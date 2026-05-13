Popular animal documentarian Arojinle has warned against killing stink bugs due to their foul odour release

Shield bugs are common in Nigeria and are widely regarded as agricultural pests, often found in gardens, farms, and other agricultural areas

Species such as Nezara viridula (southern green stink bug) are widely found in tropical Africa, including Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering science.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Mustapha Iskil Gbolahan, an animal documentarian popularly known as Arojinle, has advised people against killing shield bugs, also known as stink bugs, with their bare hands.

Legit.ng reports that in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, May 13, Arojinle noted that it is not advisable to squash shield bugs directly, as they release a strong, foul-smelling odour when crushed.

Arojinle advises against killing shield bugs with bare hands, warning that they release a strong foul-smelling odour when crushed. Photo credit: Arojinle

Source: Facebook

Arojinle cautions against crushing shield bugs

Findings showed that this scent can also attract more stink bugs to one’s home.

Arojinle wrote on X, with accompanying photos:

"If you kill this insect with your hand, you'd face instant regret."

Are shield bugs pests?

Shield bugs are primarily aphids that can become agricultural and garden pests, though some are beneficial predators. Their most prominent feature is their distinctive, broad, triangular shape that resembles a medieval shield.

Shield bugs are members of the Pentatomidae family (over 4,700 species) known for their chemical defences. When threatened, they emit a pungent, foul-smelling liquid from their thorax.

According to a publication on The Heart of England Forest, shield bugs are from the hemiptera order, commonly called ‘true bugs’. True bugs are defined by their wing structure, number of legs, and supping mouthparts. True bugs have modified mandibles, having a needle-like mouthpart instead of biting mandibles.

Hemiptera means half wing in Greek, referring to the wing structure of true bugs. True bugs' wings are hardened near the base and membranous towards the end. This differs from beetles, which have a completely hardened wing covering. Finally, all true bugs have three pairs of legs.

Stink bugs are highly mobile insects that thrive in gardens, unwanted grass patches, and agricultural plantations.

Green shield bugs are completely harmless and pose no threat to humans. While some gardeners worry that shield bugs may bite, this is not true, according to Gardeners’ World.

Researchers are increasingly studying insects such as stink bugs, not only as a current food source but also as a potential solution to future food security challenges. Universities and agricultural institutions are conducting studies to better understand optimal farming techniques, nutritional profiles, and possible methods for large-scale production.

Arojinle shares tip to catch snake

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arojinle shared tips on using rat glue boards to catch snakes in homes.

Arojinle explained that using rat glue boards (or specialised snake glue traps) to catch snakes indoors, as long as they are used carefully and placed correctly.

Responding to a social media user who reported a snake allegedly living in her kitchen for months, Arojinle, a known advocate for snake protection, said he provides free snake removal services in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Source: Legit.ng