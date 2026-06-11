She was hired as his PA and ended up as his girlfriend. Is Steven Tyler still with Aimee Preston?
Is Steven Tyler still with Aimee Preston? The Aerosmith frontman is still together with his long-time girlfriend Aimee Preston. Despite breakup rumours in December 2025, multiple outlets confirm they are still together and continue to appear at events together.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Is Steven Tyler still with Aimee Preston?
- Inside Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston’s relationship timeline
- 2012: Aimee Preston and Steven meet at work
- 2014: Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston reportedly began dating
- March 2014: Tyler and Aimee Preston spotted together in Maui, Hawaii
- February 2016: The couple make their official red carpet debut
- 2017– 2022: Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston's life in the spotlight
- February 2024: The couple attends the 5th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party
- February 2025: Preston and Steve attends the 6th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party
- 2025: Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston reportedly break up
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston are still together despite recent breakup rumours.
- The pair who have a 39-year age gap have been romantically linked for more than 10 years.
- Preston started as Tyler’s personal assistant in 2012 before their relationship turned romantic in 2014.
- Tyler and Aimee made their first official public appearance together at Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party.
Profile summary
Full name
Steven Victor Tallarico
Aimee Ann Preston
Gender
Male
Female
Date of birth
26 March 1948
18 July 1987
Age
78 years old (as of 2026)
38 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aries
Cancer
Place of birth
New York City, New York, United States
Denver, Colorado, United States
Current residence
Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, California, United States
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
White
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in inches
5'10''
5'6''
Height in centimetres
178
168
Weight in pounds
185
121
Weight in kilograms
84
55
Hair colour
Grey
Blonde
Eye colour
Brown
Hazel
Father
Victor A. Tallarico
-
Mother
Susan Ray Tallarico
-
Siblings
Lynda Tallarico
Calvin Preston, Luke Preston, and Katie Preston
Relationship status
Dating
Dating
Partner
Aimee Preston
Steven Tyler
Children
Liv Tyler, Mia Tyler, Chelsea Tallarico, and Taj Tallarico
-
Education
Roosevelt High School; Leonard Quintano for Young Professionals School
Denver School of the Arts, American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Profession
Singer, songwriter, musician, actor, TV personality
Former celebrity personal assistant, media personality
Social media
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Is Steven Tyler still with Aimee Preston?
As of 2026, Rock legend Steven Tyler and his longtime girlfriend Aimee Preston are still together. Despite split rumours in December 2025, sources later confirmed that the couple remain an item.
Inside Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston’s relationship timeline
Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston have been together for more than a decade. Their relationship has attracted attention because of their 39-year age gap, but the couple have remained together despite public scrutiny. Here is a look at their relationship timeline.
2012: Aimee Preston and Steven meet at work
In October 2012, Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston met strictly as boss and employee. Preston was hired as an Executive Assistant for Tyler, working through his management and production companies.
Aimee had previously worked as a personal assistant for Donald Trump's ex-wife, Maria Maples, Christina Aguilera and the Beckham family.
2014: Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston reportedly began dating
Rumours began circulating that Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston were dating. After working as Tyler's personal assistant for about two years, their professional relationship reportedly developed into a romance.
Although neither of them publicly discussed the relationship at the time, they were often seen together outside of work, which fueled speculation.
March 2014: Tyler and Aimee Preston spotted together in Maui, Hawaii
The rumours grew stronger when the pair were spotted vacationing together in Maui, Hawaii, in March 2014. The pair were later increasingly spotted together on vacations and at events, leading fans and media outlets to suspect they were more than employer and employee.
February 2016: The couple make their official red carpet debut
Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston made their relationship official on 28 February 2016 by walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet at Elton John’s annual Oscar viewing party.
2017– 2022: Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston's life in the spotlight
Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston’s relationship became much more visible, with Preston consistently appearing alongside Tyler. She grew close to his children and helped support Janie’s Fund, the charity he founded to support young girls who have survived abuse and neglect.
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The couple also attended several public events together, including a red carpet appearance at the Ad Astra premiere in 2019.
February 2024: The couple attends the 5th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party
As documented by Just Jared, Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston attended the 5th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. This star-studded gala is hosted by Tyler every year on the night of the Grammys. It raises millions of dollars for Janie's Fund.
February 2025: Preston and Steve attends the 6th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party
Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston attended the 6th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles. The couple did not walk the red carpet alone; they were joined by Tyler's daughter, Mia Tyler.
2025: Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston reportedly break up
In December 2025, reports surfaced claiming that Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston had broken up, with TMZ suggesting the couple had ended their long relationship. However, the story was quickly challenged by outlets like People magazine and Us Weekly, which confirmed they were still together.
FAQs
- Who is Steven Tyler? Steven Tyler is an American singer and songwriter best known as the lead singer of the legendary rock band Aerosmith.
- Who is Aimee Preston? Aimee Preston is a former personal assistant who became a public figure through her relationship with Steven Tyler.
- Are Amy Preston and Steven Tyler still together? The couple are still together as of 2026.
- What are Amy Preston and Steven Tyler’s ages? Steven Tyler is 78 years old, having been born on 26 March 1948. Aimee Preston is 38 years old, having been born on 18 July 1987.
- What is the age gap between Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston? There is a 39-year age gap between the couple.
- Who is Steven Tyler in a relationship with now? The popular singer is still in a relationship with Aimee Preston.
- Is Steven Tyler married to Aimee Preston? Steven and Aime are not legally married.
- How long have Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston been together? The couple have been together for roughly 12 years, since 2014.
Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston have been together for over a decade, transitioning from a professional working relationship into a long-term romance. Despite their 39-year age gap, they have built a steady partnership, supporting each other through major career changes and philanthropic work.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the team in August 2021 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she was a freelance writer for the Kenya News Agency from 2016 to 2017. In 2023, Night won the Legit Writer of the Year Award. She holds a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University (2018). Night also completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com