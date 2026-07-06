Investigation launched after lawyer Edward Kariuki Muthee found dead in Athi River, Machakos county

Muthee suffered fatal injuries, including a deep wound on his head and a cut near his eye

Previous killing of advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa raises concerns about safety in the Kenyan legal community

Detectives have launched investigations into the killing of a 30-year-old advocate of the High Court whose body was found outside a residential estate in Athi River, Machakos county.

Police said the incident was reported on Sunday, July 5, after a security guard on duty noticed a man lying motionless outside the estate and alerted authorities. Officers from Athi River Police Station, together with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and crime scene investigation personnel, responded to the scene and began processing evidence.

Edward Kariuki Muthee, a prominent Nairobi lawyer, was found dead in Athi River. Investigators are working to establish the motive behind the killing. Photo credit: Tony KARUMBA

Source: Getty Images

Details of Nairobi lawyer found dead in Athi River

The deceased was identified as Edward Kariuki Muthee, an advocate of the High Court and the proprietor of Edward Kariuki Law Advocates located at Legacy Plaza along Kiambu Road. He was also a resident of Strawberry Estate, Tucko reported.

Preliminary findings indicate that Muthee left his home at around noon on Saturday to attend to personal errands but failed to return. His body was later found outside the estate under circumstances that investigators are yet to establish.

Police said the lawyer had a cut above his right eye and a deep wound on the back of his head, injuries believed to have been inflicted using a sharp object.

Police probing death of Nairobi lawyer

Crime scene experts documented the area before the body was moved to Shalom Community Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators are now working to establish the motive behind the killing and trace those responsible. No arrests had been made by the time of publication of this article, as detectives continued with investigations into the suspected murder, The Star reported.

Who was Tom Ouya Imbukwa?

In late April, the Kenyan legal fraternity was thrown into mourning following the killing of advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa, who was reportedly assaulted and tortured by unknown attackers while carrying out his duties.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, with Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama urging the DCI to quickly investigate the murder, arrest those responsible and bring them to justice. He also appealed to members of the public to share any information that could assist investigators.

Man kills newborn baby

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Aisha Yau, on Friday, January 9, sentenced a man, Abubakar Alhaji Sabo, to death by hanging for the murder of his newborn child.

Sabo was prosecuted by the state government on a two-count charge of murder and causing a public nuisance. According to the prosecution, Sabo had a child out of wedlock with his girlfriend and subsequently killed the newborn after she refused to carry out his command to do so.

Source: Legit.ng