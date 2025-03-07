Who is Fred Durst's wife now? A look at his colourful relationship history

Fred Durst, the Limp Bizkit frontman, has had a dynamic love life, marked by multiple marriages and high-profile relationships. He has been married four times and has been linked to several women over the years. Currently, Fred Durst's wife is wife Arles Durst, but his dating history includes notable romances that have kept fans intrigued.

Fred Durst at A24's "Y2K" Los Angeles Premiere at the Fine Arts Theater (L). The singer performs at Wembley Arena (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Matthew Baker (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Fred Durst has married four times , to Rachel Tergesen, Esther Nazarov, Kseniya Beryazina, and Arles Durst.

, to Rachel Tergesen, Esther Nazarov, Kseniya Beryazina, and Arles Durst. The rock music singer has been involved romantically with several women . Some relationships are confirmed, while others remain rumours.

. Some relationships are confirmed, while others remain rumours. He has two children from different relationships.

Profile summary

Full name William Frederick Durst Gender Male Date of birth 20 August 1970 Age 54 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Jacksonville, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Anita Durst Father Bill Durst Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Arles Durst Children 2 School Hunter Huss High School Profession Singer, songwriter, actor, director Instagram @freddurst X (Twitter) @freddurst TikTok @freddurst

Who is Fred Durst’s wife?

The singer’s wife is Arles Durst. According to a publication by TMZ in August 2022, the couple exchanged marriage vows in Los Angeles County, California, although their exact wedding date remains unknown. Before the wedding, Durst and his wife reportedly dated for a while, and she occasionally appeared on stage at some of his concerts.

Fred Durst’s ex-wives

Fred Durst’s marriage to Arles is his fourth. The singer’s past three marriages were unsuccessful, with the last one ending in divorce in 2019. Below are Fred Durst’s ex-wives.

1. Kseniya Beryazina

Singer Fred Durst and Kseniya Beryazina attend the Official Pre-Party for the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at Hyde Bellagio at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

Kseniya Beryazina, a Ukrainian makeup artist, was Fred Durst’s third wife. The former couple reportedly secretly tied the knot in 2012 in San Diego, but news about their marriage came to the fore in 2015.

After approximately six years of marriage, they parted ways in July 2018 and later the same year, the Limp Bizkit frontman filed for divorce. The ex-couple, who did not have children, ultimately divorced in April 2019, with the court directing that Fred pays a monthly spousal support of $7,400.

2. Esther Nazarov

Durst and Esther Nazarov arrive at the ArcLight Theater in Los Angeles (L). The ex-couple at the Majestic Crest Theatre in Westwood (R). Photo: Charley Gallay, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Esther Nazarov was Fred Durst’s second wife, and their marriage reportedly lasted less than three months. The public’s attention was drawn to their relationship in April 2009, when the rock star announced their engagement in a since-deleted post on X. Not long after the announcement, the ex-couple tied the knot on 13 July 2009 in a private ceremony held in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

Surprisingly, not long after the wedding, the rock music singer filed for divorce at an LA County Superior Court in September 2009, citing irreconcilable differences. According to the divorce documents, their marriage ended on 25 August 2009.

Fred Durst’s second wife is an American interior designer and businesswoman. She is married to businessman Frank Weigel, and the couple lives in Palo Alto, California, with their three children.

3. Rachel Tergesen

Rachel Tergesen was Fred Durst’s first wife. Their romantic relationship reportedly started when they interacted when Fred was serving in the US Navy after graduating from high school. The rock star and his first wife got married in 1990, but their marriage was short-lived, ending in 1993 with them having a daughter.

Rachel Tergesen is reportedly a retired makeup artist, who worked on multiple movies and TV series. She is an animal lover and has worked with several charitable organisations.

Exploring Fred Durst’s dating history

The rock star is a familiar name when it comes to celebrity relationships, as he has been romantically linked with several high-profile women in the entertainment world. Below are some of the people he reportedly dated.

1. Krista Salvatore

In 2006, the rock music singer revealed that he and Krista Salvatore were engaged. He said that they met in Providence over the Memorial Day weekend, and she later accepted his marriage proposal. However, it is unknown how their relationship ended, as it never culminated in marriage.

2. Leyla Bearman

Fred Durst and Leyla Bearman attend the 7th Annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Photo: Curtis Means

Source: Getty Images

In early January 2006, Fred Durst announced marriage plans with Leyla Bearman. The duo got engaged on 30 December 2005, but they called off their wedding plan in February after ending their short-lived relationship.

3. Jennifer Thayer

Jennifer Thayer happily smiles as she poses for pictures in her house. Photo: @jenthay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jennifer Thayer is an American actress known for roles in The Frame and The Inappropriate Medium. Her relationship with the rock music singer was not publicised, and it only became known when they had a son in August 2001.

4. Britney Spears

Britney Spears attends "The X Factor" season finale press conference at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Fred Durst has claimed multiple times that he dated pop star Britney Spears in 2003, claims which Britney has refuted. As reported by Today, he acknowledged the relationship was bittersweet and described it as a fiasco of madness. On her side, Britney denied having any romantic ties with him, and she explained it, saying:

We had two days of working together. We went out one night somewhere. And I'm dating the guy now. It was news to me. So [sighs], I don't know [laughs]. I'm not doing so good with the relationships.

5. Summer Altice

Model Summer Altice attends Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources in San Francisco, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Summer Altice is an American model and former actress. Contrary to the rumours that she had been Fred Durst’s on-and-off girlfriend for two years, she only dated the rock music singer for a few months in 1999.

While the rock music artist has been romantically linked to several women, there is no credible information to verify some of the relationships. He has allegedly dated many other ladies, including:

Tina Barrett

Alyssa Milano

Jessica Simpson

Paris Hilton

Halle Berry

Brittany Murphy

Pamela Anderson

Thora Birch

Christina Aguilera

Fred Durst’s children

The Limp Bizkit frontman and lyricist is a father of two children. He and his first wife welcomed their first child, daughter Adriana Durst, on 3 June 1990. The singer had his second child, Dallas Durst, on 30 August 2001, from his relationship with Jennifer Thayer.

FAQs

Who is Fred Durst? He is an American singer, actor, songwriter, and director, best known as the frontman and lyricist of the rock band Limp Bizkit. Who was Fred Durst’s first wife? His first wife is Rachel Tergesen, whom he married between 1990 and 1993. Is Fred Durst married? Yes. The singer’s wife is Arles Durst, whom he reportedly married in August 2022 in Los Angeles County, California. How many ex-wives does Fred Durst have? He has three former spouses: Rachel Tergesen (1990–1993), Esther Nazarov (2009), and Kseniya Beryazina (2012–2019). Did Halle Berry date Fred Durst? It is unknown whether the two dated, as neither of them has confirmed nor denied their alleged relationship in 2003. Did Fred Durst date Britney Spears? Despite the Limp Bizkit band frontman repeatedly saying he dated the Piece of Me singer, she has denied the claims. Did Christina Aguilera and Fred Durst date? No, Christina never dated Durst. She turned down his date request in 2000, after her label allegedly insisted she decline the offer. Does Fred Durst have kids? Yes, his two children are Adriana and Dallas Durst, born in 1990 and 2001, respectively.

Fred Durst’s wife is Arles Durst, who he married in August 2022, following his previous three divorces. The singer’s ex-wives are Rachel Tergesen, Esther Nazarov, Kseniya Beryazina, and he has two children. Beyond his marriages, he has been involved with multiple women, with some of the relationships confirmed, while others remain speculative.

Legit.ng recently published Anllela Sagra’s biography. She is a Columbian YouTuber and fitness influencer, boasting a massive fan following across social media platform. Her fitness journey has been an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts.

Growing up, Anllela Sagra set her eyes on becoming a fashion designer, but all that changed when she started working out to shed off some weight. She fell in love with fitness and, through her social pages, has documented her body transformation journey. Read her biography to learn more interesting facts about her.

Source: Legit.ng