The African Union (AU) offered multiple job opportunities for its member states, including various positions and internships

Roles include internship programmes, senior record assistant, and bilingual secretary with competitive tax-free salaries

Applicants must meet specific educational requirements and deadlines to ensure successful applications and interviews

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Abuja, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The African Union (AU) is hiring, and it is looking for citizens of its member states.

Legit.ng reports that the AU consists of 55 member states representing all countries on the African continent, with Nigeria an active member.

The African Union accepts applications for 10 job positions. Interested candidates can check the eligibility requirements and apply before the deadline. Photo credit: @_AfricanUnion

Source: Twitter

The latest job opportunities at the AU are for people ready to bring their skills to one of the continent’s leading institutions.

According to the organisation, working at the AU offers the opportunity to drive pan-African integration and gain international exposure. Key advantages reportedly include competitive tax-free salaries, comprehensive benefits packages, and a deeply multicultural work environment across its member states.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the open positions:

1) AU's internship programme

The African Union Internship Programme provides an opportunity for interns to complement their educational experience.

The AU internship programme is a full-time engagement through which qualified individuals from diverse academic backgrounds are given the opportunity to gain professional exposure within the AU.

Eligibility requirements

• Actively enrolled in at least the final year of a Bachelor’s degree programme or

• Must have obtained a Bachelor’s degree or an advanced/post graduate (Master's) qualification in a related academic field;

• Be nationals of a member state of the African Union.

• Be full-time students currently enrolled in the final year of their Bachelors or graduate school programme.

• Be fluent in at least one of the African Union working languages (Arabic, English, French or Portuguese).

• Be no more than thirty-two (32) years of age at the time of selection.

• Possess the highest standard of moral conduct and integrity.

• Have not been convicted of any serious criminal offence excluding minor traffic offences.

• Prior work experience is not required for the internship positions.

Applications

Application for admission to the AU Internship Programme are submitted online.

If you are a first-time user of our online registration system, you will need to register before you can log in. You are advised to provide as much relevant information as possible. Applicants must submit the following supporting documents with their online application:

• A motivation letter indicating what they expect to gain out of the internship programme

• A copy of a valid passport or national identity card

• Certified copies of relevant academic certificates

• Current curriculum vitae (CV)

• Recommendation letter for internship from the institution of learning that they are attending

• Upon successful submission of their application, applicants will receive an email confirmation that their application has been successfully received.

2) AU vacancy: Senior record assistant

Purpose of job

Responsible for ensuring that incoming and outgoing mails are received and processed accordingly on a timely basis, as well as for ensuring that a reliable and efficient filing system is maintained.

REMUNERATION:

Indicative basic salary of $11,071 (GSA3 Step1) per annum plus other related entitlements, and education allowance (100% of tuition and other education-related expenses for every eligible dependent up to a maximum of US $ 3,300.00 per child per annum for locally recruited staff. $11,071 is about N15,168,930; approximately N1.2 million per month.

Applications for this role must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. GMT on Friday, July 17, 2026.

3) AU jobs: Bilingual secretary

TENURE OF APPOINTMENT:

The appointment will be made on a regular term contract for a period of three (3) years, of which the first twelve months shall be considered as a probationary period. Thereafter, the contract will be for a period of two years renewable, subject to satisfactory performance and deliverables.

Indicative basic salary of US$ 15,758.00 (GSA5 Step1) per annum plus other related entitlements e.g. Post adjustment ( 57% of basic salary), Housing allowance US$ 16,813.44 (per annum), and education allowance (100% of tuition and other education-related expenses for every eligible dependent up to a maximum of US$ 10,000.00 per child per annum), for internationally recruited staff and a maximum of $3,300 per child per annum for locally recruited staff.

4) AU opportunity: Recruitment officer

Academic requirements and relevant experience

• Bachelor’s degree in human resources management, Business Administration, Management, Public Administration, Marketing or other related fields with a minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience.

Applications must be submitted by Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Only candidates who meet all job requirements and are shortlisted for an interview will be contacted.

5) Junior programme officer - (AfCFTA)

- Applications must be submitted no later than July 7, 2026, 11:59 p.m. UTC.

- Only candidates who meet all job requirements and are selected for interviews will be contacted.

- Consideration will be given only to those candidates who have submitted a fully completed online application with a curriculum vitae (CV), an African passport, and the required academic qualifications, such as Diplomas, Bachelor's degrees, Master's degrees, and any relevant certificate in line with the area of expertise.

6) Principal officer - Trade in Services (AfCFTA)

GENDER MAINSTREAMING:

The AU is an equal opportunity employer, and qualified women are strongly encouraged to apply.

LANGUAGES: Proficiency in one of the AU working languages (Arabic, English, French, Kiswahili, Portuguese, and Spanish) is mandatory, and fluency in another AU language is an added advantage

REMUNERATION:

The salary attached to the position is an annual lump-sum of US$ 115,147.00 (P4 Step 5), inclusive of all allowances for internationally recruited staff, and US$ 98,199.34, inclusive of all allowances for locally recruited staff of the AfCFTA Secretariat.

7) Head of AU liaison office

Academic requirements and relevant experience

Master’s degree in Law, International Law (Public International Law, Law of the Sea, International Trade Law, International Economic Law and Intellectual Property Rights) or relevant studies with twelve (12) years relevant work experience, out of which with seven (7) years managerial experience in an international organisation dealing with relevant issues and four (4) years’ experience in a supervisory role.

Training in policy analysis, research, policy review and formulation.

Proven experience in policy formulation, research and programme management /coordination

Footer

TENURE OF APPOINTMENT:

The appointment will be made on a regular term contract for a period of three (3) years, of which the first twelve months shall be considered as a probationary period. Thereafter, the contract will be for a period of two years renewable, subject to satisfactory performance and deliverables.

GENDER MAINSTREAMING:

The AU Commission is an equal opportunity employer and qualified women are strongly encouraged to apply.

REMUNERATION:

Indicative basic salary of $50,746.00 (P5 Step1) per annum plus other related entitlements e.g. Post adjustment (57% of basic salary), Housing allowance $ 27,290.88.00 (per annum), and education allowance (100% of tuition and other education-related expenses for every eligible dependent up to a maximum of $ 10,000.00 per child per annum), for internationally recruited staff and a maximum of $3,300 per child per annum for locally recruited staff.

8) AUSSOM compliance and gender head

LANGUAGES: Proficiency in one of the AU working languages (Arabic, English, French, Kiswahili, Portuguese, and Spanish) is mandatory and fluency in another AU language is an added advantage.

REMUNERATION:

The salary attached to the position is an annual lump-sum of US$ 173,672.59 (P5 Step 5) inclusive of all allowances for internationally recruited staff, and US$ 127,823.64 inclusive of all allowances for locally recruited staff of the African Union Commission.

Participants at a consultative meeting at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo credit: @ecowas_cedeao

Source: Twitter

9) Senior information technology officer (AUSSOM)

Academic requirements and relevant experience

• Master’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, Network Engineering, Systems Administration, Telecommunications, Software Engineering, or a related field with a minimum of seven (7) years of relevant professional experience, including at least three (3) years in ICT systems administration, network operations, infrastructure support, ICT service delivery, or field mission ICT environments. Or

• Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, Network Engineering, Systems Administration, Telecommunications, Software Engineering, or a related field with a minimum of ten (10) years of relevant professional experience, including at least three (3) years in ICT systems administration, network operations, infrastructure support, ICT service delivery, or field mission ICT environments.

• Professional ICT certifications in networking, systems administration, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, IT service management, or related ICT disciplines are an added advantage.

• Experience in AU, UN, or other international field missions, particularly in conflict or post-conflict environments, is desirable.

• Experience in ICT infrastructure management, systems administration, network support, communication systems, and enterprise applications is desirable.

• Experience in cybersecurity, information security, ICT compliance, operational continuity, and data protection activities is desirable.

• Experience in ICT troubleshooting, user support, technical coordination, and operational ICT service delivery is desirable.

• Experience in the use of ICT management systems, infrastructure monitoring tools, databases, and standard Microsoft Office applications is desirable.

• Strong analytical, technical reporting, coordination, and problem-solving skills are required.

View the African Union's X post announcing the job openings, shared on its verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, July 5, below:

10) Work with AU: Travel assistant

Academic requirements and relevant experience

University Diploma in Transportation, Logistics, Fleet Management, Tourism Administration or related fields of study.

3 years’ experience in administrative work in similar international organisations desired requirements and relevant experience

IATA Diploma in Travel and Tourism and/or related fields of study.

Certificate in Global Distribution System (GDS), AMADEUS preferably

Working Experience with an airline or travel agency is required.

Working experience with a Global Distribution System (GDS) such as Amadeus preferably

Experience in using an Enterprise Resource Planning system (ERP); SAP is an added advantage

Familiarity with African Union or international organisations’ procedures and systems is desirable

How can one apply for African Union job?

To apply for a job at the African Union, browse open vacancies on the official African Union portal.

Review the specific job description, download and fill out the mandatory official AU CV template, and submit your application online before the stated deadline.

Browse the African Union's open positions and view the full details here.

Read more on African Union

FRSC begins nationwide recruitment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) launched 2026 recruitment for Officer, Marshal Inspector, and Road Marshal Assistant positions.

Applicants must meet educational and physical requirements, with online applications accepted until July 2026.

FRSC warned against recruitment scams, emphasising a free application process for all candidates.

Source: Legit.ng