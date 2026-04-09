The story of Kelly Rowland's ex-boyfriends, from early love to Tim Weatherspoon

Who were Kelly Rowland's ex-boyfriends before she married Tim Weatherspoon? The American singer and actress's confirmed past relationships were with NFL safety Roy Williams and an unnamed abusive ex, whom she sang about in her 2013 song, Dirty Laundry. She had also been linked to an award-winning journalist, Foti Kallergis.

Kelly Rowland pictured before Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour concert in Los Angeles (L). The singer pictured during a photoshoot in a Valdrin Sahiti gown (R). Photo: @kellyrowland (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Kelly Rowland’s most prominent relationship was with former NFL player Roy Williams , with whom she got engaged in 2004.

, with whom she got In her song, Dirty Laundry , she disclosed details of an abusive relationship, allegedly with Cudda Love .

, she disclosed details of an abusive relationship, allegedly with . Kelly Rowland's prom date was her childhood friend, Foti Kallergis.

The Destiny's Child singer is rumoured to have dated Fawaz Gruosi and Dwayne Wade .

. Kelly Rowland began dating Tim Weatherspoon, in the early 2000s.

Profile summary

Full name Kelendria Trene Rowland Common name Kelly Rowland Nickname(s) The Body, Ms. Kelly Gender Female Date of birth 11 February 1981 Age 45 years as of March 2026 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Residence(s) Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'7" Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Christopher Lovett Mother Doris Rowland Garrison Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Tim Weatherspoon Children 2 Early education Welch Middle School High school education Westfield High School Profession Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), Threads, TikTok

A closer look at Kelly Rowland's ex-boyfriends

Before her marriage to the Merry Liddle Christmas series producer, Kelly Rowland kept details of her dating life under wraps. Have a look at the details of her rumoured partners:

Undisclosed boyfriend (2013)

Kelly Rowland pictured in her music video Dirty Laundry, released in 2013. Photo: @CnovilleM

Source: Twitter

On 21 May 2013, Kelly Rowland released a candid R&B single titled, Dirty Laundry, from her fourth studio album, Talk a Good Game. In the song, the singer, songwriter, and actress opened up about her experience being physically, emotionally, and mentally abused by a former boyfriend, whom she did not name.

Although the song was released in 2013, the lyrics suggest the relationship may have begun approximately ten years earlier. In part, the song's lyrics read,

I was battered. He hittin the window like it was me, until it shattered. He pulled me out, he said, 'Don't nobody love you but me Not your mama, not your daddy and especially not Bey.' He turned me against my sister. I missed you.

During a performance at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Washington, D.C., on 26 May 2013, she performed various songs, including her renditions of Neva End, Representin, and Dilemma by Future, Ludacris, and Ashanti's former partner, Nelly, respectively.

Kelly Rowland pictured performing during the Riverfest festival in Washington DC on 27 May 2013. Photo: @kellyrowland

Source: Facebook

However, during her performance of Dirty Laundry, she broke down, letting the tears flow as she rested her head in her hands. In an interview with HuffPost, Rowland described the toll the relationship took on her.

A piece of me would just go away every time he would say something. I'll never forget those things. I'll forgive him… he's a different person now, but it was things to tear me down as a person, as a woman.

Soon after the song was released, speculation spread about who the man in question was. In an X (Twitter) post, Kelly Rowland's former fiancé, Roy Williams, denied being the man and alleged that it could be Cuda, also known as Cudda Love.

Cudda is reported to have been the bodyguard and manager for rapper Nelly and the manager for Harlem rappers Cam'ron and Ma$e.

#bingo, but that's not my place to speak on it. #somanystoriespeoplejustdontknowaboutRT @StilettoJill @roywilliams31 See, I thought cuda not u.

Roy Williams (2004–2005)

Roy Williams of the Dallas Cowboys pictured during a football match against the New York Giants at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Photo: @Mook's First Take

Source: Facebook

Kelly Rowland and Roy Williams are reported to have dated between 2002 and 2005. On 10 May 2004, the Dallas Cowboys safety proposed to the Dilemma singer in New York in front of friends, including former Destiny's Child singer Beyoncé.

The engagement was formally announced by Columbia Records on 15 May 2004. Soon after, Rowland was featured on the cover of the April/May 2005 issue of the Modern Bride magazine in a wedding gown. According to Essence, Kelly and Roy dated for a year before calling off their wedding in January 2005.

Speaking to the British Daily after Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kris Humphries in 2011, she said,

I wanted that wedding. I wanted to be married. You can just make wrong decisions in life... I did a lot of soul-searching afterwards, and I want to be married, so dating is part of that process.

Williams later spoke about the split in an interview with Vibe Vixen. He revealed that filling out a pre-marriage questionnaire showed him just how little he knew about his bride-to-be, prompting his decision to call off the engagement.

I sat her down on the bed and said, 'Kelly, we don't know each other well enough to get married.' At the time, she was cool with it, but I ended up catching a lot of heat for doing the grown-up thing.

Foti Kallergis

Kelly Rowland and a long-time friend, Fotis Kallergis in Los Angeles, California, in January 2024. Photo: @fotikallergis

Source: Instagram

Foti Kallergis is Kelly Rowland's childhood friend. The pair went to high school together and even accompanied each other to prom.

While speculation exists about the pair dating each other, neither has confirmed a romantic relationship. On 4 January 2024, Foti shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to Kelly Rowland after a 20-year reunion.

It’s been about 20 years since we’ve seen each other, and although so much has changed in our lives, our friendship was right where we left it. In this world, we get to choose the people who are worthy of our time, friendship, and heart. We made that choice in middle school. I’m truly honoured to have the realest, most loyal, humble, talented, and caring friend in my corner in this journey we call life.

Who is Kelly Rowland's husband?

Tim Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland pictured before the 2024 Baby2Baby gala held in Los Angeles on 9 November 2024. Photo: @kellyrowland

Source: Facebook

Tim Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland met during her Destiny's Child days in the early 2000s. In 2009, Kelly Rowland ended her professional ties with her manager, Mathew Knowles, and shortly after, Tim Weatherspoon, started managing the singer.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2011. Speaking to ABC News' Celeb 101, Kelly Rowland opened up about falling in love with Tim Witherspoon. While discussing her 2017 film, Love By The 10th Date, she shared details of their relationship,

He (Tim Witherspoon) said he knew by the first date. I knew the third date. I was like, 'Oh my God!' I got nervous, to be completely honest, because I was like, 'This feels like my husband.'

During an episode of The Queen Latifah Show in 2013, Kelly Rowland broke news of her engagement that happened over Skype, while she was in Bulgaria.

He asked me first on Skype, and I was like, 'We're so far away from each other.' But it was so late, I remember we were both just kinda like, honestly, just staring at each other. And he asked me, and it was just that simple to say yes. I was like, 'I got my best friend to ride through life with.' He really is my best friend.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon pictured during their wedding ceremony in Costa Rica on 9 May 2014. Photo: @BET

Source: Facebook

On 9 May 2014, Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon got married in a private ceremony in Costa Rica, with about 30 guests, similar to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's wedding, which only had 40 guests. Notable celebrity attendees included Beyoncé, Solange Knowles, Michelle Williams, and Tina Knowles.

Kelly Rowland welcomed her eldest son on 4 November 2014, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon. At the time of this writing, Titan is 11 years old, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Noah Jon Weatherspoon is the singer's second son. He was born on 21 January 2021 and is 5 years old as of March 2026. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

FAQs

Is Kelly Rowland still married? At the time of this writing, Kelly Rowland is still married to Tim Weatherspoon. Who is Kelly Rowland’s husband? Tim Weatherspoon is a talent manager and producer, known for managing four-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Rowland. How did Kelly Rowland meet her husband? The pair initially met in the 2000s; however, little is known about the circumstances of their first meeting. Did 50 Cent and Kelly Rowland date? While musical artists did not date, speculation about them dating began after Kelly Rowland played 50 Cent's love interest in his song, Baby By Me. Did Kelly Rowland and Nelly ever date? Kelly Rowland and Nelly never dated but collaborated professionally for their 2002 hit Dilemma, sparking speculation over a romance. What happened between Cudda Love and Kelly Rowland? Unconfirmed reports suggest that Cudda Love is the man responsible for the abuse Kelly Rowland faced in a past relationship. Did Dwayne Wade date Kelly Rowland? Rumours suggest that Kelly Rowland dated Dwayne Wade, one of the best NBA players of all time, but she has not confirmed it. Who is the father of Kelly Rowland's first child? Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, welcomed their first child in 2014. How many kids does Tim Weatherspoon have? The long-time talent manager has two children, Titan Jewell and Noah Jon Weatherspoon.

Kelly Rowland's only confirmed ex-boyfriend is Roy Williams. The singer revealed an abusive experience at the hands of a former boyfriend, believed to be Cudda Love. Foti Kallergis, her high school prom date, is her earliest known partner. However, she does not confirm this. Before getting married to Tim Weatherspoon, she was rumoured to be in relationships with Dwayne Wade, 50 Cent, and Nelly.

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The romantic history of Zoë Kravitz includes several well-known celebrities. Some relationships lasted years, while others were short-lived or speculative. Discover juicy facts about his dating history in this piece.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng