Emily Threlkeld: get to know more about Harold Ford Jr.'s wife

Who is Harold Ford Jr. married to? The former US Congressman is married to Emily Threlkeld, a marketing consultant, publicist and entrepreneur from the United States. Harold Ford Jr. served for ten years as a member of the Democratic Party from Tennessee's 9th congressional district.

Emily Threlkeld and Harold Ford attend Ronald Perelman's Dinner in Honor of Sheryl Crow and the Launch of the REVLON COLORIST Campaign in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Emily Threlkeld is one of the many celebrities who came into the limelight following her marriage to a well-known figure in the political world. She is, however, a reserved lady who prefers to remain out of the spotlight. She is a mother of two, a daughter and a son.

Profile summary

Full name Emily Threlkeld Ford Gender Female Date of birth 2 January 1981 Age 42 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Naples, Florida, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Tom Threlkeld Mother Deborah Beard Marital status Married Husband Harold Ford Jr. Children 2 University University of Miami Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $3 million

Emily Threlkeld's biography

The American entrepreneur was born in Naples, Florida, United States. Emily Threlkeld's age is 42 years old as of 2023. She was born on 2 January 1981. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Emily graduated from the University of Miami in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in business and marketing.

Harold Ford Jr.'s wife is the daughter of Tom Threlkeld and Deborah Beard. Her parents divorced when she was two years old. Her mother got married to Vin De Pasquale, but after spending two decades together, they divorced. Deborah is now married to Anson Beard Jr., a Wall Street investor and a former chairman of Morgan Stanley.

Emily Threlkeld and Jaci Reid attend Ronald Perelman's Dinner in Honor of Sheryl Crow and the Launch of the REVLON COLORIST Campaign in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Career

After graduating from university, she was a publicist for Nina Ricci. Her work involved styling celebrities in the entertainment industry, such as Renee Zellweger and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Emily also worked as an assistant to Mario Grauso, the group president under which Nina Ricci and Carolina Herrera labels were owned. As a publicist, she operated in a design conglomerate called Puig. Emily worked for her husband as a director of research.

What is Emily Threlkeld's net worth?

The entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $3 million. His primary source of income is her former career in the fashion industry and her various businesses.

How did Emily Threlkeld and Harold Ford Jr meet?

Harold Ford Jr. during the 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

The couple met at a wedding in New Orleans, USA, in 2004. After dating for four years, they exchanged their wedding vows on 26 April 2008 at Trinity Cathedral, Miami, Florida, USA.

Emily and Harold share two children, Georgia Walker Ford and Harold Eugene Ford III. Georgia was born on 22 December 2013, while Harold was born in May 2015.

Emily's husband, Harold Ford Jr., is a former US Congressman, pundit, author and financial managing director. He served in the US House of Representatives as a Democratic Party member from Tennessee's 9th congressional district. Harold started working as a political commentator at Fox News in April 2021, and in early 2022., he was named the co-host of The Five.

Fast facts

Who is Harold Ford Jr.'s wife? She is called Emily Threlkeld, an American publicist and entrepreneur. How old is Emily Threlkeld? She is 42 years old as of 2023. When is Emily Threlkeld's birthday? She marks her birthday on 2 January. Where is Emily Threlkeld from? Her home is Naples, Florida, United States. Does Emily Threlkeld have kids? She has two children, Georgia Walker Ford and Harold Eugene Ford III. What is Emily Threlkeld's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $3 million.

Emily Threlkeld is an American entrepreneur and publicist. She gained massive recognition following her marriage to the former US Congressman, Harold Ford Jr. She and her husband share two children.

Legit.ng recently published Simon Ekpa's biography. Simon is a Nigerian-Finnish lawyer, political activist, separatist and former athlete. In 2003, he represented Nigeria at the African Junior Athletics Championships in Cameroon. Simon is the founder and CEO of Ekpa & Co Oy, a famous law firm.

Simon Ekpa was born in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi State, Nigeria. He relocated to Finland in 2007, and in 2022, he was a candidate in Finnish county relations under the National Coalition Party. Simon currently resides in Finland.

Source: Legit.ng