TCN schedules a seven-hour power outage for maintenance in Abuja from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m

The outage will affect several areas, including Mpape, Maitama, and Life Camp

TCN assures residents of swift power restoration post-maintenance, barring unexpected technical issues

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Residents of several communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should prepare for a temporary disruption in electricity supply as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a scheduled power outage to carry out critical maintenance work.

The planned outage, expected to last 7 hours, will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., affecting electricity distribution in several parts of Abuja.

TCN announces 7-hour scheduled maintenance in Abuja, alerts residents of prolonged outages. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Why the power supply will be interrupted

In a statement issued in Abuja, TCN's General Manager of Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, explained that the temporary blackout is necessary to enable engineers to conduct preventive maintenance on the 100 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) 132/33 Kilovolt (kV) Power Transformer (TR1) at the Katampe 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

According to her, the maintenance exercise will also cover the transformer's auxiliary equipment and associated switchgear to ensure the facility continues to operate safely and efficiently, a Punch report said.

She noted that the work forms part of TCN's routine efforts to improve the reliability and stability of electricity transmission across the nation's capital.

Areas that will be affected

During the maintenance period, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be unable to receive bulk power from the Katampe Transmission Substation for onward distribution.

As a result, electricity supply will be temporarily interrupted in the following areas:

Mpape

Maitama

Jahi

Life Camp

Kado Fish Market

Idu-Karmo

Surrounding communities

Customers in these locations are advised to make adequate arrangements ahead of the scheduled outage.

TCN appeals for understanding

TCN expressed regret over the inconvenience the temporary power interruption may cause residents and businesses in the affected communities.

The company stressed that preventive maintenance remains essential for ensuring the long-term reliability and efficient performance of critical transmission infrastructure.

Abuja residents told to brace for prolonged outages. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

It assured customers that the power supply would be restored immediately after the maintenance work was completed, provided there were no unforeseen technical issues.

TCN reports major power outage in 3 states

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a forced outage on the Alaoji 132kV Transmission Line, which occurred at approximately 3:59 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, cutting off electricity supply to customers in Owerri, Yenagoa, and Ahoada.

The announcement was made via TCN's official X account on Wednesday, June 23, 2026. Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, attributed the outage to an earth fault and distance protection failure on the line.

As a result of the disruption, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) has been unable to off-take electricity supply for distribution to its customers across the three affected areas — Owerri in Imo State, Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, and Ahoada in Rivers State.

Source: Legit.ng