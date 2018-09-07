Riele Downs and Jace Norman’s relationship: are they dating?

Jace Norman is an American actor renowned for his roles as Henry Hart on the Nickelodeon comedy series titled Henry Danger. Riele Downs, on the other hand, is a Canadian actress best known for her roles as Faith Sullivan on Best Man Holiday and as Charlotte on Henry Danger. Riele and Jace have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time. These allegations were spurred by their incredible onscreen chemistry on Henry Danger. Have the two ever been in a relationship, and are they really dating?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jace and Riele. Photo: getty.com, @Frazer Harrison, @JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jace and Riele's characters on Henry Danger have been known to share some romantic moments, including a few kisses. Such scenes led some fans to believe the two were dating in real life. So, what is Jace Norman and Riele Downs' love story?

Are Jace Norman and Riele Downs dating?

No, they are not. The two dispelled the dating rumours. It turns out the alleged Riele Downs and Jace Norman relationship is purely friendship. Around the time the rumours began spreading, Jace was dating Isabela, one of his co-stars from the film Splitting Adam.

Is Jace Norman married to Riele Downs?

Jace and Riele. Photo: getty.com, @Aaron J. Thornton, @Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

No' he is not. As a matter of fact, the renowned Henry Danger actor has never been married at all. His onscreen chemistry with co-actor Riele Downs led to speculation that the two were in a relationship. These, however turned out to be untrue.

Who is Jace Norman's partner?

The renowned actor has been linked with various women over the years. Here is a quick look.

Isabela Merced: Isabela Yolanda Moner, known professionally as Isabela Merced since 2019, is an American actress and singer. She played the lead role of CJ Martin on the Nickelodeon television series 100 Things to Do Before High School. She and Jace met on set for the film Splitting Adam. They then dated for a few months before calling it quits.

Isabela Yolanda Moner, known professionally as Isabela Merced since 2019, is an American actress and singer. She played the lead role of CJ Martin on the Nickelodeon television series She and Jace met on set for the film Splitting Adam. They then dated for a few months before calling it quits. Cree Cicchino: Cree is an American actress. She began her career as a child actress playing one of the lead characters, Babe, in the Nickelodeon comedy television series Game Shakers . She and Jace reportedly dated for a short while in 2018.

Cree is an American actress. She began her career as a child actress playing one of the lead characters, Babe, in the Nickelodeon comedy television series . She and Jace reportedly dated for a short while in 2018. Shelby Simmons: Shelby is an American actress renowned for her roles in Selfie Dad and the Prince of Peoria. She and Jace were allegedly in a relationship in 2019. The two even attended that year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards together. The two broke up after a short while.

Who is Riele Downs dating?

The renowned actress is currently single and not seeing anyone.

Interesting facts about Riele Downs

Here are some quick facts about the Henry Danger actress.

Her mom is a Canadian actress known for her role in Talk to Me.

She made her onscreen debut alongside her mom in the 2004 movie My Baby's Daddy and then later starred in the 2005 film Four Brothers with her sister.

and then later starred in the 2005 film with her sister. She loves pumpkin pie, maple syrup, and moose.

Interesting facts about Jace Norman

Shelby Simmons and Jace Norman attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Here are some fascinating facts about Jace.

He has a dog named Henry, like his character in Henry Danger.

He was born in Corrales, New Mexico.

He played a lot of sports as a kid.

Is Henry Danger still airing?

No, it is not. The final episode aired on March 21 2020.

How old is Jace Norman?

He is currently 22 years old, having been born on born March 21, 2000.

How old is Riele Downs?

She is 21 years old, having been born on July 8, 2001.

What is the show Henry Danger about?

The film follows Henry Hart, a teenage boy who works secretly as Kid Danger, a sidekick to the superhero Captain Man. He is determined to protect his own exploits from being discovered by his family and friends.

When did Jace Norman and Riele Downs date?

While there were rumours that the two were in a relationship, it turns out they weren’t, and have only been friends all along.

Was Jace Norman ever in a relationship with Riele Downs?

No, he was not. Some of the girls he has been linked to include Cree Cicchino, Isabella Merced, and Shelby Simmons.

Fans of the popular actress Riele Downs often wonder about her love life and her alleged relationship with Jace Norman. As it turns out, the actress is currently single and has never dated her Henry Danger co-star, Jace.

READ ALSO: The story of Kayleigh McEnany's husband: who is Sean Gilmartin?

Legit.ng recently published an article about the life of Kayleigh McEnany, an American political commentator and former White House Secretary. She served in the latter position during President Donald Trump's final year.

Currently, Kayleigh works as a newscaster for Fox News and is married to Sean Patrick Gilmartin, a professional baseball pitcher. What is Kayleigh's story, and how did she get to where she is?

Source: Legit.ng