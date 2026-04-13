Who Tyrese Gibson’s wife is, and the relationships that came before her

Who is Tyrese Gibson’s wife? Tyrese Gibson is not married, but he has been in a long-term relationship with social media influencer and model Zelie Timothy since March 2021. He was previously married to Samantha Lee Gibson and Norma Mitchell Gibson, with both marriages ending in divorce.

Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 12 March 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tyrese Gibson is divorced and not currently married .

. He has been married twice: first to Norma Mitchell (2007–2009) and later to Samantha Lee Gibson (2017–2020) .

and later to . The R&B singer is currently in a relationship with influencer and entrepreneur Zelie Timothy .

. The couple has been dating since March 2021 and frequently shares their relationship on social media.

and frequently shares their relationship on social media. He has also been linked to stars like Taraji P. Henson, Maia Campbell and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

Profile summary

Full name Tyrese Darnell Gibson Gender Male Date of birth 30 December 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Watts, Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Bald Eye colour Dark brown Father Tyrone Gibson Mother Priscilla Murray Gibson (née Durham) Siblings 3 Education Locke High School, Los Angeles, Florida A&M University Relationship status Single Children Shayla Somer Gibson, Soraya Lee Gibson Profession Singer, actor, model, author, producer, screenwriter Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

Tyrese Gibson’s wife: Is the actor married?

Tyrese Gibson, the American R&B singer and actor, is not currently married. He has been married and divorced twice, with his most recent marriage ending in 2020. As of 2026, he is in a long-term relationship with social media influencer Zelie Timothy.

Inside Tyrese Gibson’s relationship history

Known for his soulful voice and passionate performances, Tyrese’s real-life romances have been just as captivating as his on-screen roles. He has been vocal about his experiences with love, divorce, and co-parenting, often sharing his emotional journey on social media and in interviews. Below is a list of women the actor has been linked with over the years.

Maia Campbell (late 1990s)

Maia Campbell at Marlo Soakin Wet Single Release Party at Living Room on 22 May 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Maia Campbell

: Maia Campbell Date of birth : 26 November 1976

: 26 November 1976 Age : 49 years old (as of 2026)

: 49 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Takoma Park, Maryland, United States

: Takoma Park, Maryland, United States Profession: Former actress

Tyrese Gibson and Maia Campbell’s relationship reportedly began in the late 1990s after she starred as the leading lady in Tyrese's 1998 music video for his breakout hit Sweet Lady. In a 2026 interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Campbell confirmed that their on-screen chemistry quickly turned into a real-life relationship.

Campbell specifically recalled how Tyrese would travel long distances to be with her, highlighting that he flew all the way to Philadelphia while she was starring in the stage play Friends and Lovers.

However, the relationship ended shortly after an incident she described as a “dealbreaker,” when Tyrese allegedly called her by another woman’s name. After that, contact between them faded, and the relationship quietly ended.

Cameron Diaz (2007)

Cameron Diaz at AMC Lincoln Square on 6 April 2026 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Cameron Michelle Diaz

: Cameron Michelle Diaz Date of birth : 30 August 1972

: 30 August 1972 Age : 53 years old (as of 2026)

: 53 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : San Diego, California, United States

: San Diego, California, United States Profession: Actress

Tyrese Gibson and Cameron Diaz were romantically linked in March 2007, shortly after her split from Justin Timberlake. According to Page Six, they were spotted making out on the dance floor at the exclusive Xenii nightclub in Los Angeles, and were also seen together at a pre-Oscar party.

However, Cameron Diaz’s representatives denied that they were in a relationship, and neither of them confirmed any romance publicly.

Norma Mitchell (2007–2009)

Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife Norma Mitchell. Photo: @norma.mitchell_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Norma Mitchell

: Norma Mitchell Date of birth : 1 March 1981

: 1 March 1981 Age : 45 years old (as of 2026)

: 45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: London, England

Norma Mitchell is Tyrese Gibson's second wife. The pair's relationship began after they met in London in 2002 while he was filming. They later married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Shayla, the same year. However, the marriage was short-lived. They separated after about 10 months and officially divorced in 2009.

According to Christian Post, in an interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1, Tyrese Gibson said they got married mainly because Norma Mitchell was pregnant and he wanted her to stay in the United States. He said:

That marriage was a marriage, but it wasn't really a marriage. … She's from London, and we had a baby on the way. When immigration is calling, you gotta do what you gotta to do so that someone you have a child with doesn't get banned for 10 years. I did it to keep her in the country,

After their split, their relationship turned into a long and public legal battle. From 2009 to 2017, they faced ongoing disputes over child support and custody. In 2017, tensions escalated when Norma accused Tyrese of abuse, leading to a temporary restraining order and an investigation, which was later dismissed.

That same year, Tyrese shared an emotional video online asking to see his daughter. In November 2017, a judge granted them 50/50 custody. The conflict resurfaced in 2024 with new claims from both sides, but by early 2025, reports suggested their daughter chose to live mainly with her father.

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas (2011 – 2012)

Tyrese Gibson and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas at BET's "106 & Park" at BET Studios on 14 February 2012 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rozonda Thomas

: Rozonda Thomas Date of birth : 27 February 1971

: 27 February 1971 Age : 55 years old (as of 2026)

: 55 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Columbus, Georgia, United States

: Columbus, Georgia, United States Profession: Singer, dancer, actress

Rozonda Ocelean Thomas, better known by her stage name Chilli, is an American singer, dancer, and actress best recognised as a member of TLC, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. She and Tyrese were briefly romantically linked from late 2011 to early 2012.

Rumours began after she appeared as his love interest in the music video for Nothing on You. The two made several public appearances together, including a joint interview on BET's 106 & Park on Valentine's Day in 2012 to promote the music video and his album Open Invitation.

Despite the attention, they kept their relationship private and were described as quietly dating. The relationship lasted only a few months before ending in early 2012. Even after the breakup, they remained on good terms and kept a friendly connection.

Sanaa Lathan (2014)

Tyrese Gibson and Sanaa Lathan at Mann's Village Theatre on 8 December 2008 in Los Angeles, Ca. Photo: Andreas Branch

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sanaa McCoy Lathan

: Sanaa McCoy Lathan Date of birth : 19 September 1971

: 19 September 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of 2026)

: 54 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Profession: Actress

Tyrese Gibson and actress Sanaa Lathan sparked dating rumours in October 2014 after the two were spotted together in various public outings. They were first seen dining at Pizzeria Mozza in Hollywood on a Monday, followed by another outing at The Cheesecake Factory in Topanga just two days later.

As reported by TMZ, the pair were also spotted leaving the restaurant together, with Sanaa sitting in the passenger seat of Tyrese's car. When asked if they were dating, Tyrese declined to answer directly, simply saying, "Everything's beautiful in life".

In November 2014, while at the premiere of Beyond the Lights, Sanaa shut down the rumours. She laughed off the reports, stating they were just long-time friends having dinner.

Samantha Lee (2017 – 2020)

Tyrese and Samantha Lee Gibson at Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on 5 August 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Samantha Lee

: Samantha Lee Date of birth : 28 October 1989

: 28 October 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of 2026)

: 36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New Jersey, United States

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee, a licensed social worker, first began a romantic relationship around 2015. They married in a private ceremony on Valentine’s Day 2017, after dating for approximately two years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson, on 1 October 2018.

After nearly four years of marriage, Tyrese and Samantha announced in December 2020 that they were separating and intended to divorce. In a joint Instagram statement, they wrote:

We have decided to make a statement about a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, we unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends and strong co-parents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other.

Zelie Timothy (2021 – Present)

Zelie Timothy and Tyrese Gibson at Audrey Irmas Pavillion on 12 March 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Zelie Timothy

: Zelie Timothy Date of birth : 29 July 1995

: 29 July 1995 Age : 30 years old (as of 2026)

: 30 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Dominican Republic

: Dominican Republic Profession: Model

Zelie Timothy, Tyrese Gibson’s girlfriend, is a Dominican-born American model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She is the founder of The Lash Mansion, a business specialising in false eyelashes. She and Tyrese met via direct message on Instagram and went public with their relationship in March 2021 when they were spotted together in Atlanta at the NBA All-Star Game.

Their relationship came shortly after Tyrese separated from his ex-wife, Samantha. The couple's relationship has had ups and downs, including a brief breakup in 2022 over issues related to Tyrese's music focusing on his ex-wife. They reconciled on Valentine's Day 2024.

Tyrese Gibson and his partner Zelie Timothy on 12 May 2023 at the Colosseum monument in Rome. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli

Source: Getty Images

In October 2022, during an interview with People, Gibson described his relationship with Timothy as a "perfect storm," crediting her with helping him heal. The actor also recalled how their first interaction began, stating:

I don't remember exactly what my pickup line was, but I sent her a DM, and I just remember complimenting her. When I got on the phone to talk to her, one of the things that was shocking was that she just had such sweetness. Her energy was just so soft-spoken.

In 2026, rumours of an engagement circulated after they were seen shopping for rings, though neither has officially confirmed it.

In addition, Tyrese Gibson has been linked to several other celebrities over the years, though most of these relationships were never confirmed. These include Meagan Good (late 1990s to early 2000s), Brandy Norwood (early 2000s), Melyssa Ford (2007), Kristal Smith (2013), Maya (2011), and Simply Jess (2007).

He was also reported to have dated Mariah Carey and Leona Lewis. Most of these connections were never officially confirmed, and details remain unclear or are based on media speculation rather than verified relationships.

FAQs

Who is Tyrese Gibson? Tyrese Gibson is an American singer, actor, author, and model, best known for his roles in The Fast and the Furious franchise, Baby Boy (2001) and the Transformers movie series. Who is Tyrese Gibson’s wife? The Hollywood actor is not currently married. Who is Tyrese Gibson’s girlfriend? Tyrese has been dating Zelie Timothy, a social media influencer and entrepreneur, since 2021. Who are Tyrese Gibson’s ex-girlfriends? The actor has been romantically linked to figures such as Taraji P. Henson, Meagan Good, Brandy, Rocsi Diaz, Melyssa Ford and Chilli. Did Cameron Diaz date Tyrese Gibson? The two reportedly dated briefly in 2007, shortly after her split from Justin Timberlake. Why did Samantha Lee leave Tyrese Gibson? Samantha Lee stated she left because she felt emotionally overwhelmed and influenced by the negative opinions of her friends during a stressful period in their marriage. How many times did Tyrese get married? Tyrese Gibson has been married two times, first to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009 and then to Samantha Lee from 2017 to 2020. How many children does Tyrese Gibson have? Tyrese Gibson has two daughters: Shayla Somer Gibson, born in 2007 and Soraya Lee Gibson, born in 2018. Did Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson date? They have both denied ever dating, stating their relationship has always been strictly platonic despite rumours following their on-screen chemistry in Baby Boy.

Tyrese Gibson is currently not married but has been in a long-term relationship with influencer Zelie Timothy since 2021. He has been married twice previously and has two daughters, Shayla and Soraya. His past relationships have often attracted public attention, but most were either brief, unconfirmed, or ended without long-term commitment.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's relationship. The couple’s relationship began in the early 2000s, blossoming from a private romance into one of the most influential partnerships in music and business.

They married in 2008 and have three children together: Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir. Over the years, they have collaborated on iconic songs like Crazy in Love and Drunk in Love, and even released a joint album, Everything Is Love. Explore more details about their relationship in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng