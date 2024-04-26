A viral video has shown the touching moment a man reunited with his mum and siblings in Nigeria

The man wanted to surprise his family, so he flew into Nigeria from Europe without their knowledge

His family's reunion, which was caught on camera, has melted the hearts of netizens as people prayed to experience such

A Nigerian man in the diaspora surprised his family members when he returned to the country without their knowledge.

A video where he documented his surprising return was captioned, "Coming from Europe to surprise my mother and some of my siblings."

In the clip, a woman led him into the compound, where he waited for his mum to emerge from her room.

The woman was overjoyed as she saw her son and hugged him. The duo hugged in an emotional fashion and were soon joined by other family members.

The old mum even danced to celebrate her son's return. The man could be seen wiping tears from his eyes.

@egertokuns's clip warmed the hearts of netizens.

Another reunion clip had a mum in tears as her son returned home after eight years abroad.

@egertokuns's video melted hearts

Oyinbo Princess said:

"Was this is beautiful, God bless you and Mummy. see as she wanted to dance too, awww I love her spirit! she's amazing."

chi said:

"Another day of crying with strangers, so emotional seeing Mama."

Rain James said:

"I love this ooohhh boy i love your family stay bless u make me cry dit is jahoor mooi."

Omon Ble Ble said:

"Beautiful God please answer my prayers so that I will do the same thing with my lovely mother."

THE SEED OF ABRAHAM said:

"Congratulations to her❤️❤️❤️❤️what about the father they needed to be surprised too if he's alive."

patrickjoyosas said:

"The way male child look like their mother is unexplainable, welcome home sir."

Ken kenny said:

"She deserves that smile and happiness and more, I.e all mothers, I will say thank you sir."

