Kogi state, Lokoja - Former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has rubbished claims that he withdrew funds from the state government account to pay his children’s school fees at the American International School, Abuja, just before leaving office.

The chairman of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Olanipekun Olukoyede made the allegation during a media briefing on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Reacting to the allegation, Bello said the EFCC statement surrounding the payment of school fees for his children is misleading

This was contained in a statement signed and released by Bello’s media aide, Ohiare Michael, Vanguard reports.

Bello said his children had attended the school well before he became Governor and without failing to pay.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello did not pay the sum of USD720,000 as alleged by the EFCC Chairman or USD840,000 as is being bandied about on the internet.

“The payment of the fees was not effected at about the time His Excellency was to leave office as claimed by Mr Olukoyede but the same commenced in 2021.

“Alhaji Yahaya Bello DID NOT pay the fees of his Children with monies from the Coffers of the Kogi State Government.”

He explained that a member of Bello's family challenged the EFCC’s unlawful acts when it tried to recover funds legitimately paid from the American school.

According to the statement, the document, receipts and letters published online by the EFCC were released by Bello’s lawyers to show he has nothing to hide.

“Those documents, having been filed by his lawyers, are thus public documents, which shows that His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, has nothing to hide about the payment of advance fees for his children. This unending harassment and persecution, even while in office, were among key reasons he sought to enforce his fundamental human rights.”

