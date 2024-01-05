Who is Jane Dobbins Green? Get to know Ray Kroc's ex-wife

Jane Dobbins Green was an American celebrity wife. She became famous after marrying the late Ray Kroc, a renowned American businessman known for being the former CEO of McDonald's. Due to her famous husband, many have wanted to know more about Jane Dobbins Green. What happened to her?

Jane Green (foreground) and guests attend an event at the Puck Building in New York City on 18 November 1988. Photo: Thomas Iannaccone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jane Dobbins Green was a prominent figure in the USA. She was the ex-wife of late American businessman Ray Kroc. After separating from him, the business mogul married his third wife, Joan Beverly Kroc. But what is her story?

Profile summary

Full name Jane E Dobbins Whitney Nicknames N/A Gender Female Date of birth 22 November 1911 Date of death 7 August 2000 Age 88 years old (as of 2000) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Walla Walla, Washington, USA Nationality American Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status (at death) Divorced Ex-husband Ray Kroc Famous as Celebrity wife

Who is Jane Dobbins Green?

The late celebrity wife was born in Walla Walla, Washington. She was an American national of white ethnicity. What is Jane Dobbins Green's birthday? She was born on 22 November 1911. Her zodiac sign was Scorpio.

Who was Jane Dobbins Green married to?

American businessman Ray Kroc (1902 - 1984), founder and former chairman of the McDonald's board, sat in his office in Chicago in 1978. Photo: UPI

Source: Getty Images

She was Ray Kroc's wife between 1963 and 1968. Green remained elusive during the businessman's controversial fame. Before marrying Green, Kroc was married to his first wife, Ethel Fleming, for nearly 40 years. The two had a daughter named Marilyn Kroc Barg.

Ray Kroc and Jane Dobbins Green parted ways in 1968 and never had kids. After their divorce, Dobbins stayed out of the limelight. Ray moved on to his third wife, Joan, who stayed by his side until his demise in 1984. Ray Kroc's spouse worked at the Criterion Restaurant in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1957 when they met.

What is Jane Dobbins Green's net worth?

Her net worth has never been disclosed. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her ex-husband Ray was estimated to be worth more than $600 million at his death in 1984. That value is estimated to be approximately $1.4 billion today after inflation.

Is Jane Dobbins Green alive?

Kroc at a party celebrating the publication of his book, Grinding It Out: The Making of McDonald's. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

No, Ray Kroc's second wife is not alive. Green died on 7 August 2000 in Los Angeles, California, at 88. The cause of death was old age.

FAQs

Who was Jane Dobbins Green? She was an American celebrity ex-wife. Where was Jane Dobbins Green from? She was born in Walla Walla, Washington, but lived in Los Angeles, California. What was Jane Dobbins Green's age? She was 88 years old at the time of her death on 7 August 2000. Who was Jane Dobbins Green married to? She was Ray Kroc's second wife. Who was Ray Kroc? He was a famous American businessman. He was the owner and CEO of McDonald's, a fast food company. When did Jane Dobbins Green's marriage end? Jane Dobbins Green's divorce from Ray Kroc was finalised in 1968. What was Jane Dobbins Green's net worth? Her net worth is unknown. However, Ray Kroc's net worth was $600 million in 1984, approximately $1.4 billion today.

Who is Jane Dobbins Green? She was an American celebrity ex-wife. Dobbins was married to McDonald's owner and CEO Ray Kroc. The two parted ways after six years of marriage. She passed on at the age of 88.

