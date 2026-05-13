A Nigerian man from the same village as late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, popularly known as Alexx, has mourned his demise

When he first met Alex in 2020, the man noted that the actor, who died from liver cancer on May 11, was so happy to meet someone in the diaspora who is from his ancestral home

Speaking further about Alex, he described him as a good fellow with a heart of gold, but admitted that life could sometimes feel unreal

Comr Pasona Stanley, a Nigerian man who hails from Ujari village in Arochukwu ancient kingdom, has paid tribute to the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, who he claims is from the same village as his.

Alex, from Arochukwu in Abia state, died from liver cancer on May 11 at a Lagos hospital.

A man from Alex Ekubo's hometown mourns his demise. Photo Credit: Comr Pasona Stanley, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Man mourns Alex Ekubo

In a Facebook post on May 12, Pasona shared a throwback picture of himself with Alex, revealing that they are from the same village and ancient kingdom.

Pasona further disclosed that they had met in 2020, and the actor could not hide his excitement at meeting someone from his ancestral home.

He added that Alex told him blood is thicker than water, and they spoke at length about their rich cultural heritage and the Arochukwu festival in particular.

Pasona described Alex as a good fellow with a heart of gold, admitting that he is still processing the actor's demise and is deeply saddened by it.

His full statement read:

"Life is vanity 😭😭!!!!

"Late. Mazi Alexx Ekubo is my brother from UJARI village in AROCHUKWU ancient kingdom. When I first met with him in 2020, he was so happy to meet his younger brother in diaspora from the same ancestral home. He said to me, blood is thicker than water (Nwanne di n'amba). I was very happy to meet with him too, we had long discussions on our rich cultural heritage especially the AROCHUKWU festival (IKEJA Aro).

"Mazi Alexx was a jolly good fellow with a heart of gold. But life can sometimes feel “unreal,”

“Life is not only fickle, it can also feel unreal. Even as I type this, I still struggle to fully process it, and it deeply saddens me to hear this news,”

“Rest in peace to a truly great soul. You came, you saw, and you conquered. We are proud of the life you lived, the journey you embraced, and the legacy you leave behind. Sleep well, my dear brother Alex,”

"R.I.P BROTHERLY."

A man from Alex Ekubo's village describes him as someone with a heart of gold. Photo Credit: Comr Pasona Stanley, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

See the man's Facebook post below:

Alex Ekubo: Nigerians mourn actor's demise

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Alex Ekubo's death below:

Akuabata Mikel Obi said:

"Why be say Na all the fine fine people for Nollywood dey die?"

Wilfred Njoku said:

"So sad. May his soul rest in peace."

Oluchi Emmanuel said:

"Awwwwww this is too sad oooo God, Alex may your soul find rest in the Lord."

Prince Charles Lawrence said:

"All this una fake love is what I hate in My life, when this man was sick how many times have you check on him, or when his alive how many times have you posted him on this blue app."

Itz Excellent Micheal said:

"When he was alive I didn't by chance or by mistake see you make a post about him now he's gone everyone is crying about him.

"Una well-done."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a doctor had listed seven ways to protect yourself from liver cancer after actor Alex Ekubo's death.

Alex Ekubo's last movie appearance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video had shown the last movie appearance of late actor Alex Ekubo.

Many Nollywood stars, including Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Mercy Johnson, Bolanle Ninalowo, Peggy Ovire, Linda Ejiofor, and others, have mourned his tragic demise. However, a video of the actor’s last appearance on a movie set went viral online, leaving many confused in pain.

While many were expecting a big comeback from the actor who has been away from the social scene for over two years, death came and snatched him away. In the clip, the actor was seen arriving at a movie set 30 minutes late, where he further apologised to the cast and crew playfully.

Source: Legit.ng