A Nigerian lady has shared her last WhatsApp conversation with the late actor Alexx Ekubo on social media

The lady showed off his response after she asked if he was fine and why he decided to be off social media

The lady noted that they had a voice call that lasted for 57 minutes and she never suspected he was battling any health issues

A Nigerian lady, Mfonobong Ukpong, has taken to Facebook to mourn the passing of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who died on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Mfonobong shared a screenshot of her last WhatsApp interaction with the movie star, which dates back to April 2025.

A Nigerian lady posts her last WhatsApp message with the late Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Mfonobong Ukpong/Facebook, alexx ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

In the chat, the lady asked the actor about his health and why he had been absent from social media for a long time.

Alexx replied to her message, stating that he was doing fine and had simply decided to take some time off from the digital space.

Lady shares chat with Alexx Ekubo

According to the post, the duo also had a voice call that lasted for 57 minutes after the initial exchange of pleasantries.

Mfonobong expressed her deep sadness, noting that the actor did not hint at his battle with stage 4 liver cancer during their long talk.

Sharing screenshots of their chat together, Mfonobong Ukpong said:

"Alexx, I am still in shock after hearing the news, as our 57-minute conversation some time ago did not hint at any health issues. Your reassurances about your well-being were always a source of inspiration to me. Friends have been reaching out to confirm the news, leaving me speechless. I attempted to contact you, hoping to debunk the rumours, only to realise that your legacy will live on despite your passing. You were a true embodiment of resilience."

Reactions to chat with Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Mfonobong Ukpong's post below:

Purity Edwin said:

"The fact that he kept telling people that he's fine scares me a lot cus we don't know how many people out there are going through tough times yet they're still saying they're fine.

Theresa Akpan said:

"I can't imagine watching movies without this guy,death you do this one ooo."

Peggy Dor said:

"Ah chii😭😭😭😭. May his soul rest in peace."

See the Facebook post below:

Alexx Ekubo's death: Cancer symptoms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aproko Doctor reacted to the reported death of actor Alexx Ekubo and used the moment to educate Nigerians about cancer awareness. He listed 4 cancer signs that might be growing in your body.

Source: Legit.ng