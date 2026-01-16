Africa Digital Media Awards

Chloe Fineman's husband, SNL fame, dating rumours, and past relationship
Chloe Fineman's husband, SNL fame, dating rumours, and past relationship

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read
Tomorrow, I'm gonna marry my best friend and the love of my life, @shartyparty69, on Instagram Live. Had to cancel the wedding IRL cuz everyone refused to come, BUT OUR LOVE CAN’T WAIT.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a simple skit sparked rumours about Chloe Fineman’s husband, rumours that have refused to die. After holding their nuptials online, some fans continue to believe that actor Casey Thomas Brown is not her husband.

Chloe Fineman poses in different places.
American actress and comedian Chloe Fineman, best known for being on Saturday Night Live pictured in different places. Photo: @ChloeFineman.po (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • As of January 2026, there is no public record of Chloe Fineman's marriage, as she has never been officially married.
  • In March 2020, Fineman hosted a satirical wedding on Instagram Live with comedian Casey Thomas Brown, which led fans to mistakenly think he was Chloe Fineman's husband.
  • She is thought to be in a long-term relationship with SNL writer, Jake Nordwind.
  • The actress has not revealed personal details of her romantic relationships, and has been rumoured to have dated Pete Davidson and John Higgins.

Profile summary

Full name

Chloe Rose Fineman

Nickname

Finna-man

Gender

Female

Date of birth

20 July 1988

Age

37 years (as of January 2026)

Zodiac sign

Cancer

Place of birth

Berkeley, California, United States

Nationality

American

Residence

West Village, New York, United States

Ethnicity

White

Height in centimetres

160

Height in feet

5'3"

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Blue

Father

David Fineman

Mother

Ellen Gunn

Siblings

2

Relationship status

Undisclosed

High school education

Piedmont High School

Higher education

Stella Adler Studio of Acting, New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, The Groundlings

Profession

Actress, comedian

Net worth

$3 million

Social media

Instagram, Threads, TikTok

Is Casey Thomas Brown Chloe Fineman’s husband?

American actress and comedian Chloe Fineman is not married. However, she staged a wedding performance in 2020. In the skit, Despicable Me’s voice actor, Casey Thomas Brown, played her husband.

Other actors in the skit included Drew Droege, who played the role of the mother of the groom; Hannah Pilkes, the maid of honour, and Sarah Baker, who officiated the wedding.

A poster of a wedding skit with actors, Chloe Fineman, Casey Thomas Brown, Drew Droege, Hannah Pilkes, and Sarah Baker
Chloe Fineman's promotional poster of hers and Drew Dorge's livestreamed wedding performance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: @chloeiscrazy
Chloe Fineman's dating history and past relationships

Much is not known about Chloe Fineman's romantic involvements, except for rumoured relationships. The Big Mouth voice actor has been linked to actors such as Pete Davidson, Casey Thomas Brown, and, most recently, Jake Nordwind. Here is everything you need to know about these relationships.

Jake Nordwind (2026)

Jake Nordwind poses with a ventriloquist dummy
Chloe Fineman's rumoured boyfriend, Jake Nordwind, pictured with a ventriloquist dummy. Photo: @sk8rpunk69
According to The Celeb Watch and SNL Fandom Wiki, Chloe Fineman is dating Hollywood actor and writer Jake Nordwind. Additionally, a June 2022 Reddit thread suggests that the pair have been dating for a while. However, none of the actors has confirmed this relationship.

In addition to working together on SNL, Chloe and Nordwind have participated in events such as the East Tennessee State University Five Night Concert and Comedy Festival and the Cornell University Program Board event together.

Casey Thomas Brown (2023)

Casey Thomas Brown poses standing indoors
Chloe Fineman's best friend, Casey Thomas Brown pictured in a hallway. Photo: @damecaseybrown
In March 2024, the Saturday Night Live star appeared to marry Casey Thomas Brown in a just-for-laughs wedding ceremony livestreamed on Instagram Live. However, the pair did not officially get married and were simply trying to entertain fans and followers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2024, Chloe Fineman gave an interview on Into The Gloss. While reviewing her favourite perfume, she admitted to having a boyfriend. Although she is rumoured to have married Casey Thomas Brown, she made it clear that they were friends.

Terre d’Hermes is my tried-and-true. It smells orange-y and beautiful. I wore it all through college. My best friend, Casey Thomas Brown, wears it. My boyfriend wears it. My dad wore it growing up, so I guess that makes me a disgusting pervert. I guess all the men in my life wear it.

Unnamed boyfriend (2022–2023)

Chloe Fineman poses sitting for a magazine feature
Chloe Fineman pictured in a Dries Van Noten cotton corduroy blazer for a Tory Burch feature. Photo: @Ceasefire_Track
During her 2023 Architectural Digest's Open Door tour, the comedian revealed that she had moved into her boyfriend's house in Los Angeles, California, United States, early in their relationship. Following her home tour, a DeuxMoi post that was later debunked suggested that the boyfriend she frequently mentioned in the tour video was former SNL writer John Higgins.

While speaking to Page Six in 2022, Fineman admitted to having a boyfriend while speaking about a Nicole Kidman commercial she parodied on SNL. She said,

I was at an AMC theatre, and my boyfriend was so mad at me. When their ad would come on, I would try to recite it. I really wanted to go in and, just like, stand up and do it and be a psychopath.

Pete Davidson (2022)

Pete Davidson gestures during a return to the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live
Chloe Fineman's SNL co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Pete Davidson, made a surprise return to the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live in November 2025. Photo: @ComplexPop
Chloe Fineman and Pete Davidson, who were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2022, are both Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast members. The King of Staten Island has also dated Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, and, most recently, Elsie Hewitt.

Although these rumours have never been confirmed, she stated in a 2022 Page Six interview that she found him charming,

I’ve worked and chatted with him. I find him deeply charming. And I remember my first year [on ‘Saturday Night Live’], going to all my girlfriends and being like, 'I get it.'

FAQs

  1. Who is Chloe Fineman? Chloe Fineman is an American actress and comedian best known for her performances on Saturday Night Live.
  2. Who is Casey Thomas Brown? Casey Thomas Brown is an American actor and comedian who co-starred as Chloe Fineman's groom in a viral 2020 Instagram Live wedding skit.
  3. Is Chloe Fineman single? Although she is not married, Chloe Fineman has been linked to SNL writer Jake Nordwind at the time of this writing.
  4. Does Chloe Fineman have children? Chloe Fineman does not have children as of 2026.
  5. What is Chloe Fineman's background? The actress was born and raised in Piedmont, California, United States, by parents Ellen Gunn and David Fineman.
  6. What is Chloe Fineman doing now? In 2026, Fineman continues to star on Saturday Night Live while expanding her film career with projects like Summer of '69.

While fans continue to search for information regarding Chloe Fineman's husband, the actress has confirmed that her 2020 online nuptials were entirely satirical. She is not married and is thought to be linked to long-term partner Jake Nordwind and SNL colleague as of January 2026.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Arrested Development actor Will Arnett's dating history and past relationships. After a nine-year marriage to American actress and comedian Amy Poehler, he has been linked to several individuals, including Katie Lee, Erin David, Arielle Vandenberg, and Alessandra Brawn.

Will Arnett's earliest known relationship was a marriage to actress Penelope Ann Miller. Read on to find out details of all his known romantic connections, from marriages to relationships.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

