Is Steven Tyler still with Aimee Preston? The Aerosmith frontman is still together with his long-time girlfriend Aimee Preston. Despite breakup rumours in December 2025, multiple outlets confirm they are still together and continue to appear at events together.

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston on 10 May 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston are still together despite recent breakup rumours .

. The pair who have a 39-year age gap have been romantically linked for more than 10 years.

have been romantically linked for more than 10 years. Preston started as Tyler’s personal assistant in 2012 before their relationship turned romantic in 2014 .

in 2012 before their relationship . Tyler and Aimee made their first official public appearance together at Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party.

Profile summary

Full name Steven Victor Tallarico Aimee Ann Preston Gender Male Female Date of birth 26 March 1948 18 July 1987 Age 78 years old (as of 2026) 38 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Cancer Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, California, United States Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 5'10'' 5'6'' Height in centimetres 178 168 Weight in pounds 185 121 Weight in kilograms 84 55 Hair colour Grey Blonde Eye colour Brown Hazel Father Victor A. Tallarico - Mother Susan Ray Tallarico - Siblings Lynda Tallarico Calvin Preston, Luke Preston, and Katie Preston Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Aimee Preston Steven Tyler Children Liv Tyler, Mia Tyler, Chelsea Tallarico, and Taj Tallarico - Education Roosevelt High School; Leonard Quintano for Young Professionals School Denver School of the Arts, American Musical and Dramatic Academy Profession Singer, songwriter, musician, actor, TV personality Former celebrity personal assistant, media personality Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) -

Is Steven Tyler still with Aimee Preston?

As of 2026, Rock legend Steven Tyler and his longtime girlfriend Aimee Preston are still together. Despite split rumours in December 2025, sources later confirmed that the couple remain an item.

Aimee Preston and Steven Tyler at Hollywood Palladium on 3 April 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Inside Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston’s relationship timeline

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston have been together for more than a decade. Their relationship has attracted attention because of their 39-year age gap, but the couple have remained together despite public scrutiny. Here is a look at their relationship timeline.

2012: Aimee Preston and Steven meet at work

In October 2012, Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston met strictly as boss and employee. Preston was hired as an Executive Assistant for Tyler, working through his management and production companies.

Aimee had previously worked as a personal assistant for Donald Trump's ex-wife, Maria Maples, Christina Aguilera and the Beckham family.

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston at Hollywood Palladium on 2 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kayla Oaddams

Source: Getty Images

2014: Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston reportedly began dating

Rumours began circulating that Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston were dating. After working as Tyler's personal assistant for about two years, their professional relationship reportedly developed into a romance.

Although neither of them publicly discussed the relationship at the time, they were often seen together outside of work, which fueled speculation.

March 2014: Tyler and Aimee Preston spotted together in Maui, Hawaii

The rumours grew stronger when the pair were spotted vacationing together in Maui, Hawaii, in March 2014. The pair were later increasingly spotted together on vacations and at events, leading fans and media outlets to suspect they were more than employer and employee.

February 2016: The couple make their official red carpet debut

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston made their relationship official on 28 February 2016 by walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet at Elton John’s annual Oscar viewing party.

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston at Hollywood Palladium on 4 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Source: Getty Images

2017– 2022: Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston's life in the spotlight

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston’s relationship became much more visible, with Preston consistently appearing alongside Tyler. She grew close to his children and helped support Janie’s Fund, the charity he founded to support young girls who have survived abuse and neglect.

The couple also attended several public events together, including a red carpet appearance at the Ad Astra premiere in 2019.

February 2024: The couple attends the 5th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party

As documented by Just Jared, Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston attended the 5th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. This star-studded gala is hosted by Tyler every year on the night of the Grammys. It raises millions of dollars for Janie's Fund.

Aimee Preston and Steven Tyler at Celebrity Fight Night on 10 September 2017 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

February 2025: Preston and Steve attends the 6th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston attended the 6th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles. The couple did not walk the red carpet alone; they were joined by Tyler's daughter, Mia Tyler.

2025: Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston reportedly break up

In December 2025, reports surfaced claiming that Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston had broken up, with TMZ suggesting the couple had ended their long relationship. However, the story was quickly challenged by outlets like People magazine and Us Weekly, which confirmed they were still together.

Aimee Preston and Steven Tyler at Red Studios on 28 January 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Steven Tyler? Steven Tyler is an American singer and songwriter best known as the lead singer of the legendary rock band Aerosmith. Who is Aimee Preston? Aimee Preston is a former personal assistant who became a public figure through her relationship with Steven Tyler. Are Amy Preston and Steven Tyler still together? The couple are still together as of 2026. What are Amy Preston and Steven Tyler’s ages? Steven Tyler is 78 years old, having been born on 26 March 1948. Aimee Preston is 38 years old, having been born on 18 July 1987. What is the age gap between Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston? There is a 39-year age gap between the couple. Who is Steven Tyler in a relationship with now? The popular singer is still in a relationship with Aimee Preston. Is Steven Tyler married to Aimee Preston? Steven and Aime are not legally married. How long have Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston been together? The couple have been together for roughly 12 years, since 2014.

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston have been together for over a decade, transitioning from a professional working relationship into a long-term romance. Despite their 39-year age gap, they have built a steady partnership, supporting each other through major career changes and philanthropic work.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng