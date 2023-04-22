Isabel Gravitt’s biography: age, birthday, movies and tv shows

Isabel Gravitt is an American actress famous for starring as Ellie Brannock in the Netflix series The Watcher. She has been featured in other films and TV series, including In Search of Fellini and American Housewife.

Actress Isabel Gravitt’s passion for acting began when she was young and participated in numerous theatre plays. She commenced professional acting in 2013 and has about ten acting credits. Gravitt is also a famous personality on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Isabell Marie Gravitt Gender Female Date of birth 19 August 2003 Age 19 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blu Relationship status Single Siblings 1 Profession Actress Net worth $500 thousand - $650 thousand Instagram @isabel.gravitt

Isabel Gravitt’s biography

The actress was born and raised in California, United States. What is Isabel Gravitt’s age? The American entertainer is 19 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 19 August 2003. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Isabel Gravitt’s parents are California natives, and she grew up in the US State alongside her older brother Brady Gravitt. She is an American national of white ethnicity living in California, United States. Apart from her brother Brady, she has not revealed other family members' details but once shared a picture of her mother on Instagram.

She reportedly had an interest in acting and modelling from a tender age. She enrolled in a drama school to hone her acting skills, and as a result, she has participated in numerous stage plays and auditions.

Career

Isabel is an actress, model and rising social media personality. She occasionally shares her modelling shots on Instagram and has captivated a significant number of followers. Her followers on the platform are 58 thousand as of writing. She also posts lifestyle pictures and updates about her acting career.

Isabel Gravitt’s movies and TV shows

After going through a drama school, she found her way into the movie world when she debuted in the short movie House Call in 2013, playing the role of Louise. So far, the actress boasts eight acting credits and is set to be featured in two movies that have not been released. Here are her films and TV series.

Movie/TV series Role Period Fly Catcher Kaya Adams Post-production Witch Mountain Tia Pre-production The Watcher Ellie Brannock 2022 Little Fires Everywhere April Jarvis 2020 Cucuy: The Boogeyman Sierra 2018 In Search of Fellini Young Lucy 2017 American Housewife Alice McCarthy 2016 - 2017 Walk the Prank Lori 2016 The History of Us Young Holly 2015 House Call Louise 2013

How much is Isabel Gravitt worth?

Actress Isabel Gravitt’s net worth is alleged to be between $500 thousand and $650 thousand. Her primary source of income is earnings from her thriving acting career.

How tall is Isabel Gravitt?

The Watcher actress stands at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 106 pounds (48 kilograms).

Fast facts about Isabel Gravitt

When is Isabel Gravitt’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 19 August every year and was born in 2003. She is 19 years old as of April 2023. Where is Isabel Gravitt’s family from? Her family lives in California, United States. Why is Isabel Gravitt so famous? She is known as an actress, but her popularity escalated after being featured in the Netflix series The Watcher as Ellie Brannock. Is Isabel Gravitt a model? She is a rising model and occasionally shares her modelling pictures on Instagram. What is Isabel Gravitt’s net worth? The American entertainer’s net worth is alleged to be between $500 thousand and $650 thousand. Who is Isabel Gravitt's boyfriend? The actress is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. What is Isabel Gravitt’s height? She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

Isabel Gravitt performed in numerous theatre plays before finding her feet in the US film industry in 2013 and now boasts approximately ten acting credits. She is also a rising Instagram personality with a significant audience.

