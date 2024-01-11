Who is Cydney Bernard? Get to know Jodie Foster’s ex-wife

Cydney Bernard is an American movie producer and production manager. Some of her production work includes A Girl Thing and Spinning Boris. Besides her career, she also hit the headlines due to her relationship with actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster. Where is she now?

Sara Fischer, Randy Stone, and Cydney Bernard, with Jerry Offsay, at the Showtime Network pre-party for the Daytime Emmys at Remi in New York City. Photo: Gabe Palacio (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cydney Bernard comes from a family of entertainers—her father was an actor. She commenced her career in 1979 and has worked behind the cameras in a few movies and TV shows. After speculations about her relationship with two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster, they confirmed being together in 2008, but not for long.

Profile summary

Full name Cydney Ellen Bernard Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 1953 Age 70 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kit Bernard Father Thomas Joseph Bernard Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 2 Profession Film production manager and coordinator Net worth $500 thousand

Cydney Bernard’s biography

The film producer was born to her parents, Kit and Thomas Joseph Bernard, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her father, Thomas Joseph Bernard, was an actor known for his role as Chuck Ruggles in The Ruggles. Thomas passed away on 22 May 2018.

Cydney Bernard was raised alongside two siblings, Dustin and Thomas Bernard. Her older brother Dustin is in the film industry, thriving as a production manager and is known for his work in The Fugitive and Pacific Rim.

What is Cydney Bernard’s nationality? She is an American national living in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is of white ethnicity.

What is Cydney Bernard’s age?

Jodie Foster’s ex-wife is 70 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 30 March 1953. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Cydney Bernard’s career

Cydney ventured into the film industry in 1979 as an assistant production coordinator, helping Neil Leifer in Yesterday’s Hero. She later became a production coordinator, producer, and production manager. Here is a list of her work in the film industry.

Off the Map (2011)

(2011) The L Word (2005)

(2005) Ruby Jean and Joe (1996)

(1996) Loch Ness (1996)

(1996) Rosewell (1994)

(1994) The Client (1994)

(1994) Family Prayers (1993)

(1993) Spinning Boris (2003)

(2003) A Girl Thing (2001)

How much is Cydney Bernard’s net worth?

Cydney Bernard’s net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand, according to Popular Bio, Celeb Revenue, and Married Biography. She has worked in the film industry from 1993 to 2011 and is believed to have accumulated her net worth from her earnings during the period.

Who is Cydney Bernard’s partner now?

The film producer has not revealed details about her love life. Therefore, she is presumably not in a relationship at the moment.

Were Cydney Bernard and Jodie Foster together? The former couple reportedly started their romantic relationship in the 1990s after meeting on the set of Sommersby. Later, they moved in together in West Hollywood but kept their relationship under wraps.

After privately being together for approximately 14 years, actress and filmmaker Jodie went public about their relationship. However, less than a year later, in 2008, they ended their relationship after approximately 15 years. The two remain close friends and have been spotted occasionally hanging out together.

Does Cydney Bernard have children?

She shares two sons with her ex-partner, Jodie Foster. Jodie gave birth to the two children, who were reportedly conceived through a donor when she was in a relationship with Cydney. Her first child, Charles Bernard Foster, was born on 20 July 1998, and her second child, Kit Bernard Foster, came on 29 September 2001.

Kit Bernard Foster, Jodie Foster and Charles Bernard Foster attend the 2016 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Who is the biological father of Cydney Bernard’s children?

The former couple has not revealed who the donor for their children is. According to Daily Mail, Jodie reportedly intends to reveal paternity to the kids when they turn 21. However, there have been speculations that the kids’ father might be actor and producer Randy Stone, who passed away in 2007.

Cydney Bernard’s height and weight

Jodie Foster’s ex-wife stands 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 128 pounds (58 kilograms).

Fast facts about Cydney Bernard

Who is Cydney Bernard? She is an American film producer and production manager known for The Client and Bean. How old is Cydney Bernard? Her age is 70 years as of January 2024. She was born on 30 March 1953. Where does Cydney Bernard live now? She reportedly resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. How many kids does Cydney Bernard have? She has two children with her ex-partner, Jodie Foster. Her kids are Charles and Kit. Are Cydney Bernard and Jodie Foster still together? They are no longer together. They ended their relationship in 2008 after being together for about 15 years. What is Cydney Bernard’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. How tall is Cydney Bernard? Her height is 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres).

Cydney Bernard has been in the US film industry since 1979 and boasts multiple production credits. Her relationship with actress Jodie Foster lasted about 15 years until 2008. The American production manager lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

