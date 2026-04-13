A complete timeline of Deion Sanders' girlfriends and marriages over the years

Deion Sanders' girlfriends and marriages have often drawn as much attention as his legendary sports career. The American football coach has been married twice, first to Carolyn Chambers and then to Pilar Sanders. He was later engaged to Tracey Edmonds, and as of 2026, he is dating Karrueche Tran.

Deion Sanders at SiriusXM Studios in New York City (L). Karrueche Tran in West Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Slaven Vlasic, Earl Gibson III (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Deion Sanders has been married twice, first to Carolyn Chambers (1989–1998) and later to Pilar Biggers-Sanders (1999–2013).

His most recent long-term partnership was a 12-year relationship and engagement with media mogul Tracey Edmonds , which ended amicably in late 2023.

, which ended amicably in late 2023. The football coach has five children from two marriages: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi.

and Deion Sanders is in a relationship with actress and model Karrueche Tran. The couple went public with their relationship in December 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Deion Luwynn Sanders Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1967 Age 58 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Fort Myers, Florida, United States Current residence Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mims Sanders Mother Connie Knight Siblings Tracy Knight Relationship status Dating Partner Karrueche Tran Children Deion Sanders Jr., Deiondra, Shilo, Shedeur, Shelomi Education Florida State University Profession Former NFL and MLB player, football coach, sports analyst Net worth $60 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

Inside Deion Sanders' girlfriends and marriages

Deion Sanders, widely known as Prime Time or Coach Prime, is famous not only for his successful sports career but also for his highly publicised personal life. From marriages to long-term relationships, his love life has often attracted attention through reality TV, social media, and public appearances.

Below is a list of women the former football player has been linked to over the years.

Carolyn Chambers (1989–1998)

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers. Photo: @carolyncsanders on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Carolyn Chambers

: Carolyn Chambers Date of birth : 17 April 1971

: 17 April 1971 Age : 55 years old (as of 2026)

: 55 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Texas, United States

: Texas, United States Profession: Real estate broker

Carolyn Chambers and Deion Sanders were married from 1989 to 1998. The two met in the late 1980s while Sanders was a standout at Florida State University and Chambers was studying psychology at Florida A&M. Together, they welcomed two children, Deiondra Sanders in 1990 and Deion Jr. in 1993.

Carolyn Chambers and Deion Sanders’ marriage ended in 1998. In his autobiography, Power, Money & Se*: How Success Almost Ruined My Life, Sanders revealed that the divorce was deeply painful, leading him to a period of depression and even attempting to end his life:

I was going through the trials and tribulations of life. I was pretty much running on fumes. I was empty, no peace, no joy. Losing hope with the progression of everything…I finally just got on my knees and gave it all to the Lord... I had to get a lot of Word in so that I could fight off the enemy. I wouldn't be where I am today without my faith.

Despite the divorce, Sanders and Chambers eventually established a cooperative co-parenting relationship. Since then, Chambers has largely avoided the spotlight, working as a real estate broker, notary signing agent, and author. She graduated from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Pilar Sanders (1999–2013)

Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders at the NBC Universal Experience at Rockefeller Centre on 12 May 2008 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Pilar Sanders

: Pilar Sanders Date of birth : 31 January 1974

: 31 January 1974 Age : 52 years old (as of 2026)

: 52 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Elmira, New York, United States

: Elmira, New York, United States Profession: Reality TV personality

Deion Sander and Pilar Sanders, an American actress, producer, model, and wellness coach known for her roles in The Mod Squad (1999) and Streets of Blood (2009), were married for over a decade, from 1999 to 2013. The two first met on the set of the LL Cool J sitcom In the House in the mid-1990s and married on 14 June 1999, in Nassau, Bahamas.

During their marriage, they starred in the 2008 reality show Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love, which followed their family life in Texas. They have three children together: sons Shilo, born in 2000, and Shedeur Sanders, born in 2002, and daughter Shelomi, born in 2003, all of whom have pursued careers in collegiate or professional sports.

Deion Sanders and Pilar at the 2008 NBA All-Star Game at the New Orleans Arena on 17 February 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Ray Amati

Source: Getty Images

Deion and Pilar’s marriage began to fall apart in 2011 when Deion publicly announced that their relationship was over. In a statement to TMZ, the former football star said:

Pilar and I have decided to end our marriage and move on to the next phase of our individual lives with mutual respect. We are friends, and our top priority has and will continue to be the well-being of our children. We arrived at this decision prayerfully and carefully in order to be able to pursue what is in both of our best personal interests.

The split led to a long legal battle over child custody, abuse allegations, and their prenuptial agreement. In 2013, Deion was granted primary custody of their sons, while both shared custody of their daughter.

The former couple also fought in court over Pilar’s public abuse claims against Deion, as per NBC. Although Deion initially won damages in a defamation case, parts of that ruling were later challenged on appeal. Despite their difficult history, Pilar and Deion have at times reunited to support their children’s sports careers.

Tracy Edmonds (2019–2022)

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds at Universal Studios Hollywood on 3 November 2014 in Universal City, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tracey Elaine Edmonds

: Tracey Elaine Edmonds Date of birth : 18 February 1967

: 18 February 1967 Age : 59 years old (as of 2026)

: 59 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Businesswoman and television producer

Tracey Edmonds is an Emmy Award-winning producer, media entrepreneur, and television host known for her leadership at Edmonds Entertainment Group and her work on major films, such as Soul Food and Jumping the Broom. She and Deion Sanders had a well-publicised relationship that lasted several years, beginning around 2019 and ending in 2023.

The two reportedly met in 2012 at a movie premiere and later grew closer while working on Deion’s Family Playbook, a reality series produced by Edmonds. Tracey announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day in 2019. In December 2023, the couple announced the end of their engagement through a joint Instagram statement.

According to People magazine, the statement read:

To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love...We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together.

Sanders responded to the message in the comment section of the post, writing:

Love u Tracey and You've been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we've shared and they laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds at the "Selma" and The Legends Who Paved The Way Gala at Bacara Resort on 6 December 2014 in Goleta, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Edmonds later clarified that she had chosen to end the relationship so she could prioritise herself and her family. As reported by People, in a post on Instagram on 10 December 2023, she wrote,

I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented. I've chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve.

Karrueche Tran (2025–Present)

Karrueche Tran at Alba on 29 January 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Karrueche Tran

: Karrueche Tran Date of birth : 17 May 1988

: 17 May 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of 2026)

: 37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Socialite, actress

Karrueche Tran is an American actress, model, and entrepreneur known for her roles as Virginia Loc on TNT’s Claws, Vivian Johnson in the series The Bay, and Genevieve in Deputy. She and Deion Sanders have been in a romantic relationship since 2025, which began during a difficult time in Sanders’ life when he was recovering from bladder cancer.

As documented by People, rumours of their romance first surfaced in July 2025, when Tran appeared in a documentary series titled For Your Glory. After months of speculation, the couple officially confirmed their relationship on 27 December 2025 by sharing holiday photos on Instagram.

FAQs

Who is Deion Sanders? Deion Sanders is an American football coach and former player who is the head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder. Where is Deion Sanders from? He was born and raised in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Who is Deion Sanders currently in a relationship with? The former NFL player is currently dating Emmy-winning actress and model Karrueche Tran. What is the age difference between Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran? Deion Sanders was born on 9 August 1967, and Karrueche Tran was born on 17 May 1988, making their age difference 21 years. Has Deion Sanders been married before? Deion Sanders has been married twice, first to Carolyn Chambers from 1989 to 1998 and then to Pilar Biggers-Sanders from 1999 to 2013. Who is Deion Sanders' ex-girlfriend? The football coach's recent ex-girlfriend is Tracey Edmonds, an Emmy-winning television producer and businesswoman. How many baby mamas does Deion Sanders have? Deion Sanders has two baby mamas, both of whom were his former wives: Carolyn Chambers and Pilar Biggers-Sanders. Who are Deion Sanders' children? Deion Sanders has five children: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi.

Deion Sanders has had high-profile relationships, including marriages to Carolyn Chambers and Pilar Sanders, and an engagement to Tracey Edmonds. He is currently in a relationship with Karrueche Tran. His personal life has remained in the public eye alongside his sports and coaching career.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Mark Sanchez's relationships. Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback, is currently married to actress Perry Mattfeld. They began dating in 2017, became engaged in May 2022, and were married on 28 May 2023, in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Before he settled down with Perry Mattfeld, he was linked to several high-profile women, including Eva Longoria, Kate Upton, Hayden Panettiere, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng