Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, became his latest headline romance after the couple made their Oscars debut in March 2026, where they sat side-by-side. The couple has been romantically linked since August 2023, when they were first spotted together in Santa Barbara, California.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 98th Annual Oscars in Hollywood, California (L). Vittoria Ceretti at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently in a long-term relationship with Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti .

. The couple has been romantically linked since August 2023 , when they were first spotted together in Santa Barbara, California.

, when they were first spotted together in Santa Barbara, California. Vittoria Ceretti is a prominent Italian fashion model , widely considered one of the leading figures in the industry today.

, widely considered one of the leading figures in the industry today. Ceretti was previously married to DJ Matteo Milleri (Anyma) from 2020 to 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio Vittoria Ceretti Gender Male Female Date of birth 11 November 1974 7 June 1998 Age 51 years old (as of 2026) 27 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Brescia, Lombardy, Italy Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Milan, Paris, New York Nationality American Italian Ethnicity Mixed Latino Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 6' 5'10'' Height in centimetres 183 178 Weight in pounds 165 121 Weight in kilograms 75 55 Hair colour Blonde Brown Eye colour Blue Green Father George DiCaprio N/A Mother Irmelin Indenbirken N/A Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Vittoria Ceretti Leonardo DiCaprio Education John Marshall High School N/A Profession Actor, film producer, environmental activist Supermodel Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook Instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend: relationship timeline with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio is in a relationship with Vittoria Ceretti, an Italian fashion model who has appeared on 24 Vogue covers and walked over 400 fashion shows. The two have been romantically linked since August 2023, with their relationship lasting over two years as of early 2026. Below is an overview of their relationship timeline:

August 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti spark dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio at The Royal Festival Hal in London, England (L). Vittoria Ceretti at LACMA in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Neil Mockford (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti sparked romance rumours in August 2023 after the pair was photographed grabbing iced coffee and ice cream in Santa Barbara, California, on 22 August 2023. Later that month, they were spotted kissing and dancing at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain.

An insider told The Daily Mail:

Vittoria is a beautiful girl, but Leonardo is, of course, surrounded by many beautiful girls most of the time. But he adores her and she him; they have been spending a lot of time together this summer, travelling around on romantic trips.

They added:

It has obviously led to much chatter within his circle that Leo is ready to hang up his Lothario ways. There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious.

Leonardo DiCaprio at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California (L). Vittoria Ceretti at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (R). Photo: Mike Coppola, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

September 2023: DiCaprio travels to Italy for Milan Fashion Week to support Ceretti

On 22 September 2023, DiCaprio was spotted attending the Versace after-party in Milan to support Ceretti. The couple arrived and left separately to maintain a low profile. As reported by Glamour, just before the Milan events, the couple was also seen together at the Vogue World party in London.

On 24 September 2023, DiCaprio and Ceretti toured the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana museum, famous for housing Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Atlanticus. According to Page Six, they were accompanied by DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and her partner, David Ward. Photos showed the group exiting the museum together and later chatting on a balcony.

October 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attend a Halloween party in Los Angeles

According to pictures published by the Daily Mail on 28 October 2023, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti made headlines for a rare and private public display of affection (PDA) while attending a star-studded Halloween party in Los Angeles.

The model was fully in the Halloween spirit, wearing a bright red wig and a black-and-blue dress, while the actor dressed casually in a white T-shirt, black trousers, and his signature black baseball cap.

Leonardo DiCaprio in New York City (L). Vittoria Ceretti in Paris, France (R). Photo: Aurore Marechal, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

November 2023: DiCaprio and Ceretti reportedly get exclusive

In November 2023, just months after they were first spotted together, multiple reports confirmed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti had transitioned from a casual summer romance to an exclusive relationship.

Sources close to the actor told Us Weekly that DiCaprio was "completely smitten" with Ceretti. An insider noted:

It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive. Vittoria is all he thinks about...

Referring to photos from Halloween weekend that showed the pair looking close, the insider said:

He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common..She’s not intimidated by his fame at all—she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star.’ Leo finds it refreshing.

Leonardo DiCaprio at Chelsea Piers on 10 December 2025 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

November 2023: Ceretti attends DiCaprio's 49th birthday party in Beverly Hills

On 11 November 2023, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday with a massive, star-studded bash in Beverly Hills, and Vittoria Ceretti was right by his side as his guest of honour.

As documented by People, the couple was affectionate and kissing throughout the night. Unlike his typical low-profile behaviour, DiCaprio reportedly made no effort to hide his connection with Ceretti.

Ceretti was introduced to DiCaprio's closest friends and some of the world's biggest stars, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and Tobey Maguire.

Vittoria Ceretti during the Ann Demeulemeester Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris on 1 October 2022. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand

Source: Getty Images

December 2024: The couple enjoy a beach day together during St. Barts Vacation

In January 2024, the film producer and Vittoria Ceretti spent the last days of 2024 on a tropical getaway to the celebrity hotspot of St. Barts. The couple was spotted playing a spirited game of beach pickleball.

They looked relaxed and happy, frequently laughing and sharing affectionate moments between games. The vacation included several of DiCaprio's longtime friends, such as Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, and former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

May 2025: DiCaprio attends his Met Gala debut with Ceretti

In May 2025, Leonardo DiCaprio made his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala. He attended the event to support Vittoria Ceretti. Despite it being his official debut, DiCaprio opted for a secret entrance.

He famously avoided the traditional red carpet walk where celebrities pose for cameras, heading directly into the party instead.

Vittoria Ceretti at The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala in New York City (L). Leonardo DiCaprio in London, England (R). Photo: Samir Hussein, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

March 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attend the 2026 Academy Awards

On 15 March 2026, as reported by InStyle, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti made their official awards show debut as a couple at the 98th Academy Awards. Although they avoided the red carpet together, they were seated together inside the Dolby Theatre, marking a rare public outing for the private couple.

This was the first time the pair attended an awards show together since they were first linked in August 2023. DiCaprio attended as a Best Actor nominee for his performance in One Battle After Another.

FAQs

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio? Leonardo DiCaprio is an Oscar-winning American actor, film producer, and prominent environmental activist. Is Leonardo DiCaprio currently in a relationship? The Hollywood actor is currently in a relationship with Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti. Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti still together? Leonardo and Vittoria Ceretti are still together as of March 2026. How long have Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio been together? The couple have been romantically linked for over two years, dating since August 2023. What is the age gap between Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti? As of early 2026, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, born in 1998, is 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, born in 1974, is 51, making their age difference roughly 24 years. Has Leo ever dated anyone over 25? While he historically dated women under 25, Leonardo DiCaprio has recently been linked to Gigi Hadid, Vittoria Ceretti, and Rose Bertram, all of whom were 27 or 28 during their time with him.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti continue to be one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. Their relationship has grown through public appearances and shared milestones, capturing fans’ attention along the way. Despite their age difference, they remain a high-profile pair whose romance keeps making headlines.

Legit.ng recently covered the relationship journey of Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum. The couple began dating in 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2023. However, their marriage was short-lived, with divorce proceedings filed the following year.

While Waller and Plum mostly kept their romance private, fans noticed him attending Kelsey’s Las Vegas Aces games in 2022. Interestingly, just ten days after their wedding, Waller was traded from the Raiders to the New York Giants.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng