Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel’s wife is model Audra Diane Mari, whom he married in 2022. While he is currently settled in marriage, his love life has hit the headlines multiple times in the past. The actor has been romantically linked with several high-profile women, including Kristy Pierce, Fergie, Nicole Forrester, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Josh Duhamel attends a screening of Preschool at the UTA Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Josh Duhamel has been married to Audra Mari since September 2022 , and the couple shares a son, Shepherd Duhamel, who was born in January 2024.

, and the couple shares a son, Shepherd Duhamel, who was born in January 2024. The actor was previously married to Stacy Ann Ferguson from 2009 to 2019, and they welcomed their son, Axl Jack Duhamel, on 29 August 2013.

from 2009 to 2019, and they welcomed their son, Axl Jack Duhamel, on 29 August 2013. Apart from his two marriages, Duhamel has also been romantically linked to several other women, including Kristy Pierce, Nicole Forrester, Eiza González, and Rebekah Graf.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua David Duhamel Gender Male Date of birth 14 November 1972 Age 53 years old (as of May 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Minot, North Dakota, United States Current residence Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Bonnie L. Kemper Father Larry David Duhamel Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Audra Mari Children 2 School Minot High School College Minot State University Profession Actor Instagram @joshduhamel Facebook @JoshDuhamel X (Twitter) @joshduhamel

Josh Duhamel’s dating history: A look at the women in his love life

Josh Duhamel’s love life has hit the headlines multiple times in Hollywood as much as his career has. Since coming into the limelight in 1999, he has been romantically linked with several women. While some of the relationships are only rumoured, others are confirmed and have even led to marriage. Here is a look at who he has dated.

Kristy Pierce (1998 – 2004)

Kristy Pierce and Josh Duhamel during "Win A Date With Tad Hamilton" Premiere - Red Carpet at Pacific Crest Theatre in Westood, California, United States. Photo: L. Cohen

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Actor Josh Duhamel’s earliest known relationship was with Kristy Pierce, a model he reportedly met in November 1998 during a modelling campaign for Bacardi Rum. The pair quickly began dating and remained together for nearly seven years, making it one of Duhamel’s longest early relationships.

In a past interview, Duhamel revealed what first attracted him to Pierce, saying:

She obviously has something that sets her apart, and sets a little fire inside me. I'm not sure what exactly, but a lot of it is her sense of humour, her heart, her thoughtfulness for people, and stuff like that, which is essential if a relationship is to last.

Their romance eventually led to an engagement. However, the couple called off their wedding just two weeks before the planned ceremony, bringing their long-term relationship to an end.

Fergie (2004 – 2019)

Singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel in the audience during the 2007 American Music Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

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In 2004, the Safe Haven actor met Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, while she was filming an appearance on the television series Las Vegas. Before meeting her, Duhamel had openly admitted that he once had a “naughty dream” about the singer. After confessing his admiration, the pair quickly sparked a romance and soon began dating.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s relationship grew stronger over the years, culminating in an engagement in December 2007. On 10 January 2009, the couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony at Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu, California. Several celebrity guests attended the ceremony, including Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman.

About four years into their marriage, Duhamel and Fergie welcomed their son, Axl Jack Duhamel, on 29 August 2013. Although the couple often appeared happy together in public, they announced their separation in September 2017 after eight years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in November 2019.

Despite ending their marriage, the former couple has maintained an amicable relationship and continues to co-parent their son successfully, reportedly without either parent paying child support. Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Duhamel reflected warmly on his relationship with Fergie, saying:

Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back, and she is the mother of my baby.

In a 2026 interview on The Bossticks channel on YouTube, the actor revealed that he still shares a positive relationship with Fergie. He also noted that his current wife, Audra Mari, gets along well with his ex-wife.

Nicole Forrester (2009)

In 2009, exotic dancer Nicole Forrester publicly alleged that she had an affair with Josh Duhamel while he was married to Fergie. According to Forrester, she met the Hollywood actor at the Tattletale Lounge nightclub in Atlanta before the two allegedly exchanged contact information and later met several times at the hotel where Duhamel was staying during filming.

Duhamel strongly denied the allegations through his representatives, who dismissed the claims as nonsense and untrue. Fergie also stood firmly by her then-husband during the controversy and later reflected on the situation during an appearance on Oprah's Next Chapter, saying:

When you go through difficult times, it’s made us stronger as a couple and as a unit. We’re stronger today because of anything difficult. We communicate. We went through a lot of therapy. We have a spiritual partnership; that’s where a deeper love comes in. The fun, the flirting is all good, and the spiritual side is where the deeper love comes in.

It later emerged that Forrester had allegedly received $20,000 in exchange for publicly sharing the story. She eventually expressed regret over the scandal and apologised to Fergie, explaining that she never intended to hurt anyone through her revelation.

Eiza Gonzale (2018)

Eiza González gives an interview at 69th San Francisco International Film Festival - Centerpiece Red Carpet at Megadeluxe in Oakland, California. Photo: Miikka Skaffari

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In June 2018, Josh Duhamel sparked dating rumours with Eiza González, a Mexican singer and actress after the pair were spotted enjoying a dinner date together. A source revealed the two had reportedly been dating quietly for several months before their relationship became public.

The rumours gained more attention in July 2018 when Duhamel and González were photographed vacationing together in Mexico, further fuelling speculation that they were officially a couple. Although neither star publicly confirmed the romance, their appearances together suggested they were growing close at the time.

However, the relationship was reportedly short-lived. Before either of them openly addressed their romance, it emerged that the pair had gone their separate ways. Their demanding work schedules and busy careers reportedly made it difficult for the relationship to progress.

Rebekah Graf (2019)

Actress Rebekah Graf attends the premiere of "Lycan" at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, the Shotgun Wedding star was briefly linked to actress Rebekah Graf. Romance rumours first surfaced in February that year and quickly gained traction after the pair were photographed showing affection during a getaway to the Dominican Republic.

Although neither Duhamel nor Graf publicly confirmed their relationship, the actor’s friends reportedly referred to Graf as his girlfriend. The two were occasionally seen together in public, but they largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Their romance was reportedly short-lived and gradually faded away later in the year, with the pair quietly going their separate ways without publicly addressing the breakup.

Audra Mari (2019 – present)

Josh Duhamel (L) and Audra Mari (R) attend the Los Angeles premiere of "London Calling" at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Rumours about Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari’s relationship first emerged in October 2019 after the pair were photographed kissing at an airport in Toronto. Although they initially kept their romance private, the couple continued dating quietly over the next few years.

On 9 January 2022, Duhamel officially announced their engagement through an Instagram post, confirming that their relationship had reached a major milestone. Later that year, on 10 September 2022, the couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held in Fargo.

During a 2023 interview, Duhamel opened up about how he met the professional model, revealing that he first contacted her through social media. The actor also admitted that their 21-year age gap initially made him hesitant about pursuing a romantic relationship, as he believed it could become a challenge between them.

Their family expanded on 11 January 2024 when the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Shepherd Duhamel.

FAQs

Is Josh Duhamel married? He is married to model Audra Mari. The couple tied the knot on 10 September 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. How many marriages has Josh Duhamel had? He has been married twice. His first marriage was to Fergie in 2009, and his second marriage is to Audra Mari, whom he married in 2022. Who is Josh Duhamel's first wife? The actor’s first wife was Fergie, a singer and former member of The Black Eyed Peas, whom he married from 2009 to 2019. Why did Josh Duhamel and Fergie split? The two, who were married for eight years, did not reveal their reason for divorce, but Duhamel hinted that they had grown apart and wanted different lifestyles. Who has custody of Josh Duhamel's son? Josh Duhamel and Fergie, who have remained on good terms since their divorce, reportedly share co-parenting responsibilities for their son, Axl Jack Duhamel. How many kids does Josh Duhamel have? He has two kids: Axl Jack Duhamel with Fergie, and Shepherd Duhamel with his current wife, Audra Mari. What was Josh Duhamel’s longest relationship? His longest relationship was with Fergie, spanning approximately 13 years. They began dating in 2004 and separated in 2017. What happened to Josh Duhamel and Nicole Forrester? The exotic dancer alleged that she had an affair with the actor when he was married to Fergie. He dismissed the claims, and his wife said the scandal only made them stronger.

Josh Duhamel has had several high-profile relationships throughout his career, but only two developed into marriage. The actor is a father of two children, each from a different relationship. He is currently married to Audra Mari and continues to prioritise family life and co-parenting.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng