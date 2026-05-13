Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner after Manchester City’s win

Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace to reduce the gap on the table to two points behind Arsenal

Phil Foden came clutch for the Citizens, providing the assists for Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the 2025/26 Premier League season after Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace.

Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to two points after their 1-0 win over Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden assisted two goals during Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace. Photo by Naomi Baker.

Source: Getty Images

Phil Foden was in his element providing the assists for Antoine Semenyo’s and Omar Marmoush’s goals in the 32nd and 40th minutes, respectively.

Another fringe player stepped up for Pep Guardiola's side as Savinho got on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 via Rayan Cherki’s assist late in the game.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner after City’s win over Palace.

Manchester City’s chances of lifting the title climbed up to 14.32% after the crucial win, while Arsenal remained in control with 85.68% chance.

Guardiola will remember the draw against Everton as the most recent event which cost City the title if they fail to win, as they could have been top of the table after tonight.

Manchester City will not be in league action this weekend as they will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley, before facing Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19.

Arsenal will not have a weekend match, but instead a late kickoff on Monday evening against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium as they move closer to the title.

Guardiola speaks after City's win

Pep Guardiola was delighted with the win and three goals and hopes that his team can take the match to the final match of the season, but admits that Bournemouth and City won't be easy.

“We know against Brentford and today then nothing to do, but now we’re trying to bring hope to the last game,” he said as quoted by Mancity.com .

“Next [opponents] are Bournemouth, wow, look at what they are doing and then Villa. We know Unai. We will try to do what we can.”

Pep Guardiola reacts after Manchester City beat Crystal Palace. Photo by Darren Staples/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

City will face Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the final of the FA Cup. City lost their last two trips to the capital for the FA Cup final against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

“Three goals against Brentford and again here, I cannot complain. Now we rest and focus on the final. It’s a pleasure to go to the cathedral again to play the final. Hopefully it’s better than the last two times,” he added.

Guardiola’s warning to City players

Legit.ng previously reported Pep Guardiola warned Manchester City players to avoid costly mistakes before their match against Crystal Palace.

The manager warned that they must focus on their games and not expect the match officials to make decisions to go their way, even if it is theirs.

Source: Legit.ng