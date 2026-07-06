A young Nigerian lady made people proud after she broke a long-standing record at Usmanu Danfodiyo University

The brilliant individual mentioned in the post the achievement she made, and showed off the multiple awards she won

The same post also revealed the CGPA she graduated with from the popular institution, and many people praised her

A Pharmacy graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has broken a long-standing record in her faculty and also won 20 different major awards.

Safiyyah Ismaeel Temitope shared photos of the multiple prizes she won on her page, and immediately after she posted them, several of her followers praised her brilliance.

Usmanu Danfodiyo University graduate makes history, bags 20 awards and high CGPA. Photo Source: Twitter/IsmaeelTem26416

Source: TikTok

UDUS graduate breaks record, wins awards

She also mentioned the CGPA she graduated with, aside from being named the best graduating student.

Her post read:

"I graduated as the best graduating student in Pharmacy, UDUS, with a CGPA of 4.91/5.0."

@IsmaeelTem26416 gave a breakdown of the awards she won and the record she broke in the faculty.

"• Broke the record for the highest CGPA ever recorded in the faculty."

"• 20 individual awards."

"• BGS in 4/6 departments."

"• Awarded Top 20 Most Influential Students."

Nigerian lady breaks long-standing record at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, wins 20 awards. Photo Source: Twitter/IsmaeelTem26416

Source: TikTok

"Alhamdulillah."

In the comments section of the post, she appealed for help to further her education.

The brilliant lady wrote:

"I don’t have a business to promote here. I’m simply looking for scholarship opportunities for MSc/PhD programs abroad to further my research interests."

Reactions as graduate wins multiple awards

@Oye_Mahmoodah said:

'Maa Sha Allah. Barakallahu Feeki, sis."

@Rad_Munagi added:

"Omo Ur head dey hot. Congratulations Pharm Ismaeel How was the journey?"

@ObinnaEmek30617 wrote:

"I don't just know, but I strongly believe I am gonna pack awards on my own time."

@MrKorrectguy stressed:

"Congratulations to you, May Allah bless you and the knowledge acquired."

@MrBadmos_ added:

"You have two heads! Barakallahu feekum. Congratulations."

@boilondon163 shared:

"CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 👏 💐 DEAR OUR BELOVED SISTER ❤️ ♥️ YOU SURELY INSPIRE OTHERS OUT THERE!!!"

@0_T_A_R_U shared:

"Congratulations scholar. May Allah grant you the best of favours."

@MrYTanko added:

"May the knowledge and certificate be beneficial to you, your family and the ummah. Congratulations."

@Haruna_I_Musa noted:

"Ma-sha-Allah! May Almighty Allah put barakah and make it beneficial to humanity."

@garba_z wrote:

"Congratulations,,, not those useless christians ladies writing their bio and shaking waist looking for relationship on X.'

@QonnectWorldJob said:

"You've not missed out on any opportunities. Kindly contact @QonnectWorldJob for assistance with Job matching, CV revamping and job search and application. They assist fresh graduate land their dream job seamlessly."

@ShySoulWrites said:

"Wow Masha'Allah you're doing well sis, congratulations."

Read the post showing photos of the multiple awards she won.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan pharmacy graduate celebrated after earning a first-class degree and winning several awards at her convocation.

She shared how she balanced running her business, serving in student leadership, and her studies, while her mother broke down in tears of joy as she received her awards.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan Pharmacy graduate celebrated after finishing with a first-class degree and winning several awards.

She shared how she balanced her studies with running a business and student leadership, while her mother broke down in tears of joy as she received her awards during convocation.

UNILAG pharmacy graduate bags 2 master's degrees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos pharmacy graduate celebrated after getting two master's degrees from The Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

He said he moved to the US with big dreams and was happy to achieve his goal of studying abroad. Many people congratulated him on his achievement.

Source: Legit.ng