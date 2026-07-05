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Breaking: Nigerians Killed in South Africa's Xenophobic Attack, Federal Government Speaks Out
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Breaking: Nigerians Killed in South Africa's Xenophobic Attack, Federal Government Speaks Out

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, The Associated Press
3 min read
  • Nigerians were confirmed murdered amid anti-immigrant (xenophobic) protests in South Africa on June 28, 2026
  • The violence was fueled by claims that foreigners cause unemployment and crime in the 'Rainbow Nation
  • Protesters in Cyril Ramaphosa-led South Africa urged the government to curb illegal migration, arguing that foreigners are unfairly benefiting from public services

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Abuja, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria said Sunday, July 5, that two of its nationals were killed recently in South Africa following violent anti-immigrant protests targeting African workers in the country.

The Nigerians were killed Sunday, June 28, 2026, two days before an unofficial deadline by protesters for foreigners to leave, the West African country's ministry of foreign affairs said, according to AP News.

Read also

Xenophobia: Nigerians stand guard, confront South African violent protesters

Nigeria issues stern warning to South Africa over killings of citizens
Nigeria condemns renewed killings of its citizens in South Africa. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

One was allegedly killed by police officers and the other by unidentified attackers, it said.

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Nigeria reacts to xenophobic killings

South African police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Anti-immigrant protesters in April and May blamed foreigners for high levels of unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

Nigerian foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa said:

“These two killings come at a time when foreigners are being unduly targeted in South Africa.
"This raises questions about deliberate attempt by some elements to wrongfully generalise and tag well-meaning, hard-working, and respectable Nigerians as criminals."

Xenophobic attacks grip South Africa again

Legit.ng reports that South Africa has a history of violence sparked by anger over the presence of migrants, including in 2008, when more than 60 people were killed in what international rights groups called xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

Ghana, Malawi and Nigeria are among African countries which repatriated some of their citizens ahead of the deadline.

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South Africa has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the world, at more than 30%, and anti-migrant sentiment has been rising in recent months.

The continent's most developed economy remains a magnet for people from poorer countries seeking work, often in low-paid jobs.

Read the federal government of Nigeria's X post on the deadly xenophobic attack in South Africa below:

Nigerians repatriated from South Africa arrive in Lagos following xenophobic attacks, as the federal government confirms their expected landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.
First batch of Nigerians arrives in Lagos Thursday, June 11, 2026, following xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Photo credit: AFP
Source: Getty Images

Read more on xenophobia

Xenophobic attacks: Atiku blows hot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's alleged sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The former vice president highlighted Ghana's purported decisive action compared to Nigeria's seemingly hesitant approach.

The presidential hopeful urged the ministry of foreign affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

The Associated Press avatar

The Associated Press (AP) The Associated Press (AP) is a not-for-profit news agency. The AP operates approximately 240 news bureaus across nearly 100 countries, producing content in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

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