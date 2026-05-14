Jaden Smith’s girlfriend history includes several high-profile relationships and rumours involving models and actors. His notable confirmed relationships include Sarah Snyder, Odessa Adlon, and Sab Zada. The rapper has also been linked to Tyler, the Creator, and Cara Delevingne.

Jaden Smith during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027, on 10 March 2026 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jaden Smith's dating history includes several high-profile relationships and rumoured romances with fashion models, singers, influencers and fellow actors.

Jaden's longest relationship was with influencer and musician Sab Zada , lasting from 2020 until their separation in late 2024.

was with influencer and musician , lasting from 2020 until their separation in late 2024. Other rumoured relationships, including Tyler, the Creator and Cara Delevingne, were never officially confirmed as romantic.

Profile summary

Full name Jaden Christopher Syre Smith Gender Male Date of birth 8 July 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Malibu, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Will Smith Mother Jada Pinkett Smith Siblings Willow Smith, Trey Smith Relationship status Single Education New Village Leadership Academy, Oaks Christian School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Meet Jaden Smith's girlfriends over the years

As the son of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden has often made headlines not only for his career but also for the women he has been linked to over the years. As of 2026, the popular rapper is reportedly single and has kept much of his love life away from the spotlight. Here is a closer look at Jaden Smith's girlfriends over the years.

Sarah Snyder (2015 – 2017)

Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder at the Hood By Air 2016 fashion show on 14 February 2016 in New York City. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sarah Snyder

: Sarah Snyder Date of birth : 30 July 1995

: 30 July 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of 2026)

: 30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : United States

: United States Profession: Fashion model

Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder, an American fashion model, actress, and prominent social media influencer, had a highly publicised relationship from early 2015 to early 2017. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and made their relationship public during New York Fashion Week in September 2015.

Their romance quickly gained attention due to their age gap: Jaden was 17, and Sarah was 20 when they started dating. The couple were also known for their bold fashion style, public affection, and frequent appearances at major fashion events. They were often photographed kissing and sitting together at runway shows and red-carpet events.

Jaden and Sarah’s relationship attracted even more media attention after Sarah faced legal controversy over an alleged handbag theft case that was later dismissed. According to US Weekly, the two quietly broke up around January 2017, as they started growing apart and realised they no longer shared the same interests.

The aftermath of their breakup heavily inspired numerous heartbreak tracks on Jaden's debut studio album, Syre, which was released later that year.

Odessa Adlon (2017 – 2019)

Odessa Adlon and Jaden Smith at Pacific Design Centre on 6 September 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Odessa Zion Segall Adlon

: Odessa Zion Segall Adlon Date of birth : 17 June 2000

: 17 June 2000 Age : 25 years old (as of 2026)

: 25 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress

Jaden Smith and Odessa A'zion were in a relationship from 2017 to 2019. The pair reportedly met through mutual friends and first sparked public attention in April 2017 after being photographed kissing on a beach in Miami, according to Page Six.

Coming from well-known Hollywood families, they became a popular young couple and often appeared together at film events, festivals, and fashion shows. They also became known for their unique fashion style and public displays of affection. Odessa even appeared in Jaden’s creative work by contributing background vocals to his song Photograph.

Odessa Adlon and Jaden Smith at Montage Beverly Hills on 22 May 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Jaden and Odessa quietly parted ways in early 2019. Later, during an appearance on Lexicon Podcast, Odessa described the relationship as very intense and said she became too dependent on it, spending most of her time with Jaden instead of focusing on herself. She stated:

I fully let go of my life for a pretty long time because I was so dependent on this other person, my boyfriend at the time. I was with him 24/7, so much that I wasn’t focusing on what I wanted to do. So maybe don’t date young… we’re still good friends though.

Even after the breakup, she said they stayed friends. Fans also linked Jaden’s song Better Things from his ERYS album to their split because the title appeared to reference Odessa’s mother’s TV show, Better Things.

Sab Zada (2020 – 2024)

Sab Zada and Jaden Smith at the TCL Chinese Theatre on 30 May 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sabrina "Sab" Zada

: Sabrina "Sab" Zada Date of birth : 18 June 1999

: 18 June 1999 Age : 26 years old (as of May 2026)

: 26 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth : Houston, Texas, United States

: Houston, Texas, United States Profession: Model, social media influencer, and musical artist

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada, a model, influencer, and musician, had a long-term relationship that lasted roughly four years, from late 2020 to August 2024. The pair was first linked in September 2020 when they were seen holding hands after a movie date in Los Angeles.

Jaden and Sab kept their romance out of the spotlight, only occasionally being spotted at low-key locations like Disneyland. After years of rumours, the couple finally made their red-carpet debut in May 2024 at Jaden's dad Will Smith's LA premiere for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Sab Zada at AMC The Americana at Brand 18 on 3 April 2026 in Glendale, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

They were later often seen together at major fashion events, such as Paris Fashion Week. Jaden and Sab's relationship came to a sudden and controversial end in August 2024 after videos surfaced of Jaden kissing model Khleopatre on a yacht in Ibiza, Spain.

Zada addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter), tweeting:

This is a horrible and disappointing situation, but if everyone can try to be a little bit kinder, these are all real people with real feelings

Following the split, Zada has continued to focus on her music career, including the release of her EP Hafren. Although they were reportedly spotted together in October 2024, sources suggest the relationship has officially fizzled out.

Jaden Smith’s rumoured celebrity relationships

Below is an overview of Jaden Smith’s rumoured relationships that were reported in the media or speculated by fans but never officially confirmed.

Madison Pettis (2010 – 2011)

Madison Pettis at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on 29 August 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Madison Michelle Pettis

: Madison Michelle Pettis Date of birth : 22 July 1998

: 22 July 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of 2026)

: 27 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Arlington, Texas, United States

: Arlington, Texas, United States Profession: Actress

Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis were linked in a rumoured childhood romance from 2010 to 2011. At the time, both were very young and often seen together at events and outings. One of their most talked-about appearances happened at Madison’s 13th birthday party in 2011, where Jaden attended as her guest and posed for photos with her.

Their relationship was never officially confirmed and appeared to be a short teenage romance that later turned into friendship. Madison also had a connection to the Smith family through acting. In 2008, she appeared in the film Seven Pounds alongside Jaden’s father, Will Smith.

In 2021, Jaden and Madison were seen together again while leaving Harry Hudson‘s birthday party in West Hollywood, California, which briefly restarted dating rumours. However, reports said they were simply long-time friends catching up.

Stella Hudgens (2011 – 2012)

Stella Hudgens at Sunset Room Hollywood on 13 February 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stella Hudgens

: Stella Hudgens Date of birth : 13 November 1995

: 13 November 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of 2026)

: 30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : San Diego, California, United States

: San Diego, California, United States Profession: Actress

Jaden Smith and actress Stella Hudgens, the younger sister of High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, reportedly dated from July 2011 to August 2012. The two were introduced by Jaden's younger sister, Willow Smith. Jaden was 13, and Stella was 15 during their time together.

While the former pair didn't make many public appearances together, they were occasionally photographed holding hands and walking around Los Angeles. Jaden Smith and Stella Hudgens' relationship quietly ended after a year for undisclosed reasons.

Sofia Richie (2012, 2020)

Sofia Richie at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 5 May 2025 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sofia Alexandra Richie Grainge

: Sofia Alexandra Richie Grainge Date of birth : 24 August 1998

: 24 August 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of 2026)

: 27 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Social media personality, model

Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie were first linked romantically in late 2012 when they were both around 14 years old. Their brief middle-school relationship reportedly ended quietly in early 2013, but they stayed part of the same close Los Angeles social circle.

In September 2020, they sparked new dating rumours after being spotted together in Malibu over Labour Day weekend, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The two were photographed spending time at the beach, including walking together, hugging, and going out to dinner at Nobu.

However, Jaden later addressed the rumours during a 2020 interview on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, saying:

But, me and Sophia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. But, yeah, we’re just homies, and we love each other, and it was fun.

Kylie Jenner (2013)

Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner at the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on 24 November 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kylie Kristen Jenner

: Kylie Kristen Jenner Date of birth : 10 August 1997

: 10 August 1997 Age : 28 years old (as of 2026)

: 28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Media personality, socialite, businesswoman

Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner were briefly romantically linked in 2013. At the time, they were 14 and 15 years old. As per the Los Angeles Times, they were spotted having lunch at Café Nero in London and having a chaperoned sushi dinner at Nobu with Big Will.

However, neither of them officially confirmed a relationship, even though there were signs that they may have been more than just friends. Smith told Wonderland Magazine in April 2013:

I was in L.A., we were all hanging out. Then I went to New York and she came too, and then she came here [to London] and surprised me, so that's pretty baller.... She's one of my best friends. It's pretty awesome.

In November 2013, the duo went public by attending the American Music Awards together. Their relationship reportedly ended by late 2013. Socialite Kylie Jenner later began dating rapper Tyga. Even after the rumours ended, they stayed friends and were seen together at events in later years.

Amandla Stenberg (2015 – 2018)

Amandla Stenberg at the "Star Wars: The Acolyte" UK Premiere Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 28 May 2024 in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Amandla Stenberg

: Amandla Stenberg Date of birth : 23 October 1998

: 23 October 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of 2026)

: 27 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, musician

The relationship between Jaden Smith and The Hunger Games and Star Wars: The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg was more of a rumoured connection than a fully confirmed romance, but it captured attention because of their shared views on identity, fashion, and self-expression.

They were linked between 2015 and 2018, often seen together at events and on social media, sparking speculation about whether they were dating. In 2015, Amandla and Jaden posted photos of Jaden as her prom date, and the pictures went viral.

Neither Jaden nor Amandla officially confirmed that they were dating, leaving people unsure whether they were just friends or something more.

Tyler, the Creator (2018 – 2020)

Tyler The Creator at Fairmont Century Plaza on 29 January 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tyler Gregory Okonma

: Tyler Gregory Okonma Date of birth : 6 March 1991

: 6 March 1991 Age : 35 years old (as of 2026)

: 35 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Hawthorne, California, United States

: Hawthorne, California, United States Profession: Rapper, record producer

Jaden Smith and Tyler, the Creator were romantically linked from 2018 to 2020. The rumours began in November 2018 during Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, when Jaden publicly called Tyler his boyfriend during a performance.

Following the show, in a since-deleted tweet, Jaden wrote, "I told everyone you can't deny it now." Tyler replied publicly, "hahaha you a crazy n*a man." Weeks later, Jaden went on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio and confidently repeated that the statement was true. Per Entertainment Tonight, he said:

I recently said that Tyler, the Creator, is my boyfriend, and that's true. So, just so you know,

Tyler, the Creator at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 1 March 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Brianna Bryson

Source: Getty Images

In January 2020, after Tyler, the Creator won Best Rap Album for Igor at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Jaden brought the joke back by tweeting,

My Boyfriend Just Won A Grammy.

Despite the dating rumours, the two mainly shared a strong friendship and creative partnership.

They also worked together on music, including the song NOIZE from Jaden’s album ERYS. In Tyler’s verse on the track, he jokingly addressed the rumours, making it clear that the public relationship was never meant to be taken seriously.

Cara Delevingne (2022)

Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith at The London West Hollywood on 18 July 2015 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Cara Jocelyn Delevingne

: Cara Jocelyn Delevingne Date of birth : 12 August 1992

: 12 August 1992 Age : 33 years old (as of 2026)

: 33 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom

: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom Profession: Model, actress

Jaden Smith and actress Cara Delevingne briefly sparked dating rumours around February 2021. The rumours started after they were seen together kissing and hugging outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on Valentine’s Day. Jaden was carrying a large bouquet of red roses.

At the time of the photos, both stars were seemingly single. Despite the media attention and fan excitement, the relationship was never confirmed as a real or serious romance. Their connection began in 2017 when they co-starred in the movie Life in a Year, where they played romantic leads.

Khleopatre (2024)

Khleopatre on 14 April 2026 in the United States. Photo: @khleopatre on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Khleopatre

: Khleopatre Date of birth : 17 October 2000

: 17 October 2000 Age : 25 years old (as of 2026)

: 25 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : United States

: United States Profession: Model, social media influencer

Jaden Smith and French model and influencer Khleopatre were briefly romantically linked in August 2024. The relationship became public after the two were spotted in Ibiza, Spain. They were seen on a yacht kissing and hugging which quickly went viral.

The timing of the romance caused major backlash and cheating allegations because Jaden had recently been seen with his long-time girlfriend Sab Zada just days before the Ibiza trip. After the Ibiza trip, Jaden Smith and Khleopatre did not speak publicly about the relationship again. The attention around them slowly faded, and the fling appeared to end quietly.

FAQs

Who is Jaden Smith? Jaden Smith is an American actor, rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, best known as the son of Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. How old is Jaden Smith? Jaden Smith is 27 years old as of 2026. He was born on 8 July 1998. Who is Jaden Smith dating now? The popular rapper is currently single and prefers to keep his personal life private. Has Jaden Smith ever dated a guy? Jaden has never officially confirmed dating a man, though he sparked intense speculation starting in November 2018 when he repeatedly called rapper Tyler, the Creator, his boyfriend. Did Kylie Jenner date Jaden Smith? Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith dated in 2013, though they never publicly confirmed the relationship. Who was Jaden Smith's first love? Jaden Smith’s first notable romance was with actress and model Madison Pettis when they were pre-teens around 2010 to 2011.

Jaden Smith has a high-profile dating history spanning multiple relationships with high-fashion models, singers, and fellow actors. While romances with stars such as Sarah Snyder and Odessa Adlon were publicly acknowledged, other reported connections, including rumours involving Tyler, the Creator, were never officially confirmed.

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Source: Legit.ng