Afrobeat megastar, Ayodeji Balogun, Professionally called Wizkid shed some light on the days of his humble beginnings.

In a throwback interview that has just surfaced on the internet, Wizkid revealed that he grew up and spent so much time around singer, D'banj.

Not only did he share space with the koko master, who recently tendered an apology to his former record members.

Afrobeat star, Wizkid reveals he spent time around D'banj growing up Credit: @Wizkidayo,@Donjazzy,@iambangalee

Source: Instagram

He was also spending a lot of time around the entire Mo'hits record members from back in the early Afrobeat days.

See the interview here:

The Grammy-award-winner maintained during the interview that he lived in the house with them and they had no idea he was there.

He said they had such a strong family bond at the time the whole crew were close-knitted. At the end of the interview, Wizkid gave a shout out to the entire Mo'hits crew by their names for being one of the pioneers of Afrobeat.

Nigerians React To Wizkid's Interview

While the video is not a recent one, Nigerians and fans of the afrobeat star are now reacting to the viral interview clip. Below are some of the reactions:

@Lharry147

"You Dey see As Wizkid Dey Acknowledged artist."

@Lowkeyssmallz1

"He needed inspiration, got it, and followed his path to be greater than the rest. Only one-star boy."

@zed5_son

"I was living with them they didn’t even know I was living. Life can change anytime just believe, Don’t complain and don’t explain."

@fatheroffalak04

"My Idolo."

@yemi_Nuel

"I too like Wiz."

@popPaoluwatobi

"I told them D banj is the pioneer of afrobeats. If u know u know."

Source: Legit.ng