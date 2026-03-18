From early love to high-profile flings, the Zoe Kravitz's boyfriends story

Zoe Kravitz's boyfriend history, dating back to 2010, has consistently captured public attention due to her high profile in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actress and singer has been romantically linked to figures like Penn Badgley, Michael Fassbender, and Karl Glusman. More recently, she has also been the subject of relationship rumours involving Harry Styles.

Zoe Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent Women's Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Actress Zoe Kravitz is single, as her rumoured relationship with Harry Styles is not confirmed.

is not confirmed. Some of the notable names in her dating history include entertainers Penn Badgley, Drake, George Lewis Jr., Karl Glusman, Channing Tatum, and Noah Centineo.

The actress was married to Karl Glusman, but the marriage was short-lived, ending in divorce in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Zoe Isabella Kravitz Gender Female Date of birth 1 December 1988 Age 37 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lisa Bonet Father Lenny Kravitz Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Miami Country Day School; Rudolf Steiner School College State University of New York at Purchase Profession Actress, singer, model Instagram @zoeisabellakravitz

A complete timeline of Zoe Kravitz's boyfriends

The romantic history of Zoe Kravitz includes several well-known celebrities. Some relationships lasted years, while others were short-lived or speculative. Here is a closer look at the people she has reportedly dated over the years.

Ezra Miller (2010–2011)

Ezra Miller attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

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One of Zoe Kravitz’s earliest reported relationships was with The Flash actor Ezra Miller in 2010. The two reportedly met while working on the film Beware the Gonzo, where their on-screen chemistry is believed to have sparked a real-life friendship. At the time, Miller was reportedly 17, while Kravitz was 22.

After filming wrapped, the pair were seen together at several parties in New York, which fuelled rumours that they were romantically involved. However, the alleged relationship was never publicly confirmed by either of them and eventually faded from the spotlight.

Chris Pine (2010)

Chris Pine visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on location at Sundance 2026 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Mat Hayward

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Zoe Kravitz and Chris Pine reportedly first met at the Met Gala in 2010. Over the years, their close friendship has sparked occasional speculation about a possible romance. Dating rumours intensified when they attended London Fashion Week together in 2013 and later appeared at Charles Finch and Chanel’s seventh annual pre-Oscar dinner in 2015.

The speculation resurfaced in 2019 after Kravitz’s divorce, when Pine was seen spending time with her. In 2021, the two were also spotted enjoying sushi together in Los Angeles. Despite their public outings and evident closeness, sources close to them have consistently described their relationship as purely platonic.

Michael Fassbender (2010–2011)

Michael Fassbender attends the amfAR London 2025 gala at The Chancery Rosewood in London, England. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

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Zoe Kravitz and Michael Fassbender met on the set of X‑Men: First Class in 2010, where their on-screen chemistry reportedly developed into a real-life romance. The singer’s relationship with Fassbender was initially kept low-key but gradually became more widely known.

The pairing drew considerable attention, partly because of the 12-year age gap between them. However, the romance was relatively short-lived and quietly came to an end in 2011.

Penn Badgley (2011–2013)

Zoe Kravitz and Penn Badgley attend the Cinema Society & Artistry screening of "Warm Bodies" after party at the Hotel on Rivington in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

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Zoe Kravitz’s relationship with Penn Badgley is one of her most publicised romances. The pair reportedly met in New York in 2011 and were often seen walking hand in hand through the streets of Manhattan, sparking dating rumours. They eventually moved in together but largely kept their relationship out of the public spotlight.

Zoe Kravitz and Penn Badgley dated for about three years before ending their relationship in 2013. Their split was reportedly amicable and attributed to busy schedules and differing priorities. After the breakup, Badgley reflected on the relationship in a 2013 interview, saying:

And being in love, real, true, earth-shattering love, even though it sounds hyperbolic, I really was going through it, helped me be as good as I could be.

Drake (2013)

Drake at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Daniel Torok

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Zoe Kravitz and rapper Drake had a fling in 2013. The duo was spotted kissing during a concert by Beyoncé, and they later shared pictures on social media. Neither of them confirmed a relationship until 2017, when Kravitz confirmed it when she appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. She said:

We hung out for a minute, but we are very good friends. We hung out a little bit. He’s a cutie!

George Lewis Jr. (2015–2016)

Zoe Kravitz and Twin Shadow arrive at the 22nd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

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Zoe Kravitz and George Lewis Jr. began dating in 2015. Their relationship attracted public attention, partly because both were active in the music scene. During this time, Kravitz’s band Lolawolf even supported Twin Shadow on tour, blending their romance with creative collaboration.

The pair also performed No Ordinary Love on Late Night with Seth Meyers and were seen together at several high-profile events, including the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2016. After roughly a year together, however, they quietly ended their relationship and reportedly removed their shared photos from social media.

Karl Glusman (2016–2020)

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman arrive at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

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What began as a casual night out in 2016 between Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman soon developed into a serious relationship. The two were introduced by a mutual friend and quickly formed a strong connection, which led to them dating. In 2018, their romance reached a new milestone when Kravitz accepted Glusman’s marriage proposal.

Following their engagement, the couple exchanged vows on 29 June 2019 at the Paris home of Kravitz’s father, Lenny Kravitz. During an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, Kravitz spoke warmly about the Hollywood actor, saying:

I feel I’ve known him my entire life. He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met, and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing.

However, their marriage was relatively short-lived. Not long after the wedding, the couple separated, with Kravitz filing for divorce in 2020. She later reflected on the split, saying:

Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am, and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.

Channing Tatum (2021–2024)

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Blink Twice" at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum first crossed paths in 2017 when they voiced characters in The LEGO Batman Movie. However, their romance did not begin until 2021, when they reunited while working on Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, in which Tatum played the lead role. At the time, both were single after ending their previous relationships.

The pair soon began dating and made several public appearances together. In 2023, they took their relationship a step further by getting engaged. However, the engagement did not culminate in marriage, as they reportedly called it off and ended their relationship in October 2024.

Noah Centineo (2025)

Noah Centineo attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

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Following her breakup with Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Noah Centineo. The pair were first spotted together in New York City after attending Danielle Haim’s birthday party and were later seen at two pre-Oscars 2025 events in Los Angeles.

Zoe Kravitz and Noah Centineo were also reportedly spotted at a Los Angeles bar just hours before the 2025 Oscars, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. However, neither of them has confirmed any romantic involvement.

Harry Styles (2025)

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

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Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have shared a friendly relationship and professional collaboration since August 2025. Kravitz appeared in promotional projects connected to Styles’ music, which sparked speculation about a possible romance. Despite being romantically linked, neither Kravitz nor Harry Styles has commented on their status.

FAQs

Are Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles dating? Rumours based on public sightings have romantically linked the two, but neither of them has confirmed a relationship. Who is Zoe Kravitz’s ex-husband? The actress was married to Karl Glusman between 2019 and 2020. What happened between Zoe Kravitz and Drake? The American rapper reportedly had a fling with her in 2013 during a Beyoncé concert, with the actress mentioning in 2017 that it was nothing serious. Did Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum get engaged? Two years into their relationship, the pair got engaged in 2023, but the engagement did not lead to marriage, as they parted ways in October 2024. Which of Zoe Kravitz’s relationships lasted the longest? Her relationship with Karl Glusman is considered the longest, spanning approximately four years, from 2016 to 2020. Why did Channing Tatum leave Zoe Kravitz? The exact reason for their breakup is not publicly known, but it is alleged that personal differences and evolving priorities contributed to the decision.

Zoe Kravitz’s boyfriend history reflects a mix of confirmed relationships and widely discussed rumours involving several famous names. From actors to musicians, her relationships have drawn public curiosity over the years. Despite the attention, she often maintains a private approach to her personal life.

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Despite these high-profile connections, Leto is reported to be single as of March 2026. His longest relationship was an on-and-off eight-year romance with Russian model Valery Kaufman. This article provides an in-depth look at the women Jared Leto has dated throughout his career.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng