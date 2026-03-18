From early love to high-profile flings, the Zoe Kravitz's boyfriends story
Zoe Kravitz's boyfriend history, dating back to 2010, has consistently captured public attention due to her high profile in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actress and singer has been romantically linked to figures like Penn Badgley, Michael Fassbender, and Karl Glusman. More recently, she has also been the subject of relationship rumours involving Harry Styles.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- A complete timeline of Zoe Kravitz's boyfriends
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Actress Zoe Kravitz is single, as her rumoured relationship with Harry Styles is not confirmed.
- Some of the notable names in her dating history include entertainers Penn Badgley, Drake, George Lewis Jr., Karl Glusman, Channing Tatum, and Noah Centineo.
- The actress was married to Karl Glusman, but the marriage was short-lived, ending in divorce in 2020.
Profile summary
Full name
Zoe Isabella Kravitz
Gender
Female
Date of birth
1 December 1988
Age
37 years old (as of March 2026)
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, United States
Current residence
New York City, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'2"
Height in centimetres
157
Weight in pounds
112
Weight in kilograms
51
Body measurements in inches
34-25-35
Body measurements in centimetres
86-64-89
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Lisa Bonet
Father
Lenny Kravitz
Siblings
2
Relationship status
Single
School
Miami Country Day School; Rudolf Steiner School
College
State University of New York at Purchase
Profession
Actress, singer, model
A complete timeline of Zoe Kravitz's boyfriends
The romantic history of Zoe Kravitz includes several well-known celebrities. Some relationships lasted years, while others were short-lived or speculative. Here is a closer look at the people she has reportedly dated over the years.
Ezra Miller (2010–2011)
One of Zoe Kravitz’s earliest reported relationships was with The Flash actor Ezra Miller in 2010. The two reportedly met while working on the film Beware the Gonzo, where their on-screen chemistry is believed to have sparked a real-life friendship. At the time, Miller was reportedly 17, while Kravitz was 22.
After filming wrapped, the pair were seen together at several parties in New York, which fuelled rumours that they were romantically involved. However, the alleged relationship was never publicly confirmed by either of them and eventually faded from the spotlight.
Chris Pine (2010)
Zoe Kravitz and Chris Pine reportedly first met at the Met Gala in 2010. Over the years, their close friendship has sparked occasional speculation about a possible romance. Dating rumours intensified when they attended London Fashion Week together in 2013 and later appeared at Charles Finch and Chanel’s seventh annual pre-Oscar dinner in 2015.
The speculation resurfaced in 2019 after Kravitz’s divorce, when Pine was seen spending time with her. In 2021, the two were also spotted enjoying sushi together in Los Angeles. Despite their public outings and evident closeness, sources close to them have consistently described their relationship as purely platonic.
Michael Fassbender (2010–2011)
Zoe Kravitz and Michael Fassbender met on the set of X‑Men: First Class in 2010, where their on-screen chemistry reportedly developed into a real-life romance. The singer’s relationship with Fassbender was initially kept low-key but gradually became more widely known.
The pairing drew considerable attention, partly because of the 12-year age gap between them. However, the romance was relatively short-lived and quietly came to an end in 2011.
Penn Badgley (2011–2013)
Zoe Kravitz’s relationship with Penn Badgley is one of her most publicised romances. The pair reportedly met in New York in 2011 and were often seen walking hand in hand through the streets of Manhattan, sparking dating rumours. They eventually moved in together but largely kept their relationship out of the public spotlight.
Zoe Kravitz and Penn Badgley dated for about three years before ending their relationship in 2013. Their split was reportedly amicable and attributed to busy schedules and differing priorities. After the breakup, Badgley reflected on the relationship in a 2013 interview, saying:
And being in love, real, true, earth-shattering love, even though it sounds hyperbolic, I really was going through it, helped me be as good as I could be.
Drake (2013)
Zoe Kravitz and rapper Drake had a fling in 2013. The duo was spotted kissing during a concert by Beyoncé, and they later shared pictures on social media. Neither of them confirmed a relationship until 2017, when Kravitz confirmed it when she appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. She said:
We hung out for a minute, but we are very good friends. We hung out a little bit. He’s a cutie!
George Lewis Jr. (2015–2016)
Zoe Kravitz and George Lewis Jr. began dating in 2015. Their relationship attracted public attention, partly because both were active in the music scene. During this time, Kravitz’s band Lolawolf even supported Twin Shadow on tour, blending their romance with creative collaboration.
The pair also performed No Ordinary Love on Late Night with Seth Meyers and were seen together at several high-profile events, including the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2016. After roughly a year together, however, they quietly ended their relationship and reportedly removed their shared photos from social media.
Karl Glusman (2016–2020)
What began as a casual night out in 2016 between Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman soon developed into a serious relationship. The two were introduced by a mutual friend and quickly formed a strong connection, which led to them dating. In 2018, their romance reached a new milestone when Kravitz accepted Glusman’s marriage proposal.
Following their engagement, the couple exchanged vows on 29 June 2019 at the Paris home of Kravitz’s father, Lenny Kravitz. During an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, Kravitz spoke warmly about the Hollywood actor, saying:
I feel I’ve known him my entire life. He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met, and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing.
However, their marriage was relatively short-lived. Not long after the wedding, the couple separated, with Kravitz filing for divorce in 2020. She later reflected on the split, saying:
Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am, and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.
Channing Tatum (2021–2024)
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum first crossed paths in 2017 when they voiced characters in The LEGO Batman Movie. However, their romance did not begin until 2021, when they reunited while working on Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, in which Tatum played the lead role. At the time, both were single after ending their previous relationships.
The pair soon began dating and made several public appearances together. In 2023, they took their relationship a step further by getting engaged. However, the engagement did not culminate in marriage, as they reportedly called it off and ended their relationship in October 2024.
Noah Centineo (2025)
Following her breakup with Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Noah Centineo. The pair were first spotted together in New York City after attending Danielle Haim’s birthday party and were later seen at two pre-Oscars 2025 events in Los Angeles.
Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo were also reportedly spotted at a Los Angeles bar just hours before the 2025 Oscars, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. However, neither of them has confirmed any romantic involvement.
Harry Styles (2025)
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have shared a friendly relationship and professional collaboration since August 2025. Kravitz appeared in promotional projects connected to Styles’ music, which sparked speculation about a possible romance. Despite being romantically linked, neither Kravitz nor Harry Styles has commented on their status.
FAQs
- Are Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles dating? Rumours based on public sightings have romantically linked the two, but neither of them has confirmed a relationship.
- Who is Zoe Kravitz’s ex-husband? The actress was married to Karl Glusman between 2019 and 2020.
- What happened between Zoe Kravitz and Drake? The American rapper reportedly had a fling with her in 2013 during a Beyoncé concert, with the actress mentioning in 2017 that it was nothing serious.
- Did Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum get engaged? Two years into their relationship, the pair got engaged in 2023, but the engagement did not lead to marriage, as they parted ways in October 2024.
- Which of Zoe Kravitz’s relationships lasted the longest? Her relationship with Karl Glusman is considered the longest, spanning approximately four years, from 2016 to 2020.
- Why did Channing Tatum leave Zoe Kravitz? The exact reason for their breakup is not publicly known, but it is alleged that personal differences and evolving priorities contributed to the decision.
Zoe Kravitz’s boyfriend history reflects a mix of confirmed relationships and widely discussed rumours involving several famous names. From actors to musicians, her relationships have drawn public curiosity over the years. Despite the attention, she often maintains a private approach to her personal life.
Legit.ng recently explored Jared Leto’s dating history, revealing that the American actor and musician has been romantically linked to several women since rising to fame in 1997. Some of his notable relationships include those with Kristi McDaniels, Scarlett Johansson, Thet Thinn, Valery Kaufman, and Cameron Diaz.
Despite these high-profile connections, Leto is reported to be single as of March 2026. His longest relationship was an on-and-off eight-year romance with Russian model Valery Kaufman. This article provides an in-depth look at the women Jared Leto has dated throughout his career.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com