Revealing that she once put sugar in an ex's gas tank didn't stop Destiny Davis from becoming one of her season's most talked-about contestants. The American reality TV star, model, and digital content creator attracted fans with her unfiltered confessions, bold personality, and unforgettable journey close to the finale.

Destiny Davis posing after her graduation. Photo: @destinyzammarra (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Destiny Davis gained prominence as an original ("OG") islander on Season 5 of Love Island USA in 2023.

in 2023. Before reality TV fame, Destiny reportedly admitted to putting sugar in her ex-boyfriend's gas tank after he repeatedly ignored her phone calls.

On Day 30 , Destiny was eliminated from the villa alongside Kyle Darden just days before the Season 5 finale.

, Destiny was eliminated from the villa alongside just days before the Season 5 finale. Destiny is a trained microbiologist with a Master’s degree in biological sciences.

Profile summary

Full name Destiny Zammarra-Elizabeth Davis Gender Female Date of birth 15 January 1996 Age 30 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Florissant, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single University Lindenwood University Profession Reality TV star, microbiologist, digital content creator, model Instagram @destinyzammarra

Get to know Destiny Davis from Love Island

The reality TV star was born on 15 January 1996 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. She is 30 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Destiny is an American citizen of African-American descent.

Destiny Davis attended Lindenwood University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences in 2018. She later completed her Master’s degree at the same institution in 2019.

What does Destiny Davis do for a living?

Destiny Davis is a reality TV personality, microbiologist, digital content creator, and fashion model. She combines her STEM background with work across science, entertainment, fashion, and digital media, creating beauty, modelling, and lifestyle content inspired by her expertise and creative interests.

Five facts about Destiny Davis. Photo: @destinyzammarra/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Davis first gained widespread attention after her standout appearance on the show, which helped her build an audience beyond reality television. She later expanded into beauty and fashion collaborations, working with agencies such as Ford Models and Elite Miami.

Destiny's online presence continues to grow, with over 49,000 Instagram followers and more than 15,000 TikTok followers as of this writing. She shares skincare routines, behind-the-scenes shoots, and science-based breakdowns of skincare ingredients inspired by her microbiology background.

What happened with Destiny on Love Island?

Davis emerged as one of the breakout stars and fan favourites of Love Island USA Season 5, earning support for her bold and unapologetic personality. She also drew attention for a pre-show confession in which she revealed she once put sugar in an ex's gas tank after being ignored.

Destiny Davis at a garden-like area with trees in the background. Photo: @destinyzammarra (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

On Day 1, the microbiologist coupled up with Marco Donatelli, but their connection faded within five days. She later found a stronger spark with bombshell Harrison Luna, surviving her first major dumping after he chose to save her.

Destiny's time in the villa included several connections, including Jonah Allman, Mike Stark, and Isiah “Zay” Harayda, whom she coupled up with after Casa Amor. Following a heated fallout with Zay, she entered the final recoupling with Kyle Darden.

Her journey ended on Day 30 when she and Kyle were dumped before the finale after receiving the fewest public votes among the remaining couples.

What happened to Destiny's neck on Love Island?

Destiny Davis smiling with a bouquet of flowers. Photo: @destinyzammarra (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

During Season 5 of Love Island USA, around episode 27, viewers became concerned when Destiny Davis briefly disappeared from the screen. She returned the following morning wearing a distinct white therapeutic patch on the back of her neck.

The show did not reveal details about her medical treatment to respect her privacy, though narrator Iain Stirling informed viewers that Destiny was unwell and resting.

Fans quickly turned to social media to speculate about what had happened, noting that Destiny appeared to move her head stiffly and hold her upper back. Some viewers believed she may have strained a neck muscle. As one fan on Reddit noted:

The white patch on the back of her neck looked like the icy hot bandages I use on mine. She was also turning her head like it was stiff. My thoughts are she pulled a muscle in her neck and it could have been causing headaches as well.

Destiny Davis posing indoors in front of a large window. Photo: @destinyzammarra (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Destiny Davis? She is an American microbiologist, model, digital content creator, and reality television star who gained fame as a contestant on Season 5 of Love Island USA. How old is Destiny from Love Island? Destiny is 30 years old as of 2026. When is Destiny Davis' birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 15 January. What is Destiny Davis from Love Island's height? Destiny stands at approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Are Destiny and Kyle still together from Love Island? Destiny and Kyle Darden are no longer together, as they split shortly after the show ended and decided to remain friends. When did Destiny leave Love Island season 5? Destiny was eliminated from the villa on Day 30, right before the grand finale episode. Is Destiny Davis from Love Island dating? She is currently single.

Destiny Davis' Love Island USA Season 5 journey ended on Day 30 after she and Kyle Darden were dumped from the villa. Although the pair spent time together after filming, their romance did not continue long-term. Since leaving the show, Destiny has built her personal brand through science-based beauty content, digital media, and fashion collaborations.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Austin Shepard from Love Island USA. He is an American reality TV personality, social media figure, and fitness enthusiast who rose to prominence through his appearance on Love Island USA Season 7.

Austin Shepard was born in Northville, Michigan, United States. During his time in the villa, his journey took a dramatic turn when he found himself single after a key recoupling and was not chosen by any of the women.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng