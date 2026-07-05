Morocco beat Canada 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the second consecutive time

Girona forward Azzedine Ounahi scored a brace while Real Madrid star Brahim set a record at the Mundial

Legit.ng has taken a look at how much the Atlas Lions will earn as they target a semifinal spot

African giants Morocco have qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, July 5, 2026.

The Atlas Lions beat co-host Canada 3-0, scoring all goals in the second half of the match played at the NGR Stadium in Houston.

The 2025 AFCON winners had an injury scare in the early minutes of the match as Ismail Saibari got injured, with Azzedine Ounahi replacing him.

Azzedine Ounahi scores a brace as Morocco beat Canada 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinal of the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

In the 50th minute, Ounahi latched onto a well-worked free-kick routine from Achraf Hakimi before firing a right-footed effort from outside the penalty area into the bottom corner, per Al Jazeera.

With eight minutes to the end of the match, the Girona forward scored a brace as he converted a through pass by Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz before calmly slotting home his second goal of the match.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi completed the scoring in the 90+8 minutes, finding the net to wrap up a memorable victory for Walid Regragui's side, per Sky Sports.

Morocco will now face France in the quarter-finals in Boston on Thursday, July 9.

How much will Morocco get after reaching quarterfinals?

North Africa giants Morocco are now set to earn more money after reaching the last eight of the competition.

The Atlas Lions have already received USD 1.5 million, which was given to every team that qualified to help with preparation costs.

They finished second behind Brazil in Group C to reach the Round of 32, where they got an additional USD 11 million.

The 2025 AFCON winner beat the Netherlands 4-2 on penalties in the Round of 32 to set up the Canada game.

Morocco will receive over $13.5 million for qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Moroccan head coach Mohamed Ouahbi was grateful for the progress and admitted that Canada were impressive despite the scoreline. He said:

“We are very happy. It’s a World Cup match and these are difficult games with teams playing for their lives. We reacted very well in the second half in the second balls and the duels.

“I have to recognise that Canada were impressive – they played a top match. It was no surprise for us but in the second half we were able to profit from the space they left us – that was the key.”

On the other hand, Canada national team head coach Jesse Marsch admitted that Morocco’s quality in the final third was the difference between the two sides.

CAF supported Morocco to beat Canada

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF backed Morocco to triumph over Canada and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

The Atlas Lions and Egypt were the only African teams to make it to the Round of 16 after seven were cruelly eliminated in the Round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng