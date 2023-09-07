Lowest-paid NBA player: 10 basketballers with small salaries
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is one of the most lucrative basketball leagues in the world. NBA players make significant sums from their salaries from playing the games and the revenue they get from sponsorship deals. However, every player gets a different amount, creating a discrepancy between the highest and the lowest-paid NBA player.
It is common knowledge that NBA players' wages are higher than average. However, not every player takes home a good salary as you would expect, especially if they are inexperienced players who have only recently joined the league.
10 lowest-paid NBA players
Being a professional NBA player for a globally renowned team is a dream for many because of the good salary involved. Nevertheless, some NBA players make as little as less than a million dollars. Here is a list of some of the basketballers with the lowest salary in the NBA as of this writing.
1. Tristan Thompson - $16,700
- Full name: Tristan Trevor James Thompson
- Date of birth: 13 March 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Brampton, Canada
- Current team: Los Angeles Lakers
Tristan Thompson is a Canadian-American basketball player earning the lowest NBA salary from his team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Before being drafted by the Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA draft, Thompson played one season of college basketball for the Texas Longhorns.
He previously played for the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Sacramento Kings. Tristan allegedly earns an annual average salary of about $16,700.
2. David Duke Jr. - $28,241
- Full name: David Duke Jr.
- Date of birth: 13 October 1999
- Age: 23 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Providence, Rhode Island, United States
David Duke Jr. is a well-known basketball player who most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets. His skills are top-notch, making him one of the most sought-after performers in the game.
David scored 16 points while representing the United States at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, where his team won the bronze medal. He reportedly earned a base salary of $28,241 while playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
3. Demetrius Jackson - $92,857
- Full name: Demetrius Montell Jackson Jr
- Date of birth: 7 September 1994
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: South Bend, Indiana, United States
Demetrius Jackson is an American professional basketball who played college basketball for the University of Notre Dame. Boston Celtics later picked him in the 2nd round of the 2016 NBA Draft. Jackson has been allegedly earning $92,857 from the Celtics since 2018/19. This is one of the NBA's lowest salaries in 2023.
4. Troy Williams - $122,741
- Full name: Troy Williams
- Date of birth: 30 December 1994
- Age: 28 years old as of 2023
- Place of birth: Hampton, Virginia, United States
Williams rose to fame after leading Oak Hill to the National High School Invitational appearance during the 2012/13 season. He later joined the Phoenix Suns for the 2016 NBA Summer League after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft.
He has played for Iowa Energy, the Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks. He last played for the Blackwater Bossing of the Philippine Basketball Association. Williams has allegedly been earning $122,741 annually since the 2018/19 season.
5. D.J. Wilson - $250,000
- Full name: DeVante Jaylen Wilson
- Date of birth: 19 February 1996
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mount Shasta, California, United States
- Current team: Osceola Magic
Didi Louzada was born on 19 February 1996 in Mount Shasta, California, United States. Milwaukee Bucks drafted him as its 17th overall in the 2017 NBA draft before trading him to the Houston Rockets in 2021.
He plays for the Osceola Magic of the NBA G League. He previously played for Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Toronto Raptors /Oklahoma City Blue. He reportedly earns around $250,000 per year on average.
6. Anthony Lamb - $253,254
- Full name: Anthony Miles Lamb
- Date of birth: 20 January 1998
- Age: 25 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Rochester, New York, U.S.
- Current team: Golden State Warriors
Anthony played college basketball for the Vermont Catamounts before being drafted into the NBA in 2020. He has played for Canton Charge (2021), Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2021), and Houston Rockets (2021). Anthony currently plays for the Golden State Warriors, allegedly earning one of the NBA's lowest salaries of about $253,254 annually.
7. Trevelin Queen - $330,000
- Full name: Trevelin Marleto Queen
- Date of birth: 25 February 1997
- Age: 26 years (old as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Trevelin signed with the Houston Rockets on 12 November 2020 after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft. He has played for various basketball teams, including Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Philadelphia 76ers. The American basketball player last played for the Indiana Pacers, allegedly earning a salary of $330,000 annually.
8. DJ Augustin - $333,333
- Full name: Darryl Gerard "D. J." Augustin Jr.
- Date of birth: 10 November 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
- Current team: Houston Rockets
DJ Augustin is an American professional basketball player who last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. He played college basketball for the Texas Longhorns between 2006 and 2008 before being drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2008 NBA draft.
On 23 March 2023, he signed with the Houston Rockets, returning to the team for the second time. Nevertheless, he didn't appear in a game for the Rockets during the 2022/23 season. His average salary is reportedly about $333,333 per year.
9. Meyers Leonard - $409,916
- Full name: Meyers Patrick Leonard
- Date of birth: 27 February 1992
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Woodbridge, Virginia, United States
This one is a famous performer in the NBA who most recently played for the Milwaukee Bucks. He played college basketball for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini before the Portland Trail Blazers picked him in the 2012 NBA draft. He has also played for the Miami Heat. Meyers Patrick was allegedly being paid a base salary of $409,916.
10. Malik Fitts - $555,217
- Full name: Malik Jahmal Fitts
- Date of birth: 4 July 1997
- Age: 26 years of age (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Lynwood, California, United States of America
- Current team: Ontario Clippers
Malik Jahmal Fitts is an American professional basketball player who played college basketball for the South Florida Bulls and the Saint Mary's Gaels. He currently plays for the Ontario Clippers of the NBA G League. Malik allegedly earns an annual salary of $555,217, making him one of the lowest-paid NBA players.
What is the lowest salary in the NBA?
Players who receive the lowest NBA contract are either rookies just starting their basketball career or veterans with low player value. The rookie minimum salary is about $953,000 per year, while the minimum annual salary for veterans is about $2.72 million. However, there are several NBA players with lower incomes than these figures.
Who is the lowest-paid NBA player?
While data on the lowest-paid NBA player of all time is limited, Tristan Thompson is reportedly the lowest-paid player earning $16,700 annually.
Not all NBA players earn high salaries or have the same earning potential. There is a disparity between the highest and the lowest-paid NBA players, with some earning only a fraction of the top earners. Some of the NBA players with low income include Trevelin Queen, Isaiah Roby, and Tristan Thompson.
