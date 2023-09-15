Who is James Haven? Get to know about Angelina Jolie's brother

James Haven is an actor, producer, and director from the United States. He is best known for his roles in various movies and shows, including Monster's Ball, Rent-a-Person, Original Sin, Stay Alive and Breaking Dawn. Additionally, he is mostly recognised as the son of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand and the older brother of celebrated actress Angelina Jolie.

James Haven attends the premiere of "The Journey Is The Destination" at Laemmle Monica Film Center on 24 October 2017 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

James Haven made his professional acting debut in 1998 after appearing in Gia. Since then, he has made significant strides in Hollywood, appearing in 15 movies and TV series. He is also a film director and producer.

Profile summary

Full name James Haven Voight Gender Male Date of birth 11 May 1973 Age 50 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Father Jon Voight Mother Marcheline Bertrand Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ashely Reign Education Beverly Hills High School, USC School of Cinema-Television Profession Actor, film producer Net worth $2 million

James Haven’s biography

The actor was born James Haven Voight in Los Angeles, California, United States, to Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. He is of German-Slovak descent from his father’s side and French-Canadian-Dutch-Polish-German ancestry from his mother’s side.

James' father is an actor and has appeared in various movies such as Runaway Train, Ali, Heat, Mission: Impossible and The Rainmaker. His mother was also an actress, producer and humanitarian.

His parents divorced in 1980 when he was three years old, and he was raised by his mom with his younger sister Angelina Jolie in Palisades, New York, USA. His mother succumbed to ovarian and breast cancer on 27 January 2007.

James completed his high school education at Beverly Hills High School. He later attended the University of Southern California School of Cinema-Television. While there, he began directing and subsequently won the school's George Lucas Award.

Actor James Haven attends the 9th installment of "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World" at The James Bridges Theater on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Why do Angelina Jolie and James Haven have different last names?

Angelina Jolie and James Haven were estranged from their father for several years, during which they decided to snub their father by dropping the surname "Voight". They changed their last names to their middle names.

How old is James Haven?

The American actor is 50 years old as of 2023. When was James Haven born? He was born on 11 May 1973. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does James Haven do for a living?

James Haven is an actor, producer and director. He commenced his professional acting career in 1998 when he appeared in the film Gia. He has since appeared in numerous movies and TV series alongside his sister, including Hell's Kitchen, Monster's Ball and Original Sin. Here is a list of James Haven’s movies and TV shows according to IMDb.

Movies/TV show Year Role Gia 1998 Young Man on Sansom Street Hell's Kitchen 1998 Boyle's bartender Scrapbook 1999 Jamie Park Original Sin 2001 Faust Monster's Ball 2001 Hospital Guard Ocean Park 2002 Youngblood Hunting of Man 2003 Usher CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 2004 Lazarus Kane Rent-a-Person 2004 James Coleman Breaking Dawn 2004 Don Wake Stay Alive 2006 Jonathan Malkus Validation 2007 Uninformed couple The Game 2007 Director Deep in the Heart 2012 Gary Easy Silence 2014 Trent

Haven served as the executive producer of the documentary Trudell in 2005 and the 2011 short comedy film That's Our Mary. He has also been working as the executive board director of Artivist, a festival in Los Angeles that highlights films addressing human rights, animal rights, and environmental issues since 2006.

Actor James Haven arrives for the Childhelp Hosts An Evening Celebrating Hollywood Heroes at Riviera 31 on 18 October 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

What is James Haven’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American film director has an alleged net worth of $2 million. His earnings from his acting career are his primary income source. He also earns from film directing and as a film producer.

Who is James Haven’s partner?

The film director has been in a romantic relationship with Ashley Reign, an American actress, producer, writer and karate instructor, for a while now. The pair reportedly began dating in 2011 but have kept their relationship low-key. The actor was, however, spotted in public for the first time visiting Ashley Reign's home in the San Fernando Valley in 2021.

What is James Haven’s height?

Angelina Jolie’s brother is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 163 pounds or 163 kilograms.

Fast facts about James Haven

Who is James Haven? He is an American actor, producer and director. Where is James Haven from? He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is James Haven’s age? He is 50 years old as of 2023. He was born on 11 May 1973. Who are James Haven’s parents? His parents are Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand (deceased). Who is James Haven’s girlfriend? He is reportedly dating American actress Ashley Reign. What is James Haven’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $2 million. How tall is James Haven? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. Where does James Haven live now? The actor currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

James Haven is an American actor, director and producer. He started out in a small role in Angelina’s film Gia and has since starred in other popular movies, including Hell’s Kitchen, Original Sin, Monster’s Ball and Stay Alive. He is the older brother of actress Angelina Jolie and the son of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand.

