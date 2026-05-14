Who are Garth Brooks' siblings and the parents behind his upbringing?

American country singer Garth Brooks has five siblings: Jim, Jerome, Betsy, Michael, and Kelly Brooks. His older half-siblings, Jim, Jerry, Mike, and Betsy, were born during his mother, Colleen Carroll's, first marriage to James Perry Smittle. Garth Brooks' biological brother, Kelly Brooks, during her marriage to Troyal Raymond Brooks Jr.

Garth Brooks pictured in his 14th studio album, Time Traveler's cover art. Photo: @Garth Brooks (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Garth Brooks is the youngest of six children .

. Garth Brooks' mother, Colleen Carroll McElroy Brooks , was a country singer.

, was a country singer. Betsy Smittle became a musician and played bass in Garth Brooks' band between 1990 and 1995.

Meet Garth Brooks' siblings

American country singer Garth Brooks and his siblings grew up in a blended family in Yukon, Oklahoma, in the United States. Although not all children in the household ended up in the entertainment business, they were exposed to music at a young age during weekly family talent nights.

Garth Brooks' mother, Colleen Carroll, was a singer known for her performances on Ozark Jubilee, a popular country music variety show held on ABC-TV in the 1950s.

In an interview with Playboy, Garth Brooks recalled what those evenings looked like in practice (as recorded by Biographies):

Friday and Saturday nights at the house, Jerry played guitar, Jim played the harmonica, Mike played guitar, Betsy played guitar, and, of course, Dad played guitar. Mom sang, Dad sang, Betsy sang, Jerry sang, Jim sang, and Mike sang. Kelly and I played the wax comb.

Jim Smittle

Jim and his wife, Terri Smith pictured during a family event. Photo: @terri.smittle

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Full name : Jim Smittle

: Jim Smittle Year of birth : 1949

: 1949 Place of birth : Tulsa, Oklahoma

: Tulsa, Oklahoma Profession: Teacher, football coach

Garth Brooks' oldest brother is Jim Smittle. According to a 1996 report by The Oklahoman, Jim worked as a teacher and professional football coach at East Central High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He was listed by The Oklahoman in 1985 as one of the assistant football coaches for the Tulsa Rogers Ropers, the football team at Will Rogers High School. Jim's wife, Terri Smittle, worked as the head of the English Department at Rogers High School in Tulsa in 1996 and currently works for the Owasso Public Schools.

Terri and Jim Smittle have four children: Kara, Jimmy, Matt, and Heather Wilson.

Jerry Smittle

Full name : Jerome 'Jerry' Paul Smittle

: Jerome 'Jerry' Paul Smittle Date of birth : 2 January 1950

: 2 January 1950 Date of death : 25 August 2006

: 25 August 2006 Place of birth : Tulsa, Oklahoma

: Tulsa, Oklahoma Profession: Law enforcement officer, National Guard

Jerome Smittle is Garth Brooks' older half-brother. He worked as a special investigator in the Tulsa Public Defenders' office in 1996. Smittle later worked for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and served in the U.S. Air National Guard.

Jerry has two sons, Jerome 'Jerry' Paul II and Grant Webster Smittle. On 25 August 2006, Jerome passed away at the St. John Medical Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as per Find A Grave.

Michael Brooks

Michael Shaun Brooks (R) pictured with his brother, Jim Smittle (L). Photo: @terri.smittle

Source: Facebook

Full name : Michael 'Mike' Shaun Brooks

: Michael 'Mike' Shaun Brooks Year of birth : 1951

: 1951 Place of birth : Tulsa, Oklahoma

: Tulsa, Oklahoma Profession: Principal, teacher

Michael Shaun Brooks worked as a principal and teacher in the Newburg School District. According to a Facebook community archive group, he was the Newburg High School principal in 2001.

Michael's wife, Mary Margaret, worked as a bank officer. The couple have four children, Sarah, Shauna, Michael, and Patrick.

Betsy Smittle

Betsy Smittle pictured her solo country album, Rough Around the Edges' cover art. Photo: @RMGWORLDWIDE

Source: Twitter

Full name : Harriett Elizabeth 'Betsy' Smittle

: Harriett Elizabeth 'Betsy' Smittle Date of birth : 3 February 1953

: 3 February 1953 Date of death : 2 November 2013

: 2 November 2013 Place of birth : Tulsa, Oklahoma

: Tulsa, Oklahoma Profession: Musician, bassist, vocalist, songwriter, gay rights advocate

Garth Brooks' only sister, Betsy Smittle, was a multitalented musician, with a hand in singing, songwriting, and playing instruments. Her introduction to music began at an early age.

Betsy started singing in talent shows when she was in the ninth grade. After her high school graduation, Smittle played in a female band in Oklahoma City for three years. She later performed at various times with multiple 90s country singers such as Anne Bell, Gus Hardin, Leon Russell, and Ronnie Dunn.

In 1990, Betsy Smittle joined Garth Brooks' band as a bass player. Until 1996, she toured with her half-brother across America. It was during this time that she earned her nickname, Hollywood.

Garth Brooks pictured on stage with his half-sister, Betsy Smittle. Photo: @RMGWORLDWIDE

Source: Twitter

Betsy Smittle has made appearances on This Is Garth Brooks, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 1994, and This Is Garth Brooks, Too! In 1994, she released her own solo album, Rough Around the Edges. Betsy has also released several songs before her demise.

Smittle was an openly lesbian country singer and an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. In support of the LGBTQ+ community, she collaborated with her half-brother, Garth Brooks, to release We Shall Be Free.

Betsy Smittle is remembered as a contemporary country music singer alongside greats such as Reba McEntire. She passed away on 2 Nov 2013 at age 60 after a brave two-year battle with cancer.

Kelly Brooks

Full name : Kelly Brooks

: Kelly Brooks Year of birth : 1961

: 1961 Place of birth : Tulsa, Oklahoma

: Tulsa, Oklahoma Profession: Banker, talent manager

Kelly Brooks is Garth's older biological sibling. According to The Oklahoman, Kelly worked at the First National Bank of Bethany in 1996. He later went on to co-manage GB Management with talent manager Bob Doyle.

FAQs

Who are Garth Brooks' parents? Country music hall of famer Garth Brooks' parents are Troyal Raymond Brooks Jr. and Colleen McElroy Carroll. How many siblings did Garth Brooks have? Garth Brooks has five siblings. How many brothers does Garth Brooks have? He has three half-brothers, Jim, Jerome, and Michael, and one biological brother, Kelly. Does Garth Brooks have a twin brother? The country singer and songwriter does not have a twin brother. Who is Betsy, Garth Brooks' sister? Betsy Smittle was a country singer known for her advocacy and for her joint career with Garth Brooks. What happened to Garth Brooks' sister Betsy? Betsy Smittle died on 2 Nov 2013 after a brave two-year battle with cancer. What happened to Garth Brooks' mom? Colleen Carroll passed away from throat cancer in 1999 What did Garth Brooks' dad do? Troyal Raymond Brooks Jr. worked as a draftsman for an oil company.

Garth Brooks' siblings are Jim Smittle, Jerome Smittle, Betsy Smittle, Michael Brooks, and Kelly Brooks. The siblings have pursued varied careers in public service, education, and the music industry. Garth's older siblings, Betsy and Kelly, have worked directly with him in the entertainment industry.

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