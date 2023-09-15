Who is James Haven? Get to know about Angelina Jolie's brother
James Haven is an actor, producer, and director from the United States. He is best known for his roles in various movies and shows, including Monster's Ball, Rent-a-Person, Original Sin, Stay Alive and Breaking Dawn. Additionally, he is mostly recognised as the son of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand and the older brother of celebrated actress Angelina Jolie.
James Haven made his professional acting debut in 1998 after appearing in Gia. Since then, he has made significant strides in Hollywood, appearing in 15 movies and TV series. He is also a film director and producer.
Profile summary
|Full name
|James Haven Voight
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 May 1973
|Age
|50 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|6’1’’
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|163
|Weight in kilograms
|74
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Grey
|Father
|Jon Voight
|Mother
|Marcheline Bertrand
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Ashely Reign
|Education
|Beverly Hills High School, USC School of Cinema-Television
|Profession
|Actor, film producer
|Net worth
|$2 million
James Haven’s biography
The actor was born James Haven Voight in Los Angeles, California, United States, to Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. He is of German-Slovak descent from his father’s side and French-Canadian-Dutch-Polish-German ancestry from his mother’s side.
James' father is an actor and has appeared in various movies such as Runaway Train, Ali, Heat, Mission: Impossible and The Rainmaker. His mother was also an actress, producer and humanitarian.
His parents divorced in 1980 when he was three years old, and he was raised by his mom with his younger sister Angelina Jolie in Palisades, New York, USA. His mother succumbed to ovarian and breast cancer on 27 January 2007.
James completed his high school education at Beverly Hills High School. He later attended the University of Southern California School of Cinema-Television. While there, he began directing and subsequently won the school's George Lucas Award.
Why do Angelina Jolie and James Haven have different last names?
Angelina Jolie and James Haven were estranged from their father for several years, during which they decided to snub their father by dropping the surname "Voight". They changed their last names to their middle names.
How old is James Haven?
The American actor is 50 years old as of 2023. When was James Haven born? He was born on 11 May 1973. His zodiac sign is Taurus.
What does James Haven do for a living?
James Haven is an actor, producer and director. He commenced his professional acting career in 1998 when he appeared in the film Gia. He has since appeared in numerous movies and TV series alongside his sister, including Hell's Kitchen, Monster's Ball and Original Sin. Here is a list of James Haven’s movies and TV shows according to IMDb.
|Movies/TV show
|Year
|Role
|Gia
|1998
|Young Man on Sansom Street
|Hell's Kitchen
|1998
|Boyle's bartender
|Scrapbook
|1999
|Jamie Park
|Original Sin
|2001
|Faust
|Monster's Ball
|2001
|Hospital Guard
|Ocean Park
|2002
|Youngblood
|Hunting of Man
|2003
|Usher
|CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
|2004
|Lazarus Kane
|Rent-a-Person
|2004
|James Coleman
|Breaking Dawn
|2004
|Don Wake
|Stay Alive
|2006
|Jonathan Malkus
|Validation
|2007
|Uninformed couple
|The Game
|2007
|Director
|Deep in the Heart
|2012
|Gary
|Easy Silence
|2014
|Trent
Haven served as the executive producer of the documentary Trudell in 2005 and the 2011 short comedy film That's Our Mary. He has also been working as the executive board director of Artivist, a festival in Los Angeles that highlights films addressing human rights, animal rights, and environmental issues since 2006.
What is James Haven’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American film director has an alleged net worth of $2 million. His earnings from his acting career are his primary income source. He also earns from film directing and as a film producer.
Who is James Haven’s partner?
The film director has been in a romantic relationship with Ashley Reign, an American actress, producer, writer and karate instructor, for a while now. The pair reportedly began dating in 2011 but have kept their relationship low-key. The actor was, however, spotted in public for the first time visiting Ashley Reign's home in the San Fernando Valley in 2021.
What is James Haven’s height?
Angelina Jolie’s brother is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 163 pounds or 163 kilograms.
Fast facts about James Haven
- Who is James Haven? He is an American actor, producer and director.
- Where is James Haven from? He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- What is James Haven’s age? He is 50 years old as of 2023. He was born on 11 May 1973.
- Who are James Haven’s parents? His parents are Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand (deceased).
- Who is James Haven’s girlfriend? He is reportedly dating American actress Ashley Reign.
- What is James Haven’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $2 million.
- How tall is James Haven? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.
- Where does James Haven live now? The actor currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
James Haven is an American actor, director and producer. He started out in a small role in Angelina’s film Gia and has since starred in other popular movies, including Hell’s Kitchen, Original Sin, Monster’s Ball and Stay Alive. He is the older brother of actress Angelina Jolie and the son of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand.
