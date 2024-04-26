Nigerian firm, NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited has been granted exclusive rights to collect Helicopter Landing Levies nationwide

Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, issues a memo directing all operators and stakeholders to comply with the mandate immediately

Non-compliance with the directive will result in appropriate sanctions, as the Ministry of Aviation pledges to enforce compliance rigorously

The Federal Government has announced that NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited now has the exclusive right to collect Helicopter Landing Levy at all aerodromes in the country.

NAEBI has also been granted the right to collect levies at Helipads, Airstrips, Floating Production Storage and Offloading Units (FPSOs), and oil rig platforms in Nigeria.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation made this known in a memo directed to all operators and stakeholders of civilian helicopter operators in Nigeria.

The minister demanded that all the directives be adhered to immediately.

The memo reads in part:

“It is imperative that all operators and stakeholders fully comply with this mandate, by granting total access to Messrs NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited for the collection of this levy, effective immediately.

“Non-compliance with this directive will constitute a breach of this mandate and will be met with appropriate sanction."

Keyamo promises punishment

Keyamo further emphasised that the aviation ministry would ensure strict compliance, leaving no room for exceptions, and would employ all possible measures against any entity failing to follow the directive.

He further stated that there will be closely oversee adherence to the directive and promptly address any infractions detected.

On its website, NAEBI in reaction said:

"We have been given authority to act on behalf of the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation to enforce and collect Civilian Helicopter landing and take-off Levies, monitor and control Civilian Helicopter operations, collect data and offer navigation services."

NCAA set to revoke licenses

Legit.ng previously reported that the NCAA also declared that private jets engaging in commercial operations risk license revocation.

It stated this during the presentation of the agency's strategic vision for 2024 in Lagos.

The move followed a preliminary report by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau after Flint Aero aircraft was involved in a November 2023 crash at Ibadan Airport in Oyo State.

