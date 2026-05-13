JAMB has announced 150 as the minimum UTME score for the 2026/2027 academic session admission

However, not all universities accept the minimum score, as some set up to 200 or above as their benchmark

Legit.ng lists Nigerian universities accepting 150 as the minimum admissible UTME score for the 2026/2027 admission exercise

Abuja, FCT - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, May 11, officially announced 150 as the minimum admissible UTME score for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2026/2027 academic session.

This means candidates who scored 150 and above in the 2026 UTME can be accepted for admission into several federal, state, and private universities across Nigeria.

Candidates sit for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

However, universities are allowed to peg their cut-off marks above 150. Some also vary their cut-off marks across courses. Thus, some universities require a minimum of 200 or more as their minimum admissible UTME score.

In this piece, Legit.ng lists some universities that accept the minimum admissible UTME score of 150 for admission.

Meanwhile, the opportunity for admission into these universities is not limited to those who selected them during the UTME registration. Candidates who did not pick them during registration also have the chance to apply for a change of institution to pick the universities.

Below is a list of universities accepting 150 as their general cut-off mark:

AbdulRasaq Abubakar Toyin University

Adamawa State University

Adeleke University

African School of Economics

AbdulRasaq Abubakar Toyin University

Abdulrasaq Abubakar Toyin University is a private university located in Oke-Ogba, Ganmo, Ilorin, Kwara state. It was established in 2025 and accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Some of the courses approved by the NUC for the university include: B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Cyber Security, B.Sc. Information Technology, B.Sc. Software Engineering, B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.Sc. Biotechnology, B.Sc. Accounting, B.A. History and Diplomatic Studies, B.Sc. Business Administration, B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Architecture, B.Sc. Estate Management, B.Sc. Quantity Surveying, B.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning.

Adamawa State University

Adamawa State University, Mubi, was established in 2002. Its current vice chancellor is Prof. Augustine Clement.

The university has five faculties, including education, agriculture, arts, science, social science and management. The university also has a postgraduate school.

Adeleke University, Ede

Adeleke University, Ede, Osun state, was established in 2011. The current vice chancellor, according to the information on the NUC website, is Prof. Solomon Ajayi Adebola.

Recently, the university announced that it had secured full accreditation from the NUC for 22 undergraduate programmes presented during the Commission’s October/December 2025 accreditation exercise.

The accredited programmes include Finance, Office and Information Management, Public Administration, Nursing Science, English Language and Literary Studies, Religious Studies, History and International Studies, Mass Communication, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Information Systems, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Microbiology and Food Science and Nutrition.

African School of Economics

The African School of Economics (ASE) was established in 2014 by Princeton University Professor Leonard Wantchekon.

The university is headquartered in Abomey-Calavi, Benin, and has campuses in Côte d’Ivoire, Zanzibar and Nigeria. Though Legit.ng cannot find its name on the NUC website, ASE said it received its license from the university commission to operate as a private university in Nigeria in 2024.

The university said it has the Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences, the Faculty of Science and Computing, Faculty of Agriculture, Environment and Allied Health Sciences.

Some Nigerian universities are expected to admit candidates who scored 150 in the 2026 UTME exercise. Photo credits: @kdphones_store, @adeleke_uni

Source: Twitter

JAMB announces deadline for 2025/2026 university admissions

Meanwhile, JAMB and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector have approved deadlines for the completion of the 2025/2026 admission exercise for tertiary institutions across the country.

The decision was reached during the 2026 JAMB Annual Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja on Monday, May 11.

According to resolutions adopted at the meeting, all public universities are expected to complete their admission processes on or before October 31, 2026. Private universities were, however, granted an additional one-month window, with their admission exercises expected to end by November 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng