Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's biography: who is Jon Bon Jovi's daughter?

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi is famous as the daughter of the famed singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi. Rose has done various things for her career, including modelling, being a production assistant, camera operator, and working in media companies.

Stephanie and her mother Dorothea attend the Winter Whites Gala in aid of Centrepoint on November 26, 2013 in London, England. Photo: David M.Benett/Centrepoint/Getty Images for Centrepoint

The model hit the headlines in 2012 when she was found unconscious in her dorm due to drug usage. So, what more is there to know about her? Her bio has all the details about her life.

Profile summary

Full name: Stephanie Rose Bongiovi

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: May 31, 1993

May 31, 1993 Age: 28 (As of 2021)

28 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: New Jersey, United States

New Jersey, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States.

Los Angeles, California, United States. Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-40

34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-102

86-71-102 Shoe size: 6.5 (US)

6.5 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Grey

Grey Mother: Dorothea Hurley

Dorothea Hurley Father: Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi Siblings: 3

3 University: New School in Manhattan

New School in Manhattan Profession: Model, production assistant, and camera operator

Model, production assistant, and camera operator Net worth: $1 million- $5 million

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's biography

The production assistant was born in New Jersey in the United States. Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's parents are Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi. Jon is a famed singer-songwriter, while Hurley is a restaurant owner and karate instructor.

The model attends the White Trash Beautiful Clothing Label Launch formed by Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and designer Nikki Lund at Indig02. Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

How old is Stephanie Rose Bongiovi?

The model was born on May 31, 1993. As of 2021, Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's age is 28.

Education

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi went to college in Hamilton College before joining the New School in Manhattan, where she graduated with a degree in Liberal Arts in May 2017.

During her freshman year at Hamilton College, Stephanie faced a life-threatening situation whereby she was found unconscious in her dorm after a using drugs. Fortunately, a medical team came to her rescue.

As soon as she came to, Stephanie reached out to her dad, and he was there for her. Jon only found out that his daughter had a drug addiction problem at that point.

After the incident, Rose and a fellow student of hers were arrested for drug possession and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. However, they were soon released, and she has since led a sober life.

What does Stephanie Rose Bongiovi do for a living?

Rose has done various things for her career. One of these was serving as a waitress at her parents' restaurant. She has also worked as an intern at The Daily Show with Jon Stewarts, a production intern at Vice Media LLC, and a production assistant for The Weinstein Company.

Currently, Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's job is that of a model, camera operator, and freelance production assistant. She was a model at Nikki Lund's White Trash Beautiful fashion show, which happened in London and has been involved in various other modelling projects.

Is Stephanie Bongiovi on Impractical Jokers?

Bongiovi has worked as a camera operator on the comedy series Impractical Jokers. She is quite passionate about the media, which is one of the areas she is blossoming in.

Jon Bon Jovi's children

Rose grew up with three brothers, and she is the oldest among her siblings. Jon Bon Jovi's kids are Stephanie, Jacob, Jesse and Romeo.

Stephanie, Jon Bon Jovi, Romeo, Dorothea, and Jacob Bongiovi at the Winter Whites Gala In Aid Of Centrepoint on November 26, 2013. Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Centrepoint/Getty Images for Centrepoint

Courtesy of having a karate instructor for a mother, Dorothea Hurley's children are well-trained in martial arts and self-defence.

Jon has a special bond with his daughter since she is his firstborn, and he had quite the encounter raising her. He found it hard to deal with a baby and wished there was a manual for raising babies.

Fortunately, Stephanie grew up well and has been very close with her father. Jon even wrote a song for her titled I Got The Girl, which is his 2000 album named Crush. Stephanie was only seven years old when she joined her dad on stage while performing the song.

Stephanie also joined her dad on stage when he performed the song This House Is Not For Sale in one of his music tours in 2017.

Is Stephanie Rose Bongiovi married?

It is not currently known whether Bongiovi is married, dating, or single. She has managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's net worth

Rose has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Her income can be attributed to her career as a model, camera operator, and production assistant.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi is an accomplished model, production assistant, and camera operator. She is known for being the daughter of the singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi and has made a name for herself by following her passion.

