Angelina Jolie’s husbands and boyfriends have often drawn as much attention as her career. She has been married thrice, first to Jonny Lee Miller, then to Billy Bob Thornton, and later to Brad Pitt. The actress has also been linked to fellow actors and filmmakers, including Jenny Shimizu, Timothy Hutton and Val Kilmer.

Angelina Jolie at the "Coutures" Première at Pathe Palace on 9 February 2026 in Paris, France. Photo: Aurore Marechal (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Angelina Jolie has been married three times, to Jonny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton , and Brad Pitt .

, and . Jolie's dating history also includes relationships with Jenny Shimizu and a rumoured romance with Val Kilmer and The Weeknd.

and a rumoured romance with and Angelina Jolie's relationship with Brad Pitt lasted over a decade , from the early 2000s to the mid-2010s, making them one of Hollywood’s most famous couples.

, from the early 2000s to the mid-2010s, making them one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. The actress has been publicly single in recent years, focusing on her six children and humanitarian work.

Profile summary

Full name Angelina Jolie Voight Gender Female Date of birth 4 June 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American-Cambodian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Buddhism Sexuality Bisexual Height in inches 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 98 Weight in kilograms 44 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Jon Voight Mother Marcheline Bertrand Siblings James Haven Relationship status Divorced Children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne Education Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, Beverly Hills High School Profession Actress, filmmaker, humanitarian Net worth $120 million Social media Instagram

Angelina Jolie’s husbands: Her marriages over the years

Angelina Jolie’s love life has always attracted major public attention, especially because she is a world-famous actress and humanitarian. She has been married three times, with all her marriages being to fellow actors. As of 2026, Jolie is not married and has been publicly single for several years, reportedly focusing on her children and humanitarian work.

Below is a closer look at Angelina Jolie's ex-husbands.

Jonny Lee Miller (1996 – 1999)

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Gregory Pace

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jonathan Lee Miller

: Jonathan Lee Miller Date of birth : 15 November 1972

: 15 November 1972 Age : 53 years old (as of 2026)

: 53 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom

: Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom Profession: Actor

Jonny Lee Miller is an English-American actor known for his roles as Sick Boy in Trainspotting, Dade Murphy in Hackers, and Sherlock Holmes on the CBS series Elementary. He and Angelina Jolie were married from 1996 to 1999. The former couple first met on the set of the movie Hackers in 1995. After dating for about six months, they got married in 1996.

Their wedding became famous for Jolie's choice of attire. As reported by Brides, she wore a lack rubber pants and a white T-shirt with Miller’s name written on the back in her own blood. The couple separated just 18 months later in 1997, citing the strain of maintaining a long-distance relationship while their individual careers took off.

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie officially divorced in 1999. In the early years of their marriage, Angelina Jolie admitted that adjusting to married life was difficult, especially as her fame continued to grow. He told The New York Times in 1996:

It was weird to immediately be married, and then you kind of lose your identity. You’re suddenly somebody’s wife. And you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m half of a couple now. I’ve lost me.’ We went on some morning show, and they threw rice on us, and they gave us toasters. I was thinking, ‘I need to get myself back.’

Even after their divorce, Jolie and Miller stayed close friends and have been seen together several times in London and New York. During a Q&A at the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, as reported by People, Jolie said:

I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny. He and I have sons the same age, and I’m so happy.

Billy Bob Thornton (2000 – 2003)

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton at the Beverly Hilton Hotel 20 January 2002 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Vince Bucci

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Billy Bob Thornton

: Billy Bob Thornton Date of birth : 4 August 1955

: 4 August 1955 Age : 70 years old (as of 2026)

: 70 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Hot Springs, Arkansas, United States

: Hot Springs, Arkansas, United States Profession: Actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, singer-songwriter

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, known for writing, directing, and starring in Sling Blade (1996), met in 1999 on the set of Pushing Tin, where they played husband and wife. They got married in Las Vegas in 2000, shortly after Thornton abruptly ended his engagement to actress Laura Dern.

During their marriage, Jolie adopted her first son, Maddox, in 2002. The couple separated later that year and officially divorced in May 2003, and Jolie sought full custody of Maddox. Even after the split, they remained on good terms, with Thornton later saying they are still very close friends. He told Rolling Stone in November 2025:

And of course, Angelina [Jolie] and I had a great time together. That was one of the greatest times of my life. She and I are still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilised breakup. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different.

Brad Pitt (2014 – 2019)

Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Bradley Pitt

: William Bradley Pitt Date of birth : 18 December 1963

: 18 December 1963 Age : 62 years old (as of 2026)

: 62 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States

: Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States Profession: Actor, film producer

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, famously known as Brangelina, met while filming the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. At the time, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston. The couple announced their separation in January 2005, and their divorce was finalised later that year.

Though Jolie and Brad initially denied romance rumours, they later admitted to falling in love during filming. Over the years, they built a large family together, raising six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Besides acting, the couple also worked on humanitarian projects through the Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

Angelina and Pitt got engaged in 2012 and married on 23 August 2014 at their French estate, Château Miraval, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. However, their marriage ended two years later when Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 following an alleged physical altercation on a private plane involving Pitt and their children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the closing ceremony of the 17th Sarajevo Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Photo: Omer Cetres

Source: Getty Images

A year into the divorce, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, spoke about how stressful court battles can be. He told GQ in 2017:

I heard one lawyer say, ’No one wins in court — it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse. And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees.

Although Pitt was cleared of criminal charges, the split led to a long and highly publicised legal battle involving child custody and ownership of Château Miraval. In 2019, a judge declared Jolie and Pitt legally single, but their court disputes continued for several more years.

Their divorce became one of Hollywood’s longest-running celebrity separations before reports confirmed a settlement in late 2024.

Angelina Jolie’s ex-boyfriends

Aside from her three high-profile marriages, Angelina Jolie has had several public, non-marital relationships and rumoured flings. Here are the confirmed and widely reported ex-boyfriends of Angelina Jolie:

Teen Love (1989 – 1990)

Angelina Jolie once opened up about a serious relationship she had as a teenager, describing it as feeling like a “marriage” during an interview with the Calgary Sun. The romance began when she was 14 years old, and her boyfriend reportedly moved into the home she shared with her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand.

The relationship lasted for about two years before ending. Jolie later admitted the breakup was painful and said she threw herself into acting to help cope with it.

When I was 14, my boyfriend moved into my mother's house with me. We were together and serious for two years. That relationship felt like a marriage. It was a tough breakup, so I immersed myself in acting to get over it.

Jenny Shimizu (1994 – 2000)

Jenny Shimizu in New York, United States. Photo: @jennyshimizu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Jenny Lynn Shimizu

: Jenny Lynn Shimizu Date of birth : 16 June 1967

: 16 June 1967 Age : 58 years old (as of 2026)

: 58 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : San Jose, California, United States

: San Jose, California, United States Profession: Model, actress

Angelina Jolie and Jenny Shimizu met in 1996 while filming the movie Foxfire. Their connection was immediate, with Jolie later saying she fell in love with Shimizu the moment she saw her. She even described their bond as deep and meaningful, and even said she might have married Shimizu if she had not already married Jonny Lee Miller.

As reported by InStyle, the famous actress told Girlfriends magazine in 1997:

I probably would have married Jenny Shimizu if I hadn't married my husband. I fell in love with her the first second I saw her… She's great. We had a lot of fun.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Angelina Jolie opened up about how her relationship with Jenny Shimizu helped her discover new feelings about love and attraction. She said,

I realised that I was looking at [Shimizu] in a way that I had looked at men….And it was great, and it was a discovery. It had never crossed my mind that I was going to one day experiment with or kiss a woman; it was never something I was looking for. I just happened to fall for a girl.

Timothy Hutton (1997 – 1999)

Timothy Hutton at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on 9 March 2026 in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Timothy Hutton

: Timothy Hutton Date of birth : 16 August 1960

: 16 August 1960 Age : 65 years old (as of 2026)

: 65 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Malibu, California, United States

: Malibu, California, United States Profession: Actor, film director

Angelina Jolie and actor Timothy Hutton were romantically linked between 1997 and 1999 after meeting while filming the movie Playing God. In the film, Hutton played a criminal mastermind while Jolie played his girlfriend, and their on-screen chemistry reportedly carried into real life.

The relationship was quiet and mostly kept out of the public eye. It began after Jolie’s separation from her first husband and lasted on and off for about two years, without much public attention.

Val Kilmer (2004)

Val Kilmer and Angelina Jolie at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: L. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Val Edward Kilmer

: Val Edward Kilmer Date of birth : 31 December 1959

: 31 December 1959 Date of death : 1 April 2025

: 1 April 2025 Age at death : 65

: 65 Place of birth: Angeles, California, United States

Val Kilmer was an American actor known for playing iconic roles in films such as Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. He and Angelina Jolie sparked dating rumours in 2004 while filming Alexander, where they played the parents of Alexander the Great.

Although there is no confirmed evidence that they dated at the time, Val Kilmer later revealed in his 2020 memoir I'm Your Huckleberry that he was deeply attracted to Jolie and admired her personality. As documented by People, he said:

I couldn't wait to kiss Angie, buy her a Gulfstream jet and have a V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail. She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct.

Kilmer also admitted he went as far as to ask the director to add some flashback scenes where the on-screen couple were in love. He wrote:

He didn't pick up on the humour. I tried to clarify. Finally, I just sighed. 'Oh, never mind. I just dig her, Oliver [Stone]. It would be nice if we had some flashbacks when they were in love and happy together.'

The Weeknd (2021)

The Weeknd at MorumBIS Stadium on 30 April 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Abel Tesfaye

: Abel Tesfaye Date of birth :16 February 1990

:16 February 1990 Age : 36 years old (as of 2026)

: 36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Scarborough, Toronto, Canada

: Scarborough, Toronto, Canada Profession: Singer-songwriter, record producer, actor

In 2021, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sparked romance speculation after being spotted together multiple times in Los Angeles. The rumours started in June 2021 when they reportedly spent hours having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Later that year, they were seen leaving the restaurant together again, adding to the dating speculation.

The pair were also seen at a private concert for Mustafa the Poet, where Jolie attended with her daughters Zahara and Shiloh. Reports claimed they bonded over their shared humanitarian interests, especially their connection to Ethiopia.

In January 2022, The Weeknd added to the dating rumours when he released his album Dawn FM. Fans believed the lyric “My new girl, she a movie star” from the song Here We Go... Again, it was about Angelina Jolie. Despite the public attention, neither star confirmed they were dating. The Weeknd was spotted kissing DJ Simi Khadra one month later.

In addition, Angelina Jolie has been linked to several other celebrities over the years. She reportedly dated Mick Jagger (1997), Jared Leto (2002–2003), Colin Farrell (2003–2004), Nicolas Cage (2003), and Johnny Depp (2010–2011), although none of these relationships was ever confirmed.

FAQs

Who is Angelina Jolie? Angelina Jolie is a renowned American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian known for her roles in Girl, Interrupted (1999), the Lara Croft series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), and Maleficent (2014). How old is Angelina Jolie? The famous actress is 50 years old as of 2026. She was born on 4 June 1975 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Is Angelina Jolie in a relationship now? Jolie is publicly single and has been for years. How many marriages has Angelina Jolie had? Angelina Jolie has been married three times: to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999, Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003, and Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019. Who filed for divorce, Brad or Angelina? The actress filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on 19 September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Who are Angelina Jolie's boyfriends? Her past boyfriends and partners include model Jenny Shimizu and actor Timothy Hutton. Who is Angelina Jolie's second husband? Her second husband is actor Billy Bob Thornton. Who are Angelina Jolie's children? Angelina Jolie has six children with Brad Pitt: Maddox, Pax, and Zahara (adopted) and Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne (biological).

Angelina Jolie's romantic history is as famous as her acting career, marked by intense, high-profile relationships, three marriages, and a reputation for unconventional displays of affection. Today, she remains publicly single, focusing on her six children and humanitarian work.

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