Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, shared an intense conversation she had with her daughter, Imade, regarding bullies

This was motivated after she showed the young girl the viral video of a Lead British School student bullying her mate

Imade's response to the situation left many impressed as Sophia also shared the guidelines her great aunt taught her on building a child's self-worth

Nigerian singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has recounted a conversation with her daughter, Imade, about bullying following the Lead British school viral saga.

The beauty model disclosed on Twitter, now known as X, that after school, she had a fresh chat with her daughter about how to deal with bullying, and Imade's response made her proud.

According to the little girl, no one (both young and old) would ever try that with her because of how she carries herself.

Sophia disclosed on X:

"Y'all, so with all these bullying videos going around today after school, even tho we've had multiple talks on how to handle yourself etc I still decided to have a talk with my kid. Tell me why she chuckled & said "They know not to try that with me" lol I wasn't shocked," she said.

The mother of one revealed that she continued to question her daughter, who still maintained her stance that no one could tamper with her since she carried herself with grace and would not accept nonsense from anyone.

Sophia said she looked at her daughter with pride, knowing she meant every word.

She further revealed her favourite auntie's advice regarding parenting and nurturing a child's self-esteem.

She wrote:

"1. As a parent, you spend the first 13 years of your prenatal journey building your child's self-esteem. 2. Tell them the truth.. simplify it as much as you need to. 3, if you make a promise.. keep it."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Sophia Momodu's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Source: Legit.ng