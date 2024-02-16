Nikol Johnson’s age, height, husband, baby, net worth

Nikol Johnson is an entrepreneur, make-up artist, licensed aesthetician, YouTuber, and former model. She is popularly known for sharing makeup and fashion tutorials on her YouTube channel. She has entertained her fans with informative and engaging content for over a decade. But what is Nikol Johnson's age?

Nikol Johnson was initially a model. She began her modelling journey at 15, working under Ford Models in New York City and Miami. The model is the founder and CEO of Fresh Beauty Studio LLC. Nikol Johnson Sanchez’s biography unveils intriguing lesser-known details about her.

Profile summary

Full name Nikol Johnson Sanchez Gender Female Date of birth 13 October 1975 Age 48 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Current residence Pompano Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Blue Marital status Married College Sheridan Technical, International Dermal Institute, International Institute of Permanent Cosmetics Profession Make-up artist, entrepreneur, blogger, YouTuber

What is Nikol Johnson's age?

The make-up artist is 48 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 13 October 1975 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. Her zodiac sign is Libra. Nikol is an American citizen of mixed descent. Her father is Greek, while her mother is French.

Educational background

The entrepreneur earned her esthetician license from Sheridan Technical, where she graduated in 2000. She later joined the International Dermal Institute and acquired a 100 Hour Degree in 2003. In 2011, she attended the International Institute of Permanent Cosmetics (IIPC).

Career

Nikol began her career as a model before venturing into the beauty industry. She relocated to Greece at 18 in pursuit of her modelling career. She later moved to Chicago, Miami and New York City. From 1992 to 2006, she worked as an international model and SAG actress under Ford Models, Inc.

She began working as a make-up artist in 1996. She worked for celebrities such as Laura Mercier, Chanel, and Bobbi Brown. Nikol went to college in 2000 to enhance her makeup skills, and after completing, she worked for various cosmetics and skincare companies.

She began working as a regional sales manager at Phytomer Corporation in 2003. After working for a year, she left and became a national educator at MD Skincare for a year. She also worked as a regional sales manager at True Cosmetics from 2005 to 2006.

In August 2006, the licensed esthetician founded her own company, Fresh Beauty Studio LLC, based in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale Area, USA. She is also the CEO of Nikol Beauty. Additionally, Johnson has been a skin care specialist for EVER Skin Care since January 2016.

The make-up artist created her YouTube channel on 1 February 2010 and posted her first video a week later. The channel has 1 million subscribers, and she frequently uploads makeup tutorials and other fashion-related videos. She mainly helps aged women with makeup tips for them to look young and beautiful.

The YouTuber is also active on Instagram, with 456k followers as of the time of this writing. She mainly shares her photos while promoting her products. She is also with over two thousand followers and on TikTok with more than 406k followers.

Nikol has written a book titled Beauty Reinvented. She is also a blogger and has a website where she writes about beauty and the struggles with infertility. She had created another YouTube channel, documenting her journey through IVF. However, the last video she uploaded on the channel was six years ago.

Who is Nikol Johnson Sanchez's husband?

The make-up artist is married, but her husband's name remains a mystery. They first met when they were in high school. After high school, they went their separate ways, but in 2011, they reconnected via X (Twitter).

The couple dated for six months and engaged at the top of the Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas, USA. They tied the knot on 23 November 2012.

Who is Nikol Johnson Sanchez's baby?

The entrepreneur is yet to have children. Nikol was diagnosed with unexplained infertility in 2013. She tried to have a baby via IVF, and after five years of trying, she decided to move on with her life without a baby. She shared her infertility journey in her blog.

Nikol Johnson Sanchez's height and weight

The American blogger is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Nikol Johnson? She is 48 years old as of February 2024. When is Nikol Johnson's birthday? She marks her birthday on 13 October. Where is Nikol Johnson from? She was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. Is Nikol Johnson a model? No. She initially worked as a model, but currently, she is a make-up artist, entrepreneur, blogger, and YouTuber. When was Nikol Johnson Sanchez's wedding held? She tied the knot with her husband on 23 November 2012. Did Nikol Johnson have a baby? No, she is yet to have kids. What is Nikol Johnson's height? She is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Nikol Johnson's age is 48 years as of February 2024. She is a licensed esthetician, blogger, entrepreneur, YouTube star, and former model. Nikol is the president and founder of Nikol Beauty. She and her husband have been married for over a decade as of 2024.

