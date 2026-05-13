Iker Casillas has publicly rejected the idea of Jose Mourinho returning to Real Madrid

Mourinho reportedly wanted Victor Osimhen as his first signing at the Santiago Bernabeu

The former Chelsea boss has admired the Nigerian striker for several years

Victor Osimhen’s reported dream move to Real Madrid could be under serious threat after club legend Iker Casillas openly opposed Jose Mourinho’s possible return to the Spanish giants on Tuesday.

Speculation surrounding Mourinho’s future has intensified in recent weeks after reports claimed the Portuguese manager could leave Benfica and make a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Victor Osimhen's dream transfer to Real Madrid set to collapse after comments from club legend. Photo: Gerrit van Keulen

Source: Getty Images

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Real Madrid are considering Mourinho after a disappointing campaign that saw the club lose the La Liga title to Barcelona and exit the UEFA Champions League earlier than expected.

The report also claimed Mourinho wanted Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as his first major signing if he returned to Madrid.

However, Casillas has now thrown cold water on the idea after publicly stating he does not want Mourinho back at the club.

Casillas rejects Mourinho return

The former Real Madrid captain shared his opinion on X as debate over Mourinho’s future continued to grow online.

Casillas insisted he respects Mourinho professionally but believes other coaches would be better suited to manage Real Madrid.

“I have no problem with Mourinho. He seems like a great professional to me,” Casillas wrote.

“I don’t want him at Real Madrid. I think other coaches would be better equipped to coach at the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more.”

The statement quickly divided supporters on social media, with many fans questioning Casillas’ stance because of his troubled relationship with Mourinho during their time together in Madrid.

Fans against Casillas opinion

Several supporters criticised the former Spain goalkeeper after his comments went viral online.

One fan, @iiiamsaja, wrote:

“Iker, stop lying, we all know you have a problem with Mourinho.”

@Benzenazi9 said:

And I sh*t on you too, personal opinion as well, nothing more.

Another supporter, @jeffwellz, added:

“See now I want Mourinho to come just to see the fireworks in the dressing room.”

Others defended Mourinho, claiming modern football had unfairly turned against the Portuguese tactician despite his achievements.

@Elvisgpg14 posted:

“The truth is Mourinho has already given all he had to give to football; in the modern era, that kind of football he practices just isn't enough.”

@jeffwellz added:

See now I want Mourinho to come just to see the fireworks in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, other users accused Casillas of betraying the club.

@tactiek88 wrote:

“Shut your mouth Traitor.”

@YasujiroOficial added:

Fine. There are many of us who don't want you at Real Madrid. The farther you are from the club, the better. Earning your living working for Javier Tebas and Gerard Piqué, the enemies of Real Madrid, says it all about you. Personal opinion. Nothing more.

@Aldhfiri87 also posted:

You have to shut up! You were captain of Real Madrid and you were afraid of Piqué and Xavi. You didn't even defend your team on Clásico days! You stayed quiet like a wall out of fear of losing your spot on the national team.

The heated reactions once again highlighted how deeply divided Real Madrid fans remain over Mourinho’s legacy.

What happened between Casillas and Mourinho

Casillas and Mourinho endured a difficult relationship during the Portuguese manager’s first spell at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas publicly rejected Jose Mourinho’s return to the club. Photo: Helios de la Rubia

Source: Getty Images

The conflict became one of the biggest dressing-room stories in Spanish football, with Mourinho eventually dropping Casillas in favour of Diego Lopez.

Their fallout reportedly worsened after Mourinho’s infamous altercation with former Barcelona assistant Tito Vilanova during a heated Supercopa clash in 2011.

The Portuguese coach poked Vilanova in the eye during a touchline brawl after Marcelo’s reckless challenge on Cesc Fabregas sparked chaos between both teams.

Speaking in the documentary Colgar las Alas on Movistar+, Casillas admitted Mourinho’s behaviour deeply affected their relationship.

“We gave a terrible impression,” Casillas said.

“That was the kind of thing you might see at other clubs - tacky clubs, who need to resort to that sort of thing, and that is not for us.”

The former goalkeeper explained that he later confronted Mourinho privately about the incident, leading to further tension between them.

Mourinho admires Osimhen

Despite the controversy, Mourinho remains a huge admirer of Victor Osimhen.

The Portuguese manager has followed the Nigerian striker closely since Osimhen’s time at Napoli, where the pair faced each other several times while Mourinho coached AS Roma.

Mourinho has previously compared Osimhen to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba because of his power, movement and ability to dominate defenders.

Reports in Turkey claim Mourinho views the Super Eagles star as the ideal striker to lead Real Madrid’s attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Osimhen’s arrival would reportedly allow both attacking stars to operate more naturally from wider positions.

However, Casillas’ public opposition to Mourinho could weaken support for the coach’s return and indirectly affect Osimhen’s chances of moving to the Bernabeu.

Osimhen enjoying life at Galatasaray

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian striker expressed happiness with life in Turkey after being touched by a special banner dedicated to his late mother by Galatasaray supporters.

Osimhen said the gesture created a deep emotional connection between him and the fans.The striker also praised the atmosphere around the club and described Galatasaray as a family environment.

Source: Legit.ng