Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends timeline, from Gisele Bündchen to Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends have long fascinated fans, with the actor’s relationships often making headlines as much as his movies. His love life has featured some of the world’s most famous faces, including Bridget Hall, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Toni Garrn, Camila Morrone, and Vittoria Ceretti. Even though he has been in several relationships, none of them has culminated in marriage.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- A look at Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfiends over the years
- Bridget Hall (1994)
- Kristen Zang (1996–1997)
- Bijou Phillips (1998)
- Eva Herzigová (1998)
- Gisele Bündchen (2000–2005)
- Bar Refaeli (2005–2011)
- Anne Vyalitsyna (2009)
- Blake Lively (2011)
- Erin Heatherton (2011)
- Kat Torres (2013)
- Toni Garrn (2013, 2017)
- Kelly Rohrbach (2015)
- Nina Agdal (2016)
- Camila Morrone (2017–2022)
- Victoria Lamas (2022)
- Gigi Hadid (2022–2023)
- Vittoria Ceretti (2023–present)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Many of Leonardo DiCaprio’s partners, including Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli, have been high-profile models, showing a clear pattern in his dating preferences.
- Despite global fame, DiCaprio avoids oversharing details about his love life, with most insights coming from public appearances rather than interviews.
- While known for short-lived relationships, he has had a few long-term commitments, especially with Bar Refaeli and Camila Morrone, lasting several years.
- Even after decades in the spotlight and multiple serious relationships, DiCaprio has never married.
Profile summary
Full name
Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio
Gender
Male
Date of birth
11 November 1974
Age
51 years old (as of April 2026)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'
Height in centimetres
183
Weight in pounds
165
Weight in kilograms
75
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Irmelin Indenbirken
Father
George DiCaprio
Siblings
1
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Vittoria Ceretti
School
John Marshall High School
Profession
Actor, film producer, environmentalist
X (Twitter)
A look at Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfiends over the years
Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history reveals a series of high-profile relationships that have captured global attention. From supermodels like Gisele Bündchen to rising stars such as Camila Morrone, his dating history reflects his life in the spotlight. Below is a look at Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend list.
Bridget Hall (1994)
American fashion model Bridget Hall was the first high-profile figure romantically linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1994. The two were reportedly close and attended several red carpet events together before the relationship faded.
Although Hall initially claimed he was lousy in bed, she later told New York magazine in 1998 that nothing had actually happened between them.
Kristen Zang (1996–1997)
Hollywood actress Kristen Zang was in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio between 1996 and 1997. During that time, they attended high-profile events together, and she frequently visited him on film sets in different countries. As they were not yet major public figures, they were able to enjoy a relatively private relationship without constant media attention.
Reflecting on their time together, Zang told People:
I visited Leo for long periods of time on various sets in different countries. I loved his friends, and he loved mine. We were like one big happy family. Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997, and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday, it was over for good.
Bijou Phillips (1998)
American singer and actress Bijou Phillips was reportedly briefly linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in 1998, when she was 18 years old. It has been alleged that during this period, the Oscar-winning actor may have helped her secure one of her early film roles in Black & White.
Eva Herzigová (1998)
Eva Herzigová is a Czech model and actress who dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 1998, when she was 24 years old. Their relationship was reportedly brief, lasting only about a month. At the time, she did not publicly confirm the romance, as she was believed to still be married.
However, in a November 2025 interview with Vanity Fair Italia, Herzigová clarified that her time with DiCaprio was nice, noting that it came after the end of her marriage to Tico Torres.
Gisele Bündchen (2000–2005)
DiCaprio’s first major long‑term relationship was with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, one of the most successful fashion icons of her generation. They began dating in 1999 when both were rising stars in their fields, and they became a glamorous Hollywood couple regularly featured in magazines and at major events.
The then-couple had several on-again-off-again moments leading to their ultimate breakup in 2005. Bündchen, who was 20 years old at the start of the relationship, reflected on their time together in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2009, saying:
We were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways. We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best.
Bar Refaeli (2005–2011)
Leonardo DiCaprio began a relationship with Israeli model Bar Refaeli in 2005, when she was 20 years old. The two reportedly met at a party in Las Vegas and quickly formed a connection. They travelled together, met famous figures, including then‑Israeli President Shimon Peres, and often appeared in fashion and entertainment press.
In 2009, they briefly split before reconciling, but ultimately ended their relationship for good in May 2011. DiCaprio reportedly faced pressure from family, friends, and Refaeli herself to settle down, though he was not ready to take that next step.
Anne Vyalitsyna (2009)
Russian-American model Anne Vyalitsyna was reportedly in a short-lived relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2009. The alleged romance is believed to have taken place during a brief split between DiCaprio and Bar Refaeli. However, neither DiCaprio nor Vyalitsyna has ever publicly confirmed that they were romantically involved.
Blake Lively (2011)
Actress Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio had a low-key relationship in 2011, which reportedly began while she was filming the TV series Gossip Girl in Los Angeles. Their romance was short-lived, ending later that same year.
Although neither publicly discussed the relationship, the show’s executive producer, Joshua Safran, revealed that the two were indeed an item during the filming period.
Erin Heatherton (2011)
Leonardo DiCaprio and model Erin Heatherton were in a relationship for about a year beginning in 2011. The couple ultimately parted ways amicably, citing the actor’s demanding career as the primary reason for their split.
Despite the breakup, they remained on good terms, and in a 2015 interview with E! News, Heatherton described DiCaprio as a wonderful person.
Kat Torres (2013)
Brazilian model Kat Torres claimed to have dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013. She alleged that they had an agreement not to speak publicly about their relationship. However, a source close to DiCaprio refuted these claims, stating that he was not dating Torres and had never been romantically involved with her.
Toni Garrn (2013, 2017)
Leonardo DiCaprio and model Toni Garrn first met at the Cannes Film Festival in early 2013. Later that year, rumours of their romance surfaced when they were spotted taking photos at the grounds and gardens of France's Chateau de Versailles. Their romance fizzled out before they briefly reconnected in 2017.
Kelly Rohrbach (2015)
When fashion model Kelly Rohrbach was 24 years old, she dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 2015. Unlike many of the actor’s typically low-key romances, their relationship was quite public, with the pair frequently seen riding bikes in New York City and showing affection openly.
However, the romance lasted only a few months before they amicably parted ways in early 2016, reportedly due to conflicting schedules.
Nina Agdal (2016)
Danish model Nina Agdal was in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2016, when she was 24 years old. Their relationship lasted for approximately a year before they decided to part ways.
According to a source close to the actor, although he cared for Agdal, he was not ready to settle down or in the mindset of starting a family at the time.
Camila Morrone (2017–2022)
Leonardo DiCaprio and American-Argentine actress and model Camila Morrone’s relationship reportedly started in 2017 when she was 20. It was one of the actor’s longest relationships, lasting approximately five years between 2017 and 2022.
In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, she defended their significant age difference, saying:
There are so many relationships in Hollywood and in the history of the world where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.
Victoria Lamas (2022)
Actor and film producer Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, Victoria, was spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio in West Hollywood in December 2022, sparking dating rumours. The two kept mum about whether they were dating, but Victoria’s father, in an interview with the New York Post, spilled the beans, saying:
I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me. She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday, just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young.
Gigi Hadid (2022–2023)
Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid sparked dating rumours in late 2022 after they were spotted together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty. Later that year and into early 2023, they were seen together at several high-profile events, fuelling speculation that they were romantically involved.
Their relationship appeared to fizzle out by late 2023, after which both were linked to other partners.
Vittoria Ceretti (2023–present)
Italian model Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio were first linked in 2023, with their relationship initially beginning as a rumour. The two reportedly connected during the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.
They have since been spotted together on multiple vacations, and in September 2023, they were seen alongside Ceretti’s mother, further fuelling speculation about the seriousness of their relationship.
As of 2026, the couple has been together for approximately three years. Although they occasionally appear together at public events, they tend to keep their relationship private. In an interview with Vogue France, Ceretti shared:
If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence.
FAQs
- What are Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends' ages? Many of DiCaprio’s girlfriends have typically been in their early 20s at the start of their relationships with him.
- Has Leo ever dated anyone over 25? Earlier in his life, he dated women over 25, including Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli, particularly as those relationships progressed over time.
- Who is Leonardo DiCaprio's new romance? He has recently been linked to Vittoria Ceretti, with their relationship drawing attention since 2023.
- Has Leonardo DiCaprio ever been engaged or married? The Hollywood actor has never been publicly engaged or married.
- Did Leonardo DiCaprio date Camila Morrone? He was in a long-term relationship with Camila Morrone from 2017 to 2022.
- What is Leonardo DiCaprio’s longest relationship? His longest relationship was with Bar Refaeli, which was on-again-off-again, lasting about six years.
- Who was Leonardo DiCaprio’s first famous girlfriend? One of his earliest widely known relationships was with model Bridget Hall in the early 1990s.
The timeline of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends highlights a pattern of high-profile relationships that have kept fans intrigued for decades. Many of his partners have been models in their early 20s. Despite his numerous romances, the actor has never been publicly engaged or married.
Legit.ng recently published an article exploring Sofia Richie’s dating history. Before marrying Elliot Grainge, the model and social media personality was involved in several notable relationships, including links to Jake Andrews, Justin Bieber, and Scott Disick.
Sofia Richie’s love life has long captured public interest, with fans closely following her high-profile romances. While some of these relationships have been confirmed, others remain speculative with limited verifiable details.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com