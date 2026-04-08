How Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti became his latest headline romance
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, became his latest headline romance after the couple made their Oscars debut in March 2026, where they sat side-by-side. The couple has been romantically linked since August 2023, when they were first spotted together in Santa Barbara, California.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend: relationship timeline with Vittoria Ceretti
- August 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti spark dating rumours
- September 2023: DiCaprio travels to Italy for Milan Fashion Week to support Ceretti
- October 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attend a Halloween party in Los Angeles
- November 2023: DiCaprio and Ceretti reportedly get exclusive
- November 2023: Ceretti attends DiCaprio's 49th birthday party in Beverly Hills
- December 2024: The couple enjoy a beach day together during St. Barts Vacation
- May 2025: DiCaprio attends his Met Gala debut with Ceretti
- March 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attend the 2026 Academy Awards
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Leonardo DiCaprio is currently in a long-term relationship with Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti.
- The couple has been romantically linked since August 2023, when they were first spotted together in Santa Barbara, California.
- Vittoria Ceretti is a prominent Italian fashion model, widely considered one of the leading figures in the industry today.
- Ceretti was previously married to DJ Matteo Milleri (Anyma) from 2020 to 2023.
Profile summary
Full name
Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio
Vittoria Ceretti
Gender
Male
Female
Date of birth
11 November 1974
7 June 1998
Age
51 years old (as of 2026)
27 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Gemini
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, United States
Brescia, Lombardy, Italy
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Milan, Paris, New York
Nationality
American
Italian
Ethnicity
Mixed
Latino
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in inches
6'
5'10''
Height in centimetres
183
178
Weight in pounds
165
121
Weight in kilograms
75
55
Hair colour
Blonde
Brown
Eye colour
Blue
Green
Father
George DiCaprio
N/A
Mother
Irmelin Indenbirken
N/A
Relationship status
Dating
Dating
Partner
Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio
Education
John Marshall High School
N/A
Profession
Actor, film producer, environmental activist
Supermodel
Social media
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend: relationship timeline with Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio is in a relationship with Vittoria Ceretti, an Italian fashion model who has appeared on 24 Vogue covers and walked over 400 fashion shows. The two have been romantically linked since August 2023, with their relationship lasting over two years as of early 2026. Below is an overview of their relationship timeline:
August 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti spark dating rumours
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti sparked romance rumours in August 2023 after the pair was photographed grabbing iced coffee and ice cream in Santa Barbara, California, on 22 August 2023. Later that month, they were spotted kissing and dancing at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain.
An insider told The Daily Mail:
Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is, of course, surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time. But he adores her and she him; they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, travelling around on romantic trips.
They added:
It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his Lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious.
September 2023: DiCaprio travels to Italy for Milan Fashion Week to support Ceretti
On 22 September 2023, DiCaprio was spotted attending the Versace after-party in Milan to support Ceretti. The couple arrived and left separately to maintain a low profile. As reported by Glamour, just before the Milan events, the couple was also seen together at the Vogue World party in London.
On 24 September 2023, DiCaprio and Ceretti toured the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana museum, famous for housing Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Atlanticus. According to Page Six, they were accompanied by DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and her partner, David Ward. Photos showed the group exiting the museum together and later chatting on a balcony.
October 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attend a Halloween party in Los Angeles
According to pictures published by the Daily Mail on 28 October 2023, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti made headlines for a rare and private public display of affection (PDA) while attending a star-studded Halloween party in Los Angeles.
The model was fully in the Halloween spirit, wearing a bright red wig and a black-and-blue dress, while the actor dressed casually in a white T-shirt, black trousers, and his signature black baseball cap.
November 2023: DiCaprio and Ceretti reportedly get exclusive
In November 2023, just months after they were first spotted together, multiple reports confirmed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti had transitioned from a casual summer romance to an exclusive relationship.
Sources close to the actor told Us Weekly that DiCaprio was "completely smitten" with Ceretti. An insider noted:
It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive. Vittoria is all he thinks about...
Referring to photos from Halloween weekend that showed the pair looking close, the insider said:
He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common..She’s not intimidated by his fame at all—she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star.’ Leo finds it refreshing.
November 2023: Ceretti attends DiCaprio's 49th birthday party in Beverly Hills
On 11 November 2023, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday with a massive, star-studded bash in Beverly Hills, and Vittoria Ceretti was right by his side as his guest of honour.
As documented by People, the couple was affectionate and kissing throughout the night. Unlike his typical low-profile behaviour, DiCaprio reportedly made no effort to hide his connection with Ceretti.
Ceretti was introduced to DiCaprio's closest friends and some of the world's biggest stars, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and Tobey Maguire.
December 2024: The couple enjoy a beach day together during St. Barts Vacation
In January 2024, the film producer and Vittoria Ceretti spent the last days of 2024 on a tropical getaway to the celebrity hotspot of St. Barts. The couple was spotted playing a spirited game of beach pickleball.
They looked relaxed and happy, frequently laughing and sharing affectionate moments between games. The vacation included several of DiCaprio's longtime friends, such as Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, and former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.
May 2025: DiCaprio attends his Met Gala debut with Ceretti
In May 2025, Leonardo DiCaprio made his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala. He attended the event to support Vittoria Ceretti. Despite it being his official debut, DiCaprio opted for a secret entrance.
He famously avoided the traditional red carpet walk where celebrities pose for cameras, heading directly into the party instead.
March 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attend the 2026 Academy Awards
On 15 March 2026, as reported by InStyle, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti made their official awards show debut as a couple at the 98th Academy Awards. Although they avoided the red carpet together, they were seated together inside the Dolby Theatre, marking a rare public outing for the private couple.
This was the first time the pair attended an awards show together since they were first linked in August 2023. DiCaprio attended as a Best Actor nominee for his performance in One Battle After Another.
FAQs
- Who is Leonardo DiCaprio? Leonardo DiCaprio is an Oscar-winning American actor, film producer, and prominent environmental activist.
- Is Leonardo DiCaprio currently in a relationship? The Hollywood actor is currently in a relationship with Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti.
- Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti still together? Leonardo and Vittoria Ceretti are still together as of March 2026.
- How long have Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio been together? The couple have been romantically linked for over two years, dating since August 2023.
- What is the age gap between Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti? As of early 2026, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, born in 1998, is 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, born in 1974, is 51, making their age difference roughly 24 years.
- Has Leo ever dated anyone over 25? While he historically dated women under 25, Leonardo DiCaprio has recently been linked to Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, and Rose Bertram, all of whom were 27 or 28 during their time with him.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti continue to be one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. Their relationship has grown through public appearances and shared milestones, capturing fans’ attention along the way. Despite their age difference, they remain a high-profile pair whose romance keeps making headlines.
Legit.ng recently covered the relationship journey of Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum. The couple began dating in 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2023. However, their marriage was short-lived, with divorce proceedings filed the following year.
While Waller and Plum mostly kept their romance private, fans noticed him attending Kelsey’s Las Vegas Aces games in 2022. Interestingly, just ten days after their wedding, Waller was traded from the Raiders to the New York Giants.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com