Courtney Sixx’s biography: What is known about Nikki Sixx’s wife?

Courtney Sixx is an American model, blogger, entrepreneur and producer. She is known for How2Girl, a lifestyle brand, blog and show on iHeartRadio. Aside from that, she is famous as the wife of Nikki Sixx.

American film producer Erica with a bouquet. Photo: @how2girl

Source: Instagram

Who is Nikki Sixx married to now? He is married to Courtney Sixx. She launched the How2Girl blog in 2012, which aims to empower women and girls. Here is everything about Nikki Sixx’s wife.

Courtney Sixx's biography

The American blogger was born on 5 September, 1985. She is a Virgo.

Courtney Sixx’s maiden name

Her birth name is Courtney Erica Bingham.

Where is Courtney Sixx from?

She is from Santa Monica, California, United States of America. Currently, the Sixx family resides at Westlake village in California.

How old is Courtney Bingham?

American model Bingham (left) and her husband Nikki (right) posing for a photo. Photo: @how2girl

Source: Instagram

She is 36 years old as of 2021. Courtney Sixx’s birthday is on the 5th of September each year.

Career

She is a film producer, entrepreneur and model.

Modelling

Bingham has been passionate about art, makeup, fashion, painting, and modelling since she was young. At 17, she was signed by the Wilhelmina modelling agency. She later moved to Europe to pursue her modelling career. After a successful career in modelling, she focused on film production.

Producing

She ventured into her career in film production in 2006. She worked with Paramount pictures/CPF Production in Los Angeles. In 2008, she started creating television infomercials for Square One Entertainment. Three years later, Courtney produced the film titled Inappropriate Comedy.

Mrs. Sixx is also an actress. In 2012, she appeared in a film called Shooter. Aside from that, in 2017, the model also played the role of Brooklyn Charles in the TV series, Beautiful Danger Animated TV Series.

Entrepreneurship

Courntey is the founder of How2Girl, a lifestyle brand, blog and radio show. It empowers women and girls to be more creative in arts. Using her platform, she discusses her passion for painting, decorating, sewing, hair styling and cooking.

Sixx founded Bouquet Box. She has always had a passion for flowers since she was young. She launched Bouquet Box in February 2012 due to her love for floral arrangements.

The model is also the brand ambassador of Bright Pink, an organization that seeks to fight breast and ovarian cancer.

Bingham and her daughter, Ruby posing for a photo. Photo: @how2girl

Source: Instagram

How did Nikki Sixx meet Courtney Bingham?

Courtney said in an interview that the two of them met through a mutual friend in 2011. They spoke on the phone for a while, became friends and later started dating.

They dated for three years and got married on March 15, 2014. Nikki Sixx and Courtney Bingham’s wedding took place at Greystone Mansion, Los Angeles.

Is Nikki Sixx still married to Courtney? Yes. They have a daughter named Ruby. She is 2 years old.

Courtney Sixx’s height

How tall is Courtney Sixx? She is 5 feet 10 inches tall (178 cm). Her bodyweight is 121 pounds (55 kg).

Courtney Sixx’s net worth

Nikki Sixx’s wife, Courtney Bingham is estimated to be worth $1.6 million as of 2021. However, this information is not confirmed.

Courtney Sixx is a mother and a wife, but also a film producer and entrepreneur with a successful career in modelling. She uses her brand How2Girl to positively impact the lives of girls and women around the world.

