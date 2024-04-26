Mixed reactions have trailed a video of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) graduate Anyim Veronica Nnenna dancing in a hotel

The clip emerged amid her outcry for well-meaning individuals to help her get a new accommodation

Veronica's appeal for a new accommodation has turned many people who had earlier rooted for her against her

A video of Anyim Veronica Nnenna dancing in a hotel has generated a buzz on social media.

Veronica has come under fire after she made a video in which she begged for a new accommodation because of security concerns over her 'new-found celebrity status.'

Anyim Veronica danced happily to Flavour's hit song Big Baller. Photo Credit: Anyim Vera

Source: Facebook

The clip of Veronica dancing in a hotel was shared on one of her accounts, Anyim Vera.

Legit.ng learnt the video was from her weekend vacation at Portland Resorts Hotel which was sponsored by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje.

The happy woman vibed to singer Flavour's latest hit song, Big Baller, playing in the background.

Mixed reactions trail Anyim Veronica's dance video

Susan Iberi said:

"So after all this enjoyment,you came online asking us to help you move to a new house, if the rentage finished who will renew it for you ?? No do pass yourself oooo."

Achenyo Ojuh Lucky Happiness said:

"Your over sabi too much madam, please rest.

"Which one be your team ."

Emmanuel Amos said:

"U need to review that vlog you did yesterday and withdrew some statements u made about the people who were there for you because all i could sense in all u did is just ingratitude & pride.

"Be wise!"

Joshua Bartholomew said:

"You surprised me though. Someone with a kind invited you for an all expenses paid vacation and you carried your team. So you already had a team before the invitation or you just formed it immediately they invited you?

"Una dey surprise people o. Just have it in mind that you made the man spent above his budget, because I'm sure he never budgeted for you are your team, but you forced it on him and that's not wisdom."

Marko Ochoga Attah said:

"Mummy G.O vibing to worldly music. Lol. make Enenche catch you fess."

Anyim Veronica seeks new accommodation

Veronica's message was disclosed on Facebook by hotelier Azubuike Ihemeje, who hosted her over the weekend in his hotel, Portland Resorts Hotel. When Legit.ng reached Azubuike to enquire what the problem was with her current abode, he replied:

"She’s presently living around trenches Without fences. She said she’ll be exposed to dangers of trenches neighbours."

Source: Legit.ng