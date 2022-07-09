Saga’s biography BBNaija: age, real name, father, state of origin

Adeoluwa Okusaga is famously known as Saga. He is an engineer, model, and fitness expert known for participating in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6. Saga BBNaija’s biography highlights all you need to know about the Nigerian celebrity.

Photo: @sagadeolu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Saga is an offshore engineer. He also found passion in sketch drawing at a tender age. His artwork has caught the attention of many people, especially on Instagram, where he has a significant following.

Profile summary

Full name Adeoluwa Okusaga Nickname Saga Gender Male Date of birth 27 April 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College University of Lagos Profession Offshore engineer, sketch artist, model, fitness expert Net worth $100 thousand - $200 thousand Instagram @sagadeolu

Saga BBNaija’s biography

What is Saga’s state of origin? The Nigerian celebrity was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and raised by his mother. He has siblings, but the known one is his older sister Opeoluwa Jessica Adejumo. He currently lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Who is Saga’s father? His father is a Nigerian businessperson. He had a busy schedule running his businesses and did not have time to spend with his family; therefore, Saga spent most of his time with his mother. Unfortunately, his mother passed away in 2014.

Saga attended the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

How old is Saga?

He was born on 27 April 1993; therefore, Saga BBNaija’s age is 29 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Saga BBN do for a living?

Saga gained prominence when he participated in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6. He was evicted on day 63 of the show.

Besides the reality TV show, he is a practising offshore engineer based in Port Harcourt. The celebrity also discovered his passion for arts and has captivated many people with his hyper-realistic portraits. He has an Instagram page where he displays his sketch drawings.

The ex-BBNaija contestant is also a model and fitness coach. He boasts a significant audience on Instagram, where he regularly shares his modelling and fashion pictures and fitness routine videos.

What is Saga’s net worth?

According to The City Celeb, the budding Nigerian sketch artist’s net worth is between $100 thousand and $200 thousand. The source of information is not official and, thus, unreliable.

Fast facts about Saga

What is Saga BBN's real name? He was born Adeoluwa Okusaga. How old is Saga from Big Brother Naija? He is 29 years old as of 2022. Where is Saga BBN from? The famous personality’s state of origin is Lagos. Did Saga get married? The famous model is not married. He is seemingly single at the moment. Is Saga’s father a billionaire? His father is a wealthy business personality. His father is allegedly a billionaire. How much is Saga BBN worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $100 thousand and $200 thousand.

Saga BBNaija’s biography details his background, profession and net worth. The Nigerian celebrity gained prominence as a BBNaija season 6 contestant. He is also an engineer, model, fitness expert, and sketch artist.

READ ALSO: Cindy Costner’s bio: what is known about Kevin Costner’s first wife?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Cindy Costner’s biography. She is a social activist, model, and actress. The celebrity is also known as Kevin Costner’s first wife.

Her real name is Cynthia Silva. She was married to American actor Kevin Costner in 1978, and they divorced after 16 years of marriage. Together, they had three children. Cindy is known for her role in the movie Dances with Wolves. She is currently married to Larry Ameen, an American business executive.

Source: Legit.ng