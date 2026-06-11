Madonna's siblings are Anthony, Martin, Paula, Christopher, Melanie, Joey, Jennifer, and Mario Ciccone. Her father, Silvio 'Tony' Ciccone, and mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone, had six children together. His second marriage to Joan Clare Ciccone bore Madonna's half-siblings, Joey, Jennifer, and Mario.

Madonna pictured during a studio session (L). The singer (front and centre) with her parents and siblings pictured in 1970 (R). Photo: @madonna, @vintageamericauncovered (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Madonna's parents are Silvio and Madonna Louise Ciccone .

. They had six children between 1956 and 1962: Anthony, Martin, Madonna, Paula, Christopher, and Melanie.

between 1956 and 1962: Anthony, Martin, Madonna, Paula, Christopher, and Melanie. In 1966, Madonna's father married Joan Clare Gustafson , with whom he had three children.

, with whom he had three children. In December 1963 , the singer's mother, Madonna Louise, passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

, the singer's mother, Madonna Louise, passed away after a battle with breast cancer. Madonna's brothers, Joey, Anthony, and Christopher Ciccone, died in 1967, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

Profile summary

Full name Madonna Louise Ciccone Nickname Queen of Pop, Material Girl, Madame X, Esther Gender Female Date of birth 16 August 1958 Age 67 years as of May 2026 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Bay City, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 165 Height in feet 5'4" Eye colour Blue-green Hair colour Blonde Mother Madonna Louise Ciccone née Fortin Father Silvio Anthony 'Tony' Ciccone Siblings 9 Relationship status Dating Partner Akeem Morris Children 4 Education St. Frederick's Elementary School, St. Andrew's Elementary School, West Junior High School, Rochester Adams High School, University of Michigan, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress Net worth $850 million Social media Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), Facebook

Meet Madonna's siblings and the ties that shaped her

Singer Madonna has five full siblings and three half siblings through her father's union with his second wife, Joan Care Gustafson. Joey Ciccone, Madonna's eldest half-brother, was born in 1967 but never made it home from the hospital because of a heart condition. Have a look at the details of Madonna's family.

Anthony Gerard Ciccone

Madonna's oldest brother, Anthony Gerard Ciccone pictured indoors. Photo: @TMZ

Source: Twitter

Full name : Anthony Gerard Ciccone

: Anthony Gerard Ciccone Date of birth : 3 May 1956

: 3 May 1956 Date of death : 24 February 2023

: 24 February 2023 Age at the time of death : 66 years

: 66 years Place of death: Suttons Bay, Michigan, United States

Anthony Gerard Ciccone is the eldest child born to Madonna and Silvio Ciccone. Anthony passed away on 24 February 2023.

As per his IMDb profile, he held roles in the art department and location management for Nightwatch, Dangerous Game, and The Force.

News of his death was broken by his brother-in-law, Joe Henry, Melanie's husband, in an Instagram post. The post included a tribute that described him as a complex character and a true brother.

In a 2011 interview with the Michigan Messenger (recorded by the Digital Spy), he revealed that he was homeless after losing his job at his father's winery in Suttons Bay. Noting that his sister was one of the best and richest musicians, he added,

My family turned their back on me, basically, when I was having a hard time. You think I have not answered this kind of question a bazillion times - why my sister is a multibazillionaire and I'm homeless on the street?

His death certificate, obtained by TMZ, revealed that Anthony, who suffered from alcoholism, died from respiratory failure and oropharyngeal cancer.

Martin Ciccone

Madonna's older brother, Martin Ciccone and his daughter Adrianna at Ciccone Vineyard in 2011. Photo: @bestmadonna

Source: Facebook

Full name : Martin Ciccone

: Martin Ciccone Date of birth : 9 August 1957

: 9 August 1957 Age : 68 years as of May 2026

: 68 years as of May 2026 Occupation: Voice-over artist

Martin Ciccone was born on 9 August 1957 and is 68 years old as of May 2026. His zodiac sign is Leo.

At the time of this writing, Martin is a voice-over artist based in Los Angeles, California, USA. He has appeared briefly in Madonna: Truth or Dare, Madonna: The Name of the Game, and an episode of Biography, according to IMDb. In 1994, Martin released a rap album, Judgment Day, under the name MC Ciccone.

According to Radar Online, Martin developed a substance abuse problem, had been arrested for driving under the influence thrice, served jail time, and had made several attempts at recovery.

In 2013, the siblings reconciled as Martin made another recovery attempt. In an archived exclusive interview with The National Enquirer, he said,

We’re on good terms, and she’s helping me out. She’s getting me some new teeth. I’m hoping to start doing voice-over work again for cartoons and video games and get back on my feet.

Paula Mae Ciccone

Madonna's sister, Paula Mae Ciccone, pictured with her dog on her family's vineyard. Photo: @bestmadonna

Source: Facebook

Full name : Paula Mae Ciccone

: Paula Mae Ciccone Date of birth : 22 August 1959

: 22 August 1959 Age : 68 years as of May 2026

: 68 years as of May 2026 Occupation: Vintner

Paula Ciccone was born on 22 August 1959 in Pontiac, Michigan, United States. She is 68 years old as of May 2026, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

As per her IMDb credit, Paula Ciccone worked in the special effects, production, costume, and wardrobe departments for I Love Trouble, Mutual Needs, and A Worn Path between 1994 and 1999. She was also featured on the 1987 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, called Life with a Famous Sister.

Paula also worked at the Unique Recording Studios, which represented artists across all genres, including Tina Turner and Mariah Carey. She currently works as head winemaker at the Ciccone Vineyard and Winery, taking over after her father, Tony, retired to a consulting role.

Christopher Gerard Ciccone

Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone pictured on a photoshoot for the cover of Gloss magazine. Photo: @cgciccone

Source: Facebook

Full name : Christopher Gerard Ciccone

: Christopher Gerard Ciccone Date of birth : 22 November 1960

: 22 November 1960 Date of death : 4 October 2024

: 4 October 2024 Age at the time of death : 63 years

: 63 years Place of death: Petoskey, Michigan, United States

Christopher Gerard Ciccone was born on 22 November 1960 and passed away on 4 October 2024 at 63 in Petoskey, Michigan, United States.

According to the Stone Funeral Home, Madonna's brother, Christopher, shared his sister's love for music. He became a dancer and choreographer after years of study at Western Michigan University and Oakland University.

In the 1980s, Christopher worked for Madonna as a dresser and later as the tour director for The Girlie Show. He appeared as a backup dancer in some of her early videos, including those for Everybody and Lucky Star.

Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, published a book, My Sister Madonna and I, about her in 2008. Their relationship fractured after Christopher published the tell-all memoir.

Christopher died on 4 October 2024, at age 63, after a battle with cancer.

Melanie Ciccone

Madonna's sister, Melanie Ciccone pictured in 2017. Photo: @BestMadonna

Source: Facebook

Full name : Melanie Maria Ciccone

: Melanie Maria Ciccone Date of birth : 1962

: 1962 Age : 64 years as of 2026

: 64 years as of 2026 Occupation: Artist

Melanie Ciccone was born in 1962 in Pontiac, Michigan. She studied Spanish literature and language at Michigan State University.

Melanie is a mixed media artist whose work features textiles, paper, and found objects. Her first verified exhibition was The Need for My Care at the Waterfall Mansion & Gallery in April 2016.

Since then, she has exhibited her work internationally in Dublin and Ireland and in cities across the United States. Like Renaissance paintings, Ciccone's artwork has found permanence in other media, such as the cover of Caitríona Ní Chléirchín's The Talk of the Town.

She has been married to Joe Henry since 1987. Madonna has described Melanie as the sibling she is closest to. During the Madame X tour, she told an audience (as recorded by the Daily Mail):

Ladies and gentlemen, I'm so happy to have my sister Melanie in this room right now. No one knows better than her what it's like to survive our toxic and broken family from Michigan.

Jennifer Ciccone

From left: Paula, Jennifer, Melanie and Madonna at Melanie’s wedding to Joe Henry in 1987. Photo: @m_scrapbook

Source: Twitter

Full name : Jennifer Ciccone

: Jennifer Ciccone Date of birth : 1967

: 1967 Age : 58 years as of 2026

: 58 years as of 2026 Occupation: Teacher, assistant winery estate manager

Jennifer Ciccone was born in 1967 and is Madonna's half-sister. Jennifer worked as an elementary school art teacher in Michigan before joining her siblings in managing the family vineyard, the Ciccone Vineyard & Winery.

Mario Ciccone

Madonna's brother, Mario Ciccone pictured working at the family vineyard. Photo: @m_scrapbook

Source: Twitter

Full name : Mario Ciccone

: Mario Ciccone Date of birth : 1969

: 1969 Age : 57 years as of 2026

: 57 years as of 2026 Occupation: Estate vineyard manager

Mario Ciccone is the youngest of the Ciccone family, born in 1969. Mario once worked at Madonna's record label, Maverick, but currently runs and manages the family vineyard.

Meet Madonna's parents: Madonna Louise Fortin and Silvio Ciccone

Madonna was named after her mother, Madonna Louise Fortin Ciccone. Here is everything you need to know about the singer's parents and the relationship she shares with both of them.

Madonna Ciccone

Madonna's mother, Madonna Louise Fortin Ciccone. Photo: @Savannah Fusco

Source: Facebook

Full name : Madonna Louise Fortin Ciccone

: Madonna Louise Fortin Ciccone Date of birth : 11 July 1933

: 11 July 1933 Place of birth : Bay City, Michigan, United States

: Bay City, Michigan, United States Date of death : 1 December 1963

: 1 December 1963 Age : 30 years

: 30 years Place of death: Pontiac, Michigan, United States

Madonna Louise Fortin Ciccone was born on 11 July 1933 to Willard Alfred and Elsie Mae Fortin. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1951.

Madonna Fortin married Silvio Ciccone on 2 July 1955 in Bay City, Michigan. In a 1985 interview with TIME Magazine, Madonna shared a short history of her parents' love story,

He was in the Air Force, and one of his best friends was my mother's oldest brother. Of course, he met my mother, and he fell in love with her immediately. She was very beautiful. I look like her.

On 1 December 1963, Madonna's mother passed away after a battle with breast cancer. In a 2024 Mother's Day Instagram post (now deleted) from Madonna, the singer gave her fans a glimpse of the pain caused by the loss.

I stood on stage for 81 shows, staring up at the beautiful face of my mother and wondering what she must’ve been thinking as she waved goodbye to me from her hospital window... Nobody told me my mother was dying... There was no explanation except that she had gone to sleep.

Silvio Ciccone

Madonna's parents Silvio Anthony Ciccone and Madonna Fortin Ciccone with her brother, Anthony. Photo: @BestMadonna

Source: Facebook

Full name : Silvio Anthony Ciccone

: Silvio Anthony Ciccone Date of birth : 11 June 1931

: 11 June 1931 Place of birth : Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, United States

: Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, United States Age: 95 years as of May 2026

Silvio 'Tony' Ciccone was born on 11 June 1931 to Italian immigrants. He is a first-generation American citizen of Italian descent and the youngest of six brothers.

Madonna's father also served in the Air Force. He later got an engineering degree from Geneva College and relocated to Michigan, where he worked with Chrysler and General Dynamics as an optical engineer.

FAQs

Is Madonna Italian? Madonna has Italian and French-Canadian descent. Where was Madonna born? Madonna Louise Ciccone was born on 16 August 1958, in Bay City, Michigan. Where is Madonna's family originally from? Silvio Ciccone's parents immigrated to Pennsylvania from Pacentro, Italy. How many siblings does Madonna have? Madonna has seven siblings in total: five full siblings and two surviving half-siblings. What did Madonna's brothers pass away from? Anthony Ciccone died from respiratory failure due to throat cancer, while Christopher Ciccone died from cancer. What happened to Madonna's parents? Madonna's mother, Madonna Louise Fortin, died of breast cancer in 1963. Is Madonna's dad still alive? Silvio Ciccone was still alive as of January 2024. Where does Madonna's father live? Silvio Ciccone resides in Suttons Bay, Michigan. Did Madonna have a good relationship with her dad? The raciness of Madonna's lifestyle and work caused tension in their relationship; however, they have since reconciled. How is Celine Dion related to Madonna? Madonna and Celine Dion are distant cousins.

Madonna's siblings and parents have gone through grief, tell-all memoirs, decades of tension, and eventual reconciliations. Despite these challenges, the family continues to rally together.

Legi‍t.ng pu⁠bli⁠sh‍ed an article‌ about Conan O'Brien's siblings. Conan O'Brien's parents, Thomas Francis and Ruth O'Brien, tragically passed away t‌h‍ree days apart on 9 December and on 12 December 2024, respectively.‍

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng