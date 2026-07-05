FIFA and the World Anti-Doping Agency do not prohibit the use of blue pill, meaning England players could legally use the drug before facing Mexico

Sildenafil was originally developed to treat high blood pressure and may help athletes cope with reduced oxygen levels in elevated environments

England face a major challenge at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium, which sits 2,240 metres above sea level

England's preparations for their crucial FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Mexico have produced one of the tournament's most unusual talking points.

With Thomas Tuchel's side set to play at the legendary Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, discussions have emerged around a surprising possibility that England players would be permitted to use the blue pill to help combat the effects of high altitude.

England stars looking for a quick fix to elevate their performance against Mexico would be allowed to use a drug that contains sildenafil. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

While there is no indication that any member of the squad intends to take the medication, the fact that such an option exists under FIFA and anti-doping regulations has generated widespread interest ahead of Monday's blockbuster encounter.

The issue highlights the extraordinary challenges awaiting the Three Lions as they attempt to overcome both Mexico and one of football's most demanding playing environments.

Why high altitude is England's biggest opponent

Mexico City's famous Azteca Stadium stands approximately 2,240 metres (7,220 feet) above sea level, making it one of the highest-profile venues in world football.

At such elevations, the air contains significantly less oxygen, forcing players' bodies to work much harder during intense physical activity.

Fatigue arrives earlier, recovery becomes slower, and even elite athletes can struggle with dizziness, headaches, and shortness of breath.

Thomas Tuchel has openly acknowledged the challenge facing his squad.

Following England's narrow 2-1 victory over DR Congo, the German manager admitted that there is simply not enough time for players to acclimatise properly before taking on Mexico, talkSPORT reports.

England have travelled directly from their base in Kansas City, leaving minimal opportunity for physiological adaptation.

Against a side that has not conceded in four consecutive matches, every physical advantage could prove decisive.

The science behind the blue pill's unexpected sporting use

Although the pill is globally associated with treating erectile dysfunction, its original purpose was remarkably different.

The drug's active ingredient, sildenafil, was initially developed to help patients suffering from high blood pressure.

The prescription medication is best known for treating erectile dysfunction but was initially developed as a high blood pressure fix. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Its ability to widen blood vessels, particularly within the lungs, has made it an area of interest in sports medicine, especially in high-altitude environments.

By improving blood flow and reducing pulmonary pressure, sildenafil can theoretically help the body transport oxygen more efficiently when oxygen levels are scarce.

Some scientific studies have suggested notable benefits.

Research published in 2015 indicated that certain athletes experienced performance improvements exceeding 35 percent at altitudes above 3,800 metres.

However, the same findings concluded that the advantages become significantly less pronounced below 4,000 metres, meaning many athletes may experience little or no meaningful benefit.

Mexico City's elevation falls well below that threshold, creating uncertainty about whether the medication would provide any competitive edge at all.

Nonetheless, clubs and teams have experimented with similar strategies before.

In 2019, Argentine club Unión de Santa Fe reportedly considered sildenafil use ahead of matches played in high-altitude conditions in Ecuador.

Why FIFA and WADA permit its use

Crucially, the blue pill remains entirely legal under current sporting regulations, Tuko Sports reports.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited substances list for 2026 does not include sildenafil, following extensive investigations into its effects on athletic performance.

WADA concluded that the medication does not provide a significant advantage at sea level or under normal playing conditions.

As a result, FIFA imposes no restrictions on players who may require or choose to use the drug for legitimate medical purposes.

That does not mean England will be reaching for "Vitamin V" before kickoff.

Instead, the discussion reflects the extraordinary lengths teams consider when competing under unique environmental pressures.

Mexico, meanwhile, will enjoy every possible advantage.

The co-hosts have kept four consecutive clean sheets, lost only twice in 89 matches at the Azteca, and arrive full of confidence after comfortably defeating Ecuador 2-0.

For England, overcoming the altitude may prove every bit as difficult as overcoming Mexico themselves.

Why Kane was denied penalty

In another development, Legit.ng shared details about England captain Harry Kane's denied penalty appeal during their Round of 32 clash against DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the controversial decision, Kane led his team to a thrilling comeback victory, showcasing his resilience and skill on the world stage.

Source: Legit.ng