Tait Blum’s age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows

Tait Blum is an American actor, TV personality, and model. He entered the limelight in 2018 after appearing in the TV series Shooter as Young Bob Lee. He has starred in popular TV shows and movies such as Home Team, For All Mankind, and Titans. What is Tait Blum’s age?

Tait Blum garnered more fame when he was featured as a guest star in the TV series Cousins for Life. He has won several competitions, including the SJJIF No-Gi title, performing in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu. Additionally, he participates in races, including ROTAX Grand Nationals & Challenge of the Americas, as an outdoor go-kart racer.

Full name Tait Blum Gender Male Date of birth 31 March 2006 Age 17 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Napa City, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'6'' Height in centimetres 135 Weight in pounds 92 Weight in kilograms 40 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father Todd Blum Mother Heather Blum Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, model Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @taitblum Facebook @Tait Blum

What is Tait Blum’s age?

Tait Blum is 17 years old as of 2023. When is Tait Blum's birthday? He was born on 31 March 2006. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Tait Blum's parents are Todd and Heather Blum. He grew up alongside his younger brother, Teddy Blum. Teddy is a well-known actor. He has starred in several TV series, including Klaus (2019), Big Little Lies (2019), and Walker: Independence (2023). Teddy also appeared in the TV series For All Mankind alongside Tait.

Career

Tait began auditioning for movies and TV series at a young age. However, he made his acting debut in 2018 when he appeared as Young Bob Lee in the TV series Shooter.

Due to his acting prowess, he starred in the television series Medal of Honor and Titans in the same year. He has also appeared as a guest in TV shows such as Red Carpet Report.

The young celebrity gained more fame when he appeared in the TV series Cousins for Life. He appeared in 4 episodes. Tait is currently working on a TV movie, Extra Ordinary, soon to be released.

Tait Blum's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of the movies and TV series the American actor has starred in, according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movie Role 2023 Magnum P.I. Jacob Fischer 2022 Home Team Connor Payton 2020 Wish Upon a Unicorn Patrick 2019–2020 Team Kaylie Logan Bane 2019 For All Mankind Shane Baldwin 2019 Cousins for Life Jackson 2018 Titans Young Hank Hall 2018 Medal of Honor Young Antolak 2018 Shooter Young Bob Lee

The up-and-coming star has also done modelling for several commercials and brand advertisements. Aside from modelling, he participates in several fighting competitions in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and has won titles, including the SJJIF No-Gi title.

Additionally, he is an outdoor go-kart racer and has won races, including ROTAX Grand Nationals & Challenge of the Americas.

What is Tait Blum's net worth?

The young American model has an alleged net worth of about $1.5 million. His primary source of income is his career as an actor and model.

Does Tait Blum have a girlfriend?

No, he is seemingly single. The actor is private about his personal life and has not disclosed his dating life to the public.

What is Tait Blum’s height?

The Medal of Honor star is 4 feet 6 inches (135 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 92 pounds (40 kilograms).

Where is Tait Blum now?

He is currently pursuing his high school education. He lives with his parents in Los Angeles, California, United States.

FAQs

Who is Tait Blum? He is a popular actor, TV personality, and model best known for his roles in Shooter and Titans. How old is Tait Blum? He is 17 years old as of 2023. He was born on 31 March 2006. When is Tait Blum’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 31 March every year. What is Tait Blum’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. Who is Tait Blum’s girlfriend? The up-and-coming actor is seemingly single as of 2023. How tall is Tait Blum? He is 4 feet and 6 inches (135 centimeters). Where does Tait Blum live? He lives with his parents in Los Angeles, California, United States.

