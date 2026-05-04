Lise Menard Smith is an American sales and design consultant, podcast host, and autism advocate. Lise rose to prominence after appearing alongside her son, Connor Tomlinson, on the Emmy award-winning docuseries Love on the Spectrum.

Lise Mernard Smith in a promo photo for the Talk To Me Sis Podcast (L). Lise and her son, Connor, pictured outdoors (R). Photo: @connorsmom_lise, @neccforautism (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Lise Menard Smith is best known for being Connor Tomlinson's mother and a supporting cast member of Love on the Spectrum .

and a supporting cast member of . She shares a blended family of six children with her husband, Tony Smith .

. Before appearing on television, Lise Menard Smith worked in business development, sales, and design consulting .

. In 2025, Lise Smith co-launched Talk To Me Sis with Nicci Smith, a conversational podcast drawn from their connection as parents of autistic children featured on Love on the Spectrum.

Profile summary

Full name Lise Menard Smith Gender Female Date of birth January 1972 Age 54 years as of April 2026 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Longmeadow, Massachusetts, United States Residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Religion Catholic Ethnicity White Nationality American Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Phyllis Anderton Menard Father Ronald M. Menard Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Tony Smith Children 6 Profession Podcast host, autism advocate, sales and design consultant Higher education Western New England College Social media Instagram, Threads

Meet Lise Menard Smith

Lise Menard Smith was born in January 1972 in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, United States. She is 54 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

She has two siblings, one older brother, who is differently abled and a younger sister, Jacqueline Menard Dally. Growing up, Lise's family lived in various areas around Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut in Southern New England.

Top five facts about Connor Tomlinson's mom, Lise Menard Smith. Photo: @makeupbyadrianam on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Between 1991 and 1995, Lise Smith attended Western New England University. While at the university, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Psychology.

Today, Connor's mom from Love on the Spectrum is married to Tony Smith. The pair got married on 5 April 2014. Their union gave rise to a blended family that comprises Tony's children, Summer and Hunter Smith, and Lise's children, Anna, Ben, Jack, and Connor Tomlinson, from her marriage to Sam Tomlinson.

Lise Menard Smith's career and rise to fame

Lise became a celebrity in her own right as a reality TV star after her Love on the Spectrum debut in season 2, helping her son, Connor Tomlinson, navigate being on the show and finding love. Have a look at the details of Connor's mom from Love on the Spectrum's job and career journey as per her LinkedIn profile.

Early work in autism education, sales, and design consultation

Lise Menard Smith pictured for a Talk To Me Sis podcast promotion poster. Photo: @lise.tomlinson

Source: Facebook

Lise's professional journey started as a teacher at the New England Centre for Children (NECC) in 1996. While at the centre, she taught children with autism in intervention preschool classrooms for newly diagnosed children who were non-verbal.

After a year, Lise Menard Smith left Massachusetts and relocated to Miami, Florida, where her then-husband, Sam Tomlinson, was transferred. In an interview with NECC, she acknowledged the impact her experience working at the centre had on her family.

I worked at NECC in 1996, just for a year. It was such a formative time for me, working in the preschool area, teaching children with autism... From my time at NECC to raising Connor, it’s like I was meant to be here.

She added,

The skills I gained at NECC, working with parents, families, and kids, have helped me succeed. Understanding human communication is key.

Since June 2020, Lise Smith has worked for Surface Providers in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States, as a sales and design consultant. She has also worked as an account manager for Cosentino

For a year between 2013 and 2014, she worked for the Georgia Expo Manufacturing Corp. as a business development manager. Earlier workplaces for the autism advocate include Heartland Payment Systems, Essential Communication, Inc, and Dang Chicks.

Autism advocacy

Lise Menard Smith and his son, Connor from the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum pictured at the Georgia Capitol on Legislative Day 2. Photo: @lise.tomlinson

Source: Facebook

Since appearing on Cian O'Clery's Love on the Spectrum, Connor Tomlinson's parents have been constant supporters of their son as he pushes for change in state legislation. In March 2026, the state of Georgia passed a bill known as Rio's Law, advocated by Connor.

The law created a speciality license plate to alert officers that someone in a vehicle may have autism or a developmental disability. It also proposed that law enforcement receive additional training on how to recognise and interact with people on the autism spectrum.

Co-hosting the Talk to Me Sis podcast with Nicci

Lise and Nicci pictured in a promo photo for a Talk To Me Sis episode. Photo: @lise.tomlinson

Source: Facebook

The Talk To Me Sis podcast was launched on 13 March 2025 by Lise Smith and Nicci Smith. The birth of the podcast was inspired by their experiences as the mothers of Connor Tomlinson and Tanner Smith, who are cast members of Love on the Spectrum.

Through the podcast, Nicci and Lise Smith have brought to light the diagnosis stories, childhood background stories and life updates of Love on the Spectrum cast members such as Dani Bowman, James B. Jones, and Madison Marrilla, among others.

FAQs

Who is Connor's mom from Love on the Spectrum? Connor Tomlinson's mother is Lise Menard Smith. How old is Connor's mom from Love on the Spectrum? Born in January 1972, Lise Smith is 54 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Where is Connor's mom, Lise, from? She was born and raised in Southern New England in the United States. What does Lise Menard Smith do? Lise Smith is a design consultant, podcast host and autism advocate. Are Lise Smith and Nicci Smith related? Despite sharing last names, Connor's mom, Lise Smith and Tanner Smith's mother, Nicci Smith, are not related. Is Lise Menard Smith still married? She is married to Tony Smith. Who is Lise Menard Smith's ex-husband? Lise Smith's ex-husband and father of her children is Sam Tomlinson. How many children does Lise Menard Smith have? Lise Menard Smith has four biological children, including Connor Tomlinson and shares a total of six children in her blended family with Tony Smith.

Lise Menard Smith has channelled her supportive presence from Connor Tomlinson's mom on Love on the Spectrum to a powerful voice for autism advocacy. She co-hosts the Talk to Me Sis podcast and helped her son advocate for Rio's Law in the state of Georgia. Her past work spans autism education, sales, design consulting, and public advocacy.

Legit.ng has recently published American animation illustrator Dani Bowman's biography. Dani Bowman rose to prominence as a cast member of the reality show Love on the Spectrum.

At 14, Dani founded her animation company, DaniMation Entertainment. Through it, she has premiered award-winning films and led animation camps for teens and young adults. Read on for more details about her personal and professional life before and after appearing on Love on the Spectrum.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng