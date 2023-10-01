LazyTown cast now: Where are the beloved actors today?

LazyTown used to be a popular children's television show. It revolved around the battle between an energetic, athletic superhero named Sportacus and the lazy, unhealthy habits of the town's residents. The original show aired for four seasons from 2004 to 2007. The LazyTown cast made it successful, and fans wonder where they are now.

LazyTown was a TV show created by fitness champion Magnús Scheving. It was designed to encourage healthy lifestyles. They filmed the series in a place called Garðabær. It combines live-action, puppetry, and computer-generated imagery.

Where are the LazyTown cast now?

The show received positive reviews for its entertaining and educational content. LazyTown's impact extended beyond television with merchandise, live performances and a stage musical. Here are the main LazyTown characters and what they are up to now.

Magnús Scheving as Sportacus

Magnús Scheving was born on 10 November, 1964. He is an Icelandic athlete, actor, television producer, writer and entrepreneur. He is the creator, director, and star of LazyTown, where he portrayed Sportacus.

Magnús has also appeared in the 2023 film The LazyTown Movie. He has also written several bestselling books for children. In addition to that, Magnús co-owns ROK restaurant, which is based in Reykjavík.

Julianna Rose Mauriello as Stephanie

Julianna Rose Mauriello is one of the memorable LazyTown actors. Born on 26 May 1991 in Irvington, New York, USA, she is an actress, musician, and dancer. She was 13 when she appeared on LazyTown and later starred in The Doc Files.

She has worked for TV commercials and films such as A Fix, Hip Hop Kids: Hip Hop Homeroom Math, Volvo, Disney Entertainment, and AstraZeneca. Julianna Rose Mauriello also helped design costumes with the wardrobe designers at LazyTown.

Shelby Young as Stephanie

Shelby Young was born on 8 April 1992. She is an American actress known for her roles on American Horror Story and Days of Our Lives. She appeared in only one episode of LazyTown, a pilot that came out in 2002.

Some of her recent acting roles include in TV shows such as Strange Planet, Ahsoka, Young Jedi Adventures, Captain Fall and Baby Shark's Big Show!

Chloe Lang as Stephanie

Chloe Lang was born on 14 November 2001 in Connecticut, United States. She took over the role of Stephanie in seasons 3 and 4 of LazyTown. She has also appeared in various films and shows, including Gravesend, The Lost Weekend, 5th Borough and Harper's First Kiss.

David Matthew Feldman as Mayor Milford Meanswell

David Matthew Feldman was born on 13 May 1973 in Long Island, New York. He went to Amherst College and currently works as a writer and puppeteer for children's theatre and television. David has worked on numerous other projects, including Between the Lions, Crank Yankers, Corn and Pause with Sam Jay.

Stefán Karl Stefánsson as Robbie Rotten

Stefán Karl Stefánsson was an Icelandic actor who was born on 10 July 1975 in Hafnarfjörður, Iceland. He passed away on 21 August 2018 due to bile duct cancer.

Stefán has been credited in various works, including plays, television series, films, and games. Some of his theatre works include Little Shop of Horrors, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

Guðmundur Þór Kárason as Ziggy/The Rooster

Guðmundur Þór Kárason was born on 14 June 1974 in Reykjavík, Iceland. He grew up around visual art and theatre and started building and performing puppets early. In 1998, Guðmundur joined the Lazy Shows, performing and consulting on the show and designing visuals for the company.

Julie Westwood as Bessie Busybody/Pixel

Julie Westwood was born on 21 October 1952 in Bolton, Lancashire, England. She is a voice actress and puppeteer. Julie is currently playing in the 2023 film The LazyTown Movie. She has also appeared in The Furchester Hotel, Hacker Time, The Rhyme Rocket and The Basil Brush Show.

Ronald Binion as Pixel

Ronald Binion is a puppeteer who has designed and built puppets for the Jim Henson Company. He is also known for appearing in While Mortals Sleep, The Haunted Swordsman, Sesame Street: Zoe's Dance Moves and Sesame Street.

Chris Knowings as Pixel

Chris Knowings is an American actor. He is the twin brother of actress Christy Knowings. He is best known for playing Lamar Carlos Johnson in the series Taina.

Chris was born on 25 February 1980 in the Bronx, New York City. He has appeared in numerous films and TV series such as Teenage Euthanasia, Sesame Street When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special and Growing Hope Against Hunger.

Kobie Powell as Pixel

Kobie Amin Powell was born on 26 November 1973 in Waukegan, Illinois, USA. Apart from LazyTown, the voice actor has been in several projects, including Celebrity Deathmatch, Naked City, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Noel MacNeal as Pixel

Noel MacNeal was born on 15 September 1961 in Harlem, New York, USA. He is an American puppeteer, actor, director and writer of children's television who has performed since the early 1980s.

He was the voice and puppeteer of Bear on Bear in the Big Blue House. He has also starred as Kako on Oobi, Leon MacNeal on The Puzzle Place, and Magellan on Eureeka's Castle.

Jodi Eichelberger as Stingy

Jodi Blair Eichelberger was born on 28 December 1970 in Portland, Oregon, United States. He is an actor and puppeteer who has performed and created numerous stage shows. He has worked on projects like It's a Big Big World, Bear in the Big Blue House, The Book of Pooh and The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland.

Sarah Burgess as Stingy/Trixie

Sarah Burgess is an actress, puppeteer, and vocal artist. She was born on 7 June 1970. She became a puppeteer in about 1997 after working with Wizadora's puppeteers as their prop assistant. Her acting credits include The Sleeping Beauty, The Frog Prince, The Talkative Tortoise, Fantastic Mr Fox, Bunny Town, and others.

Heather Asch as Trixie

Heather C. Asch was born on 28 May 1966 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. She is an American puppeteer best known for appearing on My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, and It's a Big Big World.

Aymee Garcia as Trixie

Aymee Garcia is an American puppeteer and actress currently employed by The Jim Henson Company, based in Los Angeles. She has played roles such as Mama Bear in Shrek the Musical, Mrs. Thistletwat in the Broadway musical Avenue Q, and Smooch in It's a Big Big World.

Where are the LazyTown actors now?

While Stefán Karl Stefánsson has passed away, the rest of the actors and puppeteers continue working in their respective fields. Some are still active in the acting industry, while others moved on to do different things.

The above LazyTown cast has embarked on diverse career paths since the show's heyday. Some have continued to work in the entertainment industry, taking on new roles in film, television, and theatre. Others have pursued different endeavours altogether.

