Mini Jake Paul Tydus’ age, height, birthday, parents, net worth

Mini Jake Paul Tydus is an American celebrity kid. He is the son of famous YouTubers Travis Talbott and Corey Struve. His parents are widely recognised for running the family YouTube channel Trav and Cor. What is Tydus' age? Learn more about the young social media influencer.

Tydus posing for a picture in a branded Playboy hat at an event (L). The celebrity kid sitting wearing red headphones (R). Photo: @minijakepaul on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mini Jake Paul Tydus is known for his striking resemblance to American YouTuber Jake Paul. He first rose to stardom in February 2016 when his parents uploaded a video of him snowboarding. He has since gained a huge following on various social media platforms, and many want to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Full name Tydus Talbott Famous as Mini Jake Paul Gender Male Date of birth 24 May 2014 Age 9 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Santa Cruz, California, United States Current residence Santa Cruz, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 3'8'' Height in centimetres 112 Weight in pounds 77 Weight in kilograms 35 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Travis Talbott Mother Corey Struve Talbott Siblings 2 Profession YouTuber, singer, social media influencer Net worth $1 million

What is Tydu's age?

The American entertainer is nine years old as of 2023. When is Tydus Talbott's birthday? He was born on 24 May 2014. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

The Instagram star was born Tydus Talbott in Santa Cruz, California, United States. Tydus' parents are Travis and Corey Struve. They are well known for their joint YouTube channel, Trav and Cor, which currently has over 6.4 million followers.

His dad, Travis, handles video editing and production, while Tydus' mom, Corey, is in charge of the video-sharing and publicity on their YouTube family channel. The American influencer grew up alongside two younger sisters, Ryatt, born on 10 August 2016, and Bowie, born on 2 May 2020.

Career

Tydus is a young, up-and-coming YouTuber and social media personality. He became famous in 2016 when his parents shared a video of him snowboarding in South Lake Tahoe on their family YouTube, Trav and Cor. He has been featured in several videos impersonating American social media influence Jake Paul.

The American star is also famous on Instagram, where he posts his content. He has two Instagram accounts. His main account has over 1.1 million followers, while his other account has over 512 thousand followers.

His TikTok account has over 294 thousand followers, while his Twitter account has over 48K followers. All his social media accounts are managed by his parents.

Aside from his social media career, he is also an up-and-coming singer. In 2019, he released his first song titled Ice Cream. He has since released several songs, including Hit That Combo, First Girlfriend, and Youngest in the Game.

What is Tydus' net worth?

He has an alleged net worth of about $1 million. His primary source of income is his social media endeavours, particularly as a YouTuber and Instagram star.

How tall is Tydus Talbott?

Tydus' height is 3 feet 8 inches or 112 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 77 pounds or 35 kilograms.

What happened to Tydus Talbott?

Is Tydus Talbott still alive? The young influencer was rumoured to have died on 23 October 2020. However, he is still alive and has been active on his social media pages. Tydus resides with his parents in Santa Cruz, California, United States.

Is Tydus related to Jake Paul?

Despite having a striking resemblance, Jake Paul and Tydus are not related in any way. Jake is an American professional boxer, social media personality and actor known for starring in the television series The Life of the Party, Bizaardvark, and Kings of the Internet.

FAQs

Who is Tydus? He is an American YouTuber and social media personality. How old is Tydus? He is nine years old as of 2023. He was born on 24 May 2014. Who is Tydus' dad? His dad is Travis Talbott. He is a well-known internet personality and former baseball player. Is Tydus related to Jake Paul? Talbott and Paul are not related despite having a striking resemblance. What is Tydus' net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million as of 2023. Where is Tydus Talbott now? He lives with his parents in Santa Cruz, California, United States. What is Tydus' height? He is 4 feet 2 inches or (127 centimetres) tall.

What is Tydus' age? He is nine years old as of 2023. Tydus is a rising American YouTube star and Instagram celebrity. Tydus also appears in a family YouTube channel, Trav and Cor, alongside his parents.

Legit.ng recently published Arnaldo Mangini's biography. Arnaldo is a popular comedian, actor and social media influencer from Italy. He rose to fame on social media for his striking resemblance to the British actor Mr Bean.

Arnaldo Mangini was born in Rome, Italy and attended Accademia di Belle Arti di Carrara in Tuscany, Italy. He has a daughter, Fabiola Baglieri, a YouTuber and social media personality. Learn more about him in the post.

Source: Legit.ng