Lise Menard Smith, the mom who got Connor on the show and accidentally became famous herself
Lise Menard Smith is an American sales and design consultant, podcast host, and autism advocate. Lise rose to prominence after appearing alongside her son, Connor Tomlinson, on the Emmy award-winning docuseries Love on the Spectrum.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Lise Menard Smith is best known for being Connor Tomlinson's mother and a supporting cast member of Love on the Spectrum.
- She shares a blended family of six children with her husband, Tony Smith.
- Before appearing on television, Lise Menard Smith worked in business development, sales, and design consulting.
- In 2025, Lise Smith co-launched Talk To Me Sis with Nicci Smith, a conversational podcast drawn from their connection as parents of autistic children featured on Love on the Spectrum.
Profile summary
Full name
Lise Menard Smith
Gender
Female
Date of birth
January 1972
Age
54 years as of April 2026
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
Longmeadow, Massachusetts, United States
Residence
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Religion
Catholic
Ethnicity
White
Nationality
American
Sexuality
Straight
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Phyllis Anderton Menard
Father
Ronald M. Menard
Siblings
2
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Tony Smith
Children
6
Profession
Podcast host, autism advocate, sales and design consultant
Higher education
Western New England College
Social media
Meet Lise Menard Smith
Lise Menard Smith was born in January 1972 in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, United States. She is 54 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
She has two siblings, one older brother, who is differently abled and a younger sister, Jacqueline Menard Dally. Growing up, Lise's family lived in various areas around Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut in Southern New England.
Between 1991 and 1995, Lise Smith attended Western New England University. While at the university, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Psychology.
Today, Connor's mom from Love on the Spectrum is married to Tony Smith. The pair got married on 5 April 2014. Their union gave rise to a blended family that comprises Tony's children, Summer and Hunter Smith, and Lise's children, Anna, Ben, Jack, and Connor Tomlinson, from her marriage to Sam Tomlinson.
Lise Menard Smith's career and rise to fame
Lise became a celebrity in her own right as a reality TV star after her Love on the Spectrum debut in season 2, helping her son, Connor Tomlinson, navigate being on the show and finding love. Have a look at the details of Connor's mom from Love on the Spectrum's job and career journey as per her LinkedIn profile.
Early work in autism education, sales, and design consultation
Lise's professional journey started as a teacher at the New England Centre for Children (NECC) in 1996. While at the centre, she taught children with autism in intervention preschool classrooms for newly diagnosed children who were non-verbal.
After a year, Lise Menard Smith left Massachusetts and relocated to Miami, Florida, where her then-husband, Sam Tomlinson, was transferred. In an interview with NECC, she acknowledged the impact her experience working at the centre had on her family.
I worked at NECC in 1996, just for a year. It was such a formative time for me, working in the preschool area, teaching children with autism... From my time at NECC to raising Connor, it’s like I was meant to be here.
She added,
The skills I gained at NECC, working with parents, families, and kids, have helped me succeed. Understanding human communication is key.
Since June 2020, Lise Smith has worked for Surface Providers in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States, as a sales and design consultant. She has also worked as an account manager for Cosentino
For a year between 2013 and 2014, she worked for the Georgia Expo Manufacturing Corp. as a business development manager. Earlier workplaces for the autism advocate include Heartland Payment Systems, Essential Communication, Inc, and Dang Chicks.
Autism advocacy
Since appearing on Cian O'Clery's Love on the Spectrum, Connor Tomlinson's parents have been constant supporters of their son as he pushes for change in state legislation. In March 2026, the state of Georgia passed a bill known as Rio's Law, advocated by Connor.
The law created a speciality license plate to alert officers that someone in a vehicle may have autism or a developmental disability. It also proposed that law enforcement receive additional training on how to recognise and interact with people on the autism spectrum.
Co-hosting the Talk to Me Sis podcast with Nicci
The Talk To Me Sis podcast was launched on 13 March 2025 by Lise Smith and Nicci Smith. The birth of the podcast was inspired by their experiences as the mothers of Connor Tomlinson and Tanner Smith, who are cast members of Love on the Spectrum.
Through the podcast, Nicci and Lise Smith have brought to light the diagnosis stories, childhood background stories and life updates of Love on the Spectrum cast members such as Dani Bowman, James B. Jones, and Madison Marrilla, among others.
FAQs
- Who is Connor's mom from Love on the Spectrum? Connor Tomlinson's mother is Lise Menard Smith.
- How old is Connor's mom from Love on the Spectrum? Born in January 1972, Lise Smith is 54 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
- Where is Connor's mom, Lise, from? She was born and raised in Southern New England in the United States.
- What does Lise Menard Smith do? Lise Smith is a design consultant, podcast host and autism advocate.
- Are Lise Smith and Nicci Smith related? Despite sharing last names, Connor's mom, Lise Smith and Tanner Smith's mother, Nicci Smith, are not related.
- Is Lise Menard Smith still married? She is married to Tony Smith.
- Who is Lise Menard Smith's ex-husband? Lise Smith's ex-husband and father of her children is Sam Tomlinson.
- How many children does Lise Menard Smith have? Lise Menard Smith has four biological children, including Connor Tomlinson and shares a total of six children in her blended family with Tony Smith.
Lise Menard Smith has channelled her supportive presence from Connor Tomlinson's mom on Love on the Spectrum to a powerful voice for autism advocacy. She co-hosts the Talk to Me Sis podcast and helped her son advocate for Rio's Law in the state of Georgia. Her past work spans autism education, sales, design consulting, and public advocacy.
Legit.ng has recently published American animation illustrator Dani Bowman's biography. Dani Bowman rose to prominence as a cast member of the reality show Love on the Spectrum.
At 14, Dani founded her animation company, DaniMation Entertainment. Through it, she has premiered award-winning films and led animation camps for teens and young adults. Read on for more details about her personal and professional life before and after appearing on Love on the Spectrum.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.