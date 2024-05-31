Facts to know about Alex Aniston, Jennifer Aniston's brother

Alex Aniston is an American former actor. He is widely known as Jennifer Aniston's half-brother. Jennifer is an American actor known for her notable roles in films such as The Yellow Bird, Murder Mystery, and The Morning Show. However, many people are not conversant with her half-brother, Alex. Who is he, and what does he do for a living?

Although Alex Aniston was raised in a family of actors and actresses, he eventually transitioned from acting to selling animal skulls, forging his unique career path. His career choice has shocked many who recognise him as the brother of the famous Friends actress.

Profile summary

Full name Alexandra John Aniston Nickname Aja Nezitik, AJ Gender Male Date of birth 2 May 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sherry Rooney Aniston Father John Aniston Siblings 2 Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Kiri Peita Children 2 Profession Former actor Net worth $100,000

Alex Aniston's bio

He was born on 2 May 1989 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. How old is Alex Aniston? He is 35 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Aniston's parents are Sherry Rooney and John. His father, John, was a renowned actor known for the films Mad Men, American Dreams, and Worst Week. The actor passed away on 22 November 2022.

He has two half-siblings, Jennifer Aniston and John T. Melleck. His father was married twice. He was first married to Nancy Dow, Jennifer Aniston's mother. The former actor has no close relationship with his half-siblings and does not allegedly like being associated with his family name.

He is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity. The former actor's father was of Greek descent, and his mother is of English-French-German-Irish-Scottish-Welsh descent.

Who is Alex Aniston's mother? His mother is Sherry Rooney. She is a former actress known for films such as Life Goes On, The Fall Guy, and Search For Tomorrow. She was born in Bell Canyon, California.

What does Alex Aniston do for a living?

He is currently cleaning and selling animal skull heads at taxidermy events. He started his career as an actor, producer, screenwriter, and musician. He travels up and down California's coastline selling animal skulls.

His sister has been in the film industry since her debut in the 1988 film Mac and Me. She started gaining fame in 1994 following her role as Rachel Green in the television series Friends. According to her IMDb profile, she has over 73 credits as an actress.

What is Alex Aniston's net worth?

According to sources such as Digital Oceans and Voice of Article, his net worth is alleged to be $100000. He primarily earns from his career of cleaning and selling animal skulls.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hot New Hip Hop, and Cosmopolitan, his sister's net worth is alleged to be $320 million.

Alex Aniston's family

Jennifer's brother was in a relationship with Adriane Hallek and had two kids, Ryat and Kira. His first child was born in 2014, and Kira was born in 2016. However, he left his girlfriend and his two kids and is allegedly not providing child support. He is currently dating Kiri Peita, an Australian veterinary technician.

Is Alex Aniston on Instagram?

The former actor has kept a low profile. He is unavailable on Instagram or other social media platforms like Facebook and X (Twitter).

FAQs

Who is Alex Aniston? He is an American former actor famous as the brother of American actress Jennifer Aniston. Where is Alex Aniston from? He hails from Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Who are Alex Aniston's children? He has two children, Ryat and Kira What is Alex Aniston's age? He is 35 years old as of 2024, having been born on 2 May 1989. What is Alex Aniston's nationality? He is American Who are Alex Aniston's parents? His parents are renowned actors, Sherry Rooney and John Aniston.

Alex Aniston is a former actor famous as Jennifer Aniston's half-brother. He avoids the limelight even though he comes from a family of well-known personalities. Like his half-sister, his father is a renowned actor.

